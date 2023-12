CHL Daily: Greyhounds topple Rangers in CHL Top 10 matchup

CHL Three Stars

Jacob Julien (WPG) recorded his first OHL hat-trick during London’s 8-2 win over Owen Sound. Julien has already established new career highs this season with 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points.

Zac Funk notched his fifth hat-trick of the season as Prince George won 6-3 over Wenatchee. Funk’s 35 goals lead the CHL this year while he sits second in scoring with 59 points.

After a four-assist output Thursday, London’s Ruslan Gazizov had another four helpers, plus a goal, in the Knights’ victory against the Attack. Gazizov has 32 points (10 goals) in 31 games this year.

CHL Top 10

Raoul Boilard scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) extended its win streak to 12 games courtesy of a 6-1 win over Quebec. Felix Gagnon had three assists in the win as the Drakkar won its CHL best 28th game.

Brendan Sirrizotti had a goal and an assist as the Soo Greyhounds (4) doubled up the Kitchener Rangers (2) 6-3. The victory was the Soo’s sixth straight while the club’s 22 wins trails only Kitchener’s 23 for the OHL lead.

Hunter Laing scored twice, and coupled with Funk’s hat-trick, helped lead the Prince George Cougars (3) to a 6-3 road win over the Wenatchee Wild (9). The Cougars’ 23 wins are tied for the WHL lead and the most in the Western Conference.

Alex Christopoulos scored the overtime winner with just 0.5 seconds left as the Saginaw Spirit (5) beat Sarnia 2-1. A year ago, Christopoulos scored 49 times for Windsor and has six goals in 10 games with the Spirit.

Brady Schultz had the overtime winner as the Halifax Mooseheads (7) beat Saint John 5-4. Schultz’s third goal of the season also marked the 1,000th win in Mooseheads franchise history.

Jacob Steinman made 33 saves as the Moncton Wildcats (8) blanked Acadie-Bathurst 4-0. Preston Lounsbury scored twice for the Wildcats who are 4-0-1 over their last five games.

William Rousseau recorded his fifth shutout of the season as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) beat Sherbrooke 6-0. Anthony Turcotte and Bill Zonnon each had three points (1G, 2A) as the Huskies reached the 20-win mark.

NHL prospect watch

Mathieu Cataford (VGK) had his second hat-trick of the season during Halifax’s overtime victory against Saint John. In the process, Cataford became the first QMJHL player to 50 points this year.

David Goyette (SEA) had four points (2G, 2A) while Quentin Musty (SJ) had a goal and two assists as Sudbury beat Flint 6-4. Goyette’s 47 points leads the Wolves while Musty sits second in scoring with 37 points (14 goals) in just 18 games.

Jake Karabela (WSH) had a goal and two assists for the Storm in a 7-5 win over Peterborough in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Jorian Donovan (OTT) had an immediate impact in his return to Brantford’s lineup after he attended Canada’s World Juniors camp with a three-point (1G, 2A) showing in a 5-2 victory over Barrie. Donovan’s 25 points (eight goals) leads all Bulldogs d-men.

Denver Barkey (PHI) also starred in his return from Canada’s camp as he had three assists in London’s victory against Owen Sound. Barkey sits seventh in OHL scoring with 44 points in 2023-24.

Riley Heidt (MIN) took over the CHL scoring lead with a five-assist effort in Prince George’s win against Wenatchee. Heidt has 60 points this year, 45 of which have come as assists.

Nightly notes

Justin Cote scored twice as Drummondville became the first team in the QMJHL’s Western Conference to reach 20 wins.

Jett Luchanko, one of the OHL’s top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, had four assists during Guelph’s 7-5 win over Peterborough in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week. On the other side, Jax Dubois recorded his first OHL hat-trick for the Petes in defeat.

Stuart Rolofs provided the offence for Oshawa as he had four points (2G, 2A) in a 7-3 road win over Mississauga. Rolofs, who scored 32 times last year, has 18 points (nine goals) in 29 games this year.

Tij Iginla scored the game-winner to cap a three-point (2G, 1A) night with just 22 seconds left in regulation as Kelowna won 4-3 over Prince Albert.

Joe Iginla, the younger brother of Tij and son of Jarome, made his WHL debut for Edmonton. The 12th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft had an assist in a 6-3 loss to Swift Current.

Regina rookie Dru Mushumanski scored his first two WHL goals in a 5-2 win over Lethbridge.

OHL results (Dec. 15, 2023)

Brantford 5-2 Barrie

Erie 4-3 North Bay

Sudbury 6-4 Flint

Niagara 4-1 Kingtson

Soo 6-3 Kitchener

London 8-2 Owen Sound

Oshawa 7-3 Mississauga

Saginaw 2-1 Sarnia

Guelph 7-5 Peterborough

QMJHL results (Dec. 15, 2023)

Halifax 5-4 Saint John (OT)

Moncton 4-0 Acadie-Bathurst

Charlottetown 5-4 Cape Breton

Baie-Comeau 6-1 Quebec

Drummondville 6-3 Rimouski

Chicoutimi 4-2 Gatineau

Rouyn-Noranda 6-0 Sherbrooke

Val-d’Or 5-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Victoriaville 6-4 Shawinigan

WHL results (Dec. 15, 2023)

Kamloops 5-3 Moose Jaw

Kelowna 4-3 Prince Albert

Calgary 4-3 Medicine Hat

Swift Current 6-3 Edmonton

Regina 5-2 Lethbridge

Prince George 6-3 Wenatchee

Vancouver 2-1 Seattle (OT)

Portland 6-5 Spokane (OT)

Victoria 3-2 Tri-City

