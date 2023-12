CHL Daily: Funk records fourth hat-trick of season

CHL Three Stars

Ethan Gauthier (TB) had a career high five points (3G, 2A) as Drummondville beat Quebec 10-3 Sunday. Gauthier, who was acquired from Sherbrooke in the offseason, has 13 goals and 28 points this year.

Conor Geekie (ARI), who Saturday scored four straight to lead Wenatchee to an overtime win against Portland, had four more points (1G, 3A) Sunday in a 7-4 decision over Tri-City. In just 25 games, Geekie has 20 goals and sits fourth in CHL scoring with 49 points.

Zac Funk recorded his fourth hat-trick of the season in Prince George’s 4-0 win over Portland. In the process, Funk became the first CHL player to 30 goals this season while he sits second in scoring with 51 points.

CHL Top 10

Joshua Ravensberg stopped 33 shots as the Prince George Cougars (1) shutout the Portland Winterhawks (5) 4-0. The Cougars’ .750 winning percentage is the second best in the CHL.

Matthew Sop had three points (1G, 2A) and Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers (4) doubled up Sarnia 6-3 to become the first OHL club to 20 wins.

NHL prospect watch

Tyler Peddle (CBJ) had a goal and an assist during Drummondville’s win over Quebec. The final pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has 10 points (six goals) in 28 games this year.

Brady Stonehouse (EDM) had three points (2G, 1A) that included the game-winner as Ottawa beat North Bay 6-5.

Carey Terrance’s (ANA) second goal of the night stood as the game-winner as Erie staged a spectacular comeback win against Owen Sound. The Otters found themselves down 5-2 just 3:01 into the second but scored six unanswered goals to claim an 8-6 victory.

David Goyette (SEA) and Quinten Musty (SJ) each had three points as Sudbury collected a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Mississauga.

Brayden Yager (PIT) had three points (1G, 2A) as Moose Jaw beat Edmonton 5-1 to win its fourth straight.

Victoria defenceman Justin Kipkie (ARI) scored twice as the Royals beat the Blazers 6-3. Kipkie’s seven goals this year are one shy of his career high.

Nightly notes

While Gauthier had five points, Sam Oliver had a career high four points (2G, 2A) in the Voltigeurs’ victory against the Remparts. Olivier has 10 goals and 20 points this season.

Ethan Gauthier a enregistré son premier tour du chapeau avec les @VoltigeursDRU lors d'une victoire 10-3 contre Québec !#GoBolts prospect Ethan Gauthier with his first hat-trick of the season! pic.twitter.com/9q2yh1WHXG — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2023

Thomas Desruisseaux scored the overtime winner for Chicoutimi in a 2-1 win over Saint John. Desruisseaux, who is currenty rated a ‘C’ prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, has 27 points (six goals) in 30 games.

Another 2024 NHL Draft prospect, Kingston’s Gabiel Frasca, also had the OT winner in a 4-3 win over Flint. Frasca only made his season debut Friday after he missed the first 24 games of the season due to injury.

In just his second game of the season 2024 #NHLDraft prospect Gabriel Frasca buried the OT winner Sunday for the @KingstonFronts! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CAerG3DVeC — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2023

Prince Albert’s Max Hildebrand made a career high 44 saves as he backstopped the Raiders to a 5-2 win over the Hitmen. Hildebrand is 9-5-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage in 16 games.

OHL results (Dec. 3, 2023)

Guelph 3-2 Oshawa

Kingston 4-3 Flint (OT)

Mississauga 5-4 Sudbury (SO)

Niagara 2-1 Peterborough

Ottawa 6-5 North Bay

Erie 8-5 Owen Sound

Kitchener 6-3 Sarnia

QMJHL results (Dec. 3, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 3-2 Cape Breton (OT)

Chicoutimi 2-1 Saint John (OT)

Drummondville 10-3 Quebec

Rouyn-Noranda 4-1 Victoriaville

WHL results (Dec. 3, 2023)

Moose Jaw 5-1 Edmonton

Victoria 6-3 Kamloops

Prince Albert 5-2 Calgary

Wenatchee 7-4 Tri-City

Prince George 4-0 Portland

Vancouver 4-3 Spokane

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.