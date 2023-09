CHL Daily: Funk stars on opening night for Prince George

CHL Three Stars

Zac Funk started his overage season in the best way possible with the first hat-trick of his WHL career in Prince George’s emphatic 9-0 win over Tri-City as he claimed the first star on opening night. The 20-year-old, who also had two assists to complete a five-point night, had a career best 58 points last year split between Prince George and Calgary.

Jules Boilard‘s QMJHL debut was impressive as he had four points (2G, 2A) in Baie-Comeau’s 5-4 overtime win over Chicoutimi to earn Friday’s second star.

Julien Beland scored three times to collect the third star as Rimouski took down Victoriaville 7-3. A year ago, Beland led all Oceanic skaters with 29 goals.

CHL Top 10 recap

The Portland Winterhawks, ranked no.3 in the CHL Top 10, fell 6-5 in Wenatchee as the Wild secured the first win in franchise history.

Ranked at no. 5, the Moose Jaw Warriors were blanked 4-0 by Prince Albert as Max Hildebrand made 28 saves to register his first career WHL shutout.

The no. 6 ranked Halifax Mooseheads were beaten 3-1 by Charlottetown thanks to a pair of goals from Michael Horth. In defeat, Halifax’s Liam Kilfoil scored his first QMJHL goal. A year ago, the Mooseheads reached the QMJHL finals.

The Victoriaville Tigres, ranked no. 7, fell 7-3 to Rimouski Friday night. Justin LaRose, who scored 11 times a year ago, found the back of the net twice in defeat.

Nightly notes

Former Mooseheads star, and Colorado Avalanche forward, Nathan MacKinnon had his no.22 jersey retired by Halifax Friday night. The Nova Scotia native, who won a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022, led Halifax to their first QMJHL and Memorial Cup title in 2013.

Berkly Catton began his sophomore WHL season with a four-point (1G, 3A) outing as Spokane beat Kamloops 5-4 in overtime on Conner Roulette‘s winner.

Prince George d-man Viliam Kmec registered his first WHL hat-trick in their emphatic win over Tri-City. Between the pipes, Joshua Ravensberg stopped 28 shots in his WHL debut to record the shutout.

Oscar Lovsin made franchise history for the Wenatchee Wild as he scored the club’s first ever WHL goal in their home-opener. Landon Young had the game-winner for the Wild at 3:14 of the third period.

Franchise history! 🤩 Oscar Lovsin scores the first @TheWHL goal for the @WHLwild_! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LJUWH9Y5v3 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 23, 2023

QMJHL results (Sept. 22, 2023)

Saint John 6-4 Acadie Bathurst

Moncton 4-0 Cape Breton

Charlottetown 3-1 Halifax

Drummondville 2-1 Gatineau

Rimouski 7-3 Victoriaville

Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2 Sherbrooke

Baie-Comeau 5-4 Chicoutimi (OT)

WHL results (Sept. 22, 2023)

Regina 7-6 Brandon (OT)

Medicine Hat 4-1 Calgary

Lethbridge 3-1 Swift Current

Price Albert 4-0 Moose Jaw

Edmonton 4-2 Red Deer

Spokane 5-4 Kamloops (OT)

Prince George 9-0 Tri-City

Vancouver 4-1 Victoria

Wenatchee 6-5 Portland

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.