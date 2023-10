CHL Daily: Halifax’s young guns lead them to dominant win

CHL Three Stars

Halifax’s rookie forward Lou Levesque had the best game of his young QMJHL career as he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 9-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst to earn the first star. Levesque had scored his first career Q goal the night before during the Mooseheads’ win over Moncton.

Adam Jecho, the third overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, scored the first two goals of his WHL career to claim the second star. Jecho, who also had an assist in an 8-5 win over Lethbridge, has played at a point-per-game pace through four contests.

Alexis Morin collected third star honours after a three-point (2G, 1A) performance in Chicoutimi’s 8-3 victory over Quebec. The overage forward had a career high 42 points a year ago.

CHL Top 10

The aforementioned Halifax Mooseheads, ranked no. 6 in the CHL Top 10, made it back-to-back wins after a dominant 9-1 victory over Acadie-Bathurst. Brody Fournier had three points (2G, 1A) while Mathis Rousseau stopped 38 shots in the win.

The eighth ranked Sudbury Wolves suffered their first defeat of the season as they dropped a 2-1 decision on home ice to North Bay. The Wolves’ lone goal came from Nick Yearwood.

The Saskatoon Blades, who are ranked ninth, fell 3-2 in Calgary Sunday. In defeat, Lukas Hansen and Jordan Keller both scored their second goals of the season.

NHL prospect review

As part of Halifax’s 9-1 win over the Titan, Mathieu Cataford (VGK) had three assists.

Oshawa’s Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had a goal and an assist in their 5-4 win over the Frontenacs.

Ethan Miedema (BUF) continued his strong start to 2023-24 with a three-point (1G, 2A) outing for Kingston in their loss to Oshawa. Miedema has six points (three goals) in three games this year.

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) stopped 27 shots as the Battalion beat Sudbury 2-1. A year ago, DiVincentiis set a Battalion record with 36 wins.

Nightly notes

Chicoutimi collected its first win of the season in dominant fashion as they beat Quebec 8-3. In addition to Morin’s three points, Jonathan Prud’homme had a goal and two assists while Marek Beaudoin had three helpers.

Cade Moser‘s first QMJHL goal got the scoring started for Halifax 1:51 into their win over Acadie-Bathurst.

Vancouver used three third period goals to pull away from Wenatchee and secure a 6-2 victory for their second win of the campaign. Kyren Gronick had a pair of goals while Mazden Leslie had three assists.

Rilen Kovacevic also had three points (2G, 1A) for Edmonton in their win over Lethbridge while in defeat, Dustin Renas had the same line for the Hurricanes.

OHL results (Oct. 1, 2023)

North Bay 2-1 Sudbury

Oshawa 5-4 Kingston

QMJHL results (Oct. 1, 2023)

Halifax 9-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Sherbrooke 4-3 Gatineau

Chicoutimi 8-3 Quebec

Blainville-Boisbriand 4-1 Victoriaville

WHL results (Oct. 1, 2023)

Edmonton 8-5 Lethbridge

Vancouver 6-2 Wenatechee

Calgary 3-2 Saskatoon