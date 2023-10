CHL Daily: Firkus hat-trick leads Warriors to 10th win

CHL Three Stars

Jagger Firkus (MJ) recorded his second hat-trick of the season during Moose Jaw’s 5-4 win over Prince Albert. In 14 games this season, Firkus has 16 goals and 29 points and sits tied second in WHL scoring.

Quebec captain Kassim Gaudet registered his first QMJHL hat-trick in a 6-1 road win against Saint John. Gaudet has 11 points (four goals) in 15 games for the defending Memorial Cup champions.

Teammate Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had a career high four assists during the Remparts’ win. Komarov, who scored the game-winner in the Memorial Cup final, leads Quebec d-men with 10 points this season.

CHL Top 10

The Portland Winterhawks (1) dropped a third straight decision after their trip through Alberta ended with a 7-4 loss in Calgary.

Zac Funk had three assists while Joshua Ravensbergen made all 23 saves as the Prince George Cougars (4) blanked Regina 4-0 on the road. The Cougars’ 20 points are tied for the WHL lead and are the most in the Western Conference.

In addition to Firkus’ hat-trick, Dimitri Fortin stopped 29 shots in the Moose Jaw Warriors’ (7) victory over Prince Albert. The Warriors lead the WHL’s Eastern Conference with 10 wins and 20 points.

After his hat-trick Sunday, #SeaKraken prospect Jagger Firkus has 16 goals in 14 games for the @MJWARRIORS this season 🎪 pic.twitter.com/uabKSl0XRY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 30, 2023

In the latest I-75 Divide Cup battle, the Saginaw Spirit (9) were beaten 5-3 by Flint. Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit, who went 0-2-1 over this weekend’s 3-in-3.

NHL prospect watch

Gavin Hayes (CHI) scored twice and Braeden Kressler (TOR) had a goal and an assist during Saginaw’s win over Flint.

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had two points (1G, 1A) during Sarnia’s shootout win against Niagara. Vilmanis leads all Sting skaters with 16 points this year.

Michael Buchinger (STL) and Vilmer Alriksson (VAN) each had a goal and an assist as Guelph beat Ottawa 6-1.

Jaden Lipinski (CGY) had two points (1G, 1A) during Vancouver’s 4-3 win over Kamloops.

Nightly notes

Anthony Romani had three points (2G, 1A) as North Bay edged Sudbury 5-4. Romani’s 10 goals leads all Battalion skaters while his 19 points are tied first with Dalyn Wakely.

Calgary’s Ethan Buenaventura stopped 57 shots during Calgary’s win over Portland and owns a .901 save percentage in 11 games this year.

Terik Parascak remains in fine form as he scored twice more during Prince George’s win over Regina. Parascak’s 17 goals leads all CHL skaters this year.

OHL results (Oct. 29, 2023)

Guelph 6-1 Ottawa

North Bay 5-4 Sudbury

Sarnia 4-3 Niagara (SO)

Flint 5-3 Saginaw

Owen Sound 3-2 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Oct. 29, 2023)

Quebec 6-1 Saint John

Drummondville 4-2 Val-d’Or

WHL results (Oct. 29, 2023)

Moose Jaw 5-4 Prince Albert

Prince George 4-0 Regina

Vancouver 4-3 Kamloops

Calgary 7-4 Portland

