CHL Daily: Firkus scores first hat-trick of season

CHL Three Stars

Jagger Firkus’ (SEA) first hat-trick of the season powered Moose Jaw to a 6-3 win over the Oil Kings and himself to the evening’s first star. It was the third three-goal game of Firkus’ WHL career while he continues to lead the Warriors in scoring this season with 63 points.

A first OHL hat-trick for Alex Christopoulos earned him the night’s second star as he led Windsor to a fifth straight win courtesy of a 9-3 road victory in Flint. The hat-trick pushed Christopoulos past the 50-point threshold for the first time in his OHL career while he sits fourth in Spits scoring.

Teammate Brett Harrison (BOS) continues to star with Windsor as he took the third star after his second five-point (2G, 3A) effort as a Spitfire. Since he was acquired from Oshawa, Harrison has 12 goals and 23 points in 16 games.

Nightly notes

OHL

Denver Barkey scored the game-winner with 32 seconds left in regulation as London beat Kitchener 5-4 to win their sixth straight. The Rangers’ Francesco Pinelli (LA) had four assists in defeat.

Ethan Burroughs and Deni Goure scored twice, while four other skaters had two assists each, as part of a 9-3 Owen Sound romp against Niagara.

Saginaw beat Erie 4-3 courtesy of Roberto Mancini’s go-ahead goal with 1:42 left in regulation.

It's a hat trick for Alex Christopoulos! 🧢🧢🧢 The first hat trick of his #OHL career for the @SpitsHockey forward in a big Spitfires road win in Michigan 🎥 pic.twitter.com/4tLLqZOuZK — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 9, 2023

QMJHL

Gatineau finally got the better of Halifax in the ninth round of the shootout to claim a 3-2 victory in a battle between two of the QMJHL’s top teams. Joey Vetrano had the shootout winner while the Mooseheads’ streak of being unbeaten in regulation moved to 25 games courtesy of the point they collected.

Six different players scored for Quebec in a 6-3 road victory over Baie-Comeau as their streak moved to 13-0-2.

Moncton captain Alexis Daniel had three assists as the Wildcats doubled up the Sea Dogs 4-2 to get back to .500.

A five-goal second period propelled Blainville-Boisbriand to a 6-2 victory over Chicoutimi as James Swan had three points (1G, 2A).

Tristan Allard buried the shootout winner in the sixth round as Rouyn-Noranda beat Victoriaville 3-2.

Le but gagnant du match de fou de ce soir ⬇️#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/lrI7QccAbn — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) February 9, 2023

WHL

Conor Geekie (ARI) scored twice and Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had three points (1G, 2A) as Winnipeg beat Calgary 8-2.

Chase Wheatcroft had three points (2G, 1A) and Riley Heidt and Ethan Samson (PHI) each had two assists as Prince George beat Kelowna 7-2 to win their fourth game in a row.

Ryder Korczak (NYR) had three helpers in Moose Jaw’s victory over Edmonton as the Warriors collected a third straight win.

The first Firkus Circus 🎪 hat-trick of the season! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/1PPfYVdMqx — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 9, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

