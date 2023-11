CHL Daily: Greyhounds take down Spirit in CHL Top 10 matchup

Photo credit: Eric Young

CHL Three Stars

Jonathan Fauchon’s secured his first QMJHL hat-trick of the season as he potted the overtime winner as Blainville-Boisbriand beat Halifax 5-4. Fauchon, who also added an assist in the win, has 34 points this year and sits tied ninth in QMJHL scoring.

Rimouski captain Jacob Mathieu had a career high four points (2G, 2A) in an 8-3 win over Chicoutimi. Mathieu, who has points in five straight, has amassed 17 points (10 goals) in just 14 games.

Kitchener’s Matthew Sop completed a three-point (2G, 1A) night with the overtime winner as the Rangers won 5-4 in Erie. Sop’s 42 points are the second most in the OHL.

CHL Top 10

Brady Schultz had four points (1G, 3A) but the Halifax Mooseheads (3) were beaten 5-4 in overtime by the Armada. Halifax’s 19 wins and 41 points are the second most in the QMJHL this year.

While Sop had the overtime winner for the Kitchener Rangers (4), Jackson Parsons made 40 saves to give Kitchener their OHL leading 19th win of the season.

Cayden Lindstrom scored twice but the Medicine Hat Tigers (7) saw its three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-3 loss to Swift Current.

The Soo Greyhounds (9) ended the Saginaw Spirit’s (8) 10-game winning streak after a narrow 4-3 victory. Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) scored twice, including the game-winner with 3:23 to play, as the Greyhounds won their 16th game of the year, the second most in the OHL.

Evan Garder made 30 saves for the Saskatoon Blades (10) in a 2-0 road win over Spokane as he recorded the second shutout of his rookie season.

NHL prospect watch

Recently acquired Maxim Barbashev (NYR) scored twice in Rimouski’s victory over Chicoutimi. Since he joined the Oceanic, Barbashev has recorded four points (two goals) in four games.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had another four points (1G, 3A) during Halifax’s overtime loss to the Armada. In the process, Dumais recorded his 200th career assist to become the first player in Mooseheads history to achieve that feat. Dumais had a staggering 41 points (14 goals) in just 17 games this season.

Nick Lardis (CHI) scored twice while Patrick Thomas (WSH) added two assists as Brantford beat Niagara 3-2.

Carey Terrance (ANA) found the back of the net twice for Erie in their overtime loss to Kitchener. With his two points, Terrance reached 100 in his OHL career.

Vilmer Alriksson (VAN) buried the overtime winner as Guelph won 3-2 in Mississauga. The Swede has tallied 16 points (nine goals) thus far in his rookie OHL season.

If you're a fan of breakaway OT winners then let us introduce you to #Canucks prospect Vilmer Alriksson's from earlier today as @Storm_City won 3-2 in Mississauga! pic.twitter.com/6YAyhryXFq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 29, 2023

Ottawa’s Brad Gardiner (DAL) scored with 2.5 seconds in overtime to give the 67’s a 3-2 win in Kingston. The 67’s 14 wins are tied for the Eastern Conference lead in the OHL.

Connor Hvidston (ANA) scored twice as part of Swift Current’s 5-3 win over Medicine Hat. In 12 games this year, Hvidston has scored eight times.

Nightly notes

Alexandre Blais recorded four assists in Rimouski’s win versus Chicoutimi. Blais, who had 42 points all of last year, has 40 this season in only 27 games.

Lethbridge’s Logan Wormald had three assists and Miguel Marques scored twice in a 4-1 win over Calgary. Marques’ 29 points leads the Hurricanes while Wormald sits third in team scoring with 22 points.

Marek Rocak had the OT winner for Kelowna as they won 5-4 against Wenatchee to record their 10th win of the season.

OHL results (Nov. 29, 2023)

Ottawa 3-2 Kingston (OT)

Guelph 3-2 Mississauga (OT)

Brantford 3-2 Niagara

Kitchener 5-4 Erie (OT)

Soo 4-3 Saginaw

QMJHL results (Nov. 29, 2023)

Blainville-Boisbriand 5-4 Halifax (OT)

Cape Breton 4-3 Acadie-Bathurst (SO)

Rimouski 8-3 Chicoutimi

WHL results (Nov. 29, 2023)

Swift Current 5-3 Medicine Hat

Lethbridge 4-1 Calgary

Kelowna 5-4 Wenatchee (OT)

Saskatoon 2-0 Spokane

Kamloops 3-2 Victoria

