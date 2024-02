CHL Daily: Gravel shutout leads Drakkar to CHL best 46th win

CHL Three Stars

Linus Hemstrom had his first OHL hat-trick to lead Kingston to a 6-4 road win over Erie. The Swedish native has a career high 20 goals and 48 points this year.

Noah Chadwick (TOR) recorded three points (2G, 1A) as Lethbridge beat Calgary 9-2. Chadwick leads all Hurricanes blueliners with 46 points this season.

Milo Roelens recorded his fifth three-point (2G, 1A) game of the year to lead Acadie-Bathurst to a 5-2 victory over Cape Breton. The overage forward leads the Titan in goals with 25 and is second in scoring with 62 points.

CHL Top 10

Felix Gagnon had two points (1G, 1A) and Charles-Edward Gravel made 17 saves as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) blanked Rimouski 3-0 for their CHL best 46th win.

Sam Oliver had the only goal for the Drummondville Voltigeurs (4) as they fell 4-1 on home ice to Rouyn-Noranda. Drummondville continues to lead the QMJHL’s Western Conference with 40 wins and 86 points.

Alexis Bourque and Justin Larose each had a goal and an assist as the Victoriaville Tigres (9) beat Shawinigan 5-3. The Tigres hold the third best record in the Q’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) had a pair of goals in Oshawa’s 5-2 win against Barrie that secured their berth in the OHL Playoffs. The Finnish native has 43 points (24 goals) in 47 games in his first OHL season.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) and David Goyette (SEA) each had a goal and two assists for Sudbury in a 4-3 loss to Mississauga. Goyette’s 94 points leads the OHL while Dvorsky has 63 points (32 goals) in only 40 games.

Nightly notes

Samuel St-Hilarie made 25 saves to record his fifth shutout of the season as he backstopped Sherbrooke to a 3-0 win versus Saint John. St-Hilarie is 14-7-4 with a 2.16 GAA and .921 save percentage this year.

Lucas Karmiris had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga nudged past Sudbury 4-3 to earn a spot in the OHL Playoffs.

Charlie Schenkel turned away all 19 shots he faced as the Soo beat Kitchener 3-0. Schenkel’s 25 wins are tied for the second most in the OHL this season.

Lethbridge’s Brayden Edwards also had three points (2G, 1A) in their 9-2 win over Calgary. Edwards sits second in Hurricanes scoring with 59 points.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (Feb. 25, 2024)

Sarnia 6-5 North Bay

Soo 3-0 Kitchener

Kingston 6-4 Erie

Mississauga 4-3 Sudbury

Oshawa 5-2 Barrie

QMJHL results (Feb. 25, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-2 Cape Breton

Charlottetown 7-2 Moncton

Blainville-Boisbriand 4-1 Val-d’Or

Halifax 3-2 Quebec

Sherbrooke 3-0 Saint John

Baie-Comeau 3-0 Rimouski

Rouyn-Noranda 4-1 Drummondville

Victoriaville 5-3 Shawinigan

WHL results (Feb. 25, 2024)

Lethbridge 9-2 Calgary

Edmonton 5-2 Wenatchee

Seattle 3-2 Kamloops (SO)