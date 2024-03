CHL Daily: Firkus and Rehkopf reach 50-goal milestone

CHL Three Stars

Jorian Donovan (OTT) had four points (2G, 2A) to power Saginaw to a 5-2 win in Guelph. Since he was acquired from Brantford ahead of the OHL trade deadline, Donovan has amassed 16 points in 24 games from the Spirit’s blue line.

Adam Zidlicky also had four points (2G, 2A) as Mississauga beat Windsor 6-1 on the road. A member of Czechia’s bronze medal winning team at the 2024 World Juniors, Zidlicky has tied his career high with 24 points this year.

It came in a losing cause, but Cooper Foster (PIT) tallied two goals and two assists as Ottawa fell 6-5 to Erie. Foster has a career high 45 points while his 18 goals are one shy of his total from a year ago.

CHL Top 10

Alex Christopoulos and Owen Beck (MTL) each had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit (5) took down Guelph 5-2. The Spirit’s 44 wins are the most in the OHL this year.

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) recorded three points (2G, 1A) but the Drummondville Voltigeurs (6) dropped a 5-3 decision to Sherbrooke. Drummondville’s 41 wins remain the second most in the QMJHL.

NHL prospect watch

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) became the first OHL player to 50 goals as he buried the overtime winner as Kitchener beat Kingston 3-2. Rehkopf is the first Rangers player to score 50 in a season since Jonathan Yantsis in 2018-19.

What a way to get no. 50! 😤#SeaKraken prospect Carson Rehkopf had the OT winner for the @OHLRangers Sunday night to become the first @OHLHockey player to 50 goals in 2023-24! — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 4, 2024

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Soo beat Sarnia 7-3 to improve to 4-0-1 over their last five. The Greyhounds own the third best record in the OHL this year and are a win shy of 40.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) also hit the 50-goal mark during Moose Jaw’s 3-0 road win over Wenatchee. Firkus, who leads the CHL in scoring with 108 points, became the 15th Warriors player to hit the milestone.

With this goal Sunday, #SeaKraken prospect Jagger Firkus became the 15th @MJWARRIORS player to score 50 goals in a single season! 🤩 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 4, 2024

Jaden Lipinski (CGY) had a trio of helpers as Vancouver took down Seattle 5-2. Lipinski has a career best 55 points this year.

Nightly notes

Ethan Procyszyn tallied three points (1G, 2A) as North Bay defeated Niagara 9-3. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has a career high 14 goals and 31 points this year.

Israël Mianscum reached the 30-goal plateau for the second straight year after he had four points (1G, 3A) as Sherbrooke beat Drummondville 5-3. Mianscum leads the Phoenix in scoring with 73 points in just 54 games.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped all 32 shots he saw to register his first WHL shutout during Calgary’s 2-0 win over Medicine Hat. Buenaventura’s 46 appearances are tied for the fourth most in the league while he has complied a 19-19-6 record.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (March 3, 2024)

Saginaw 5-2 Guelph

Kitchener 3-2 Kingston (OT)

North Bay 9-3 Niagara

Erie 6-5 Ottawa

Soo 7-3 Sarnia

Mississauga 6-1 Windsor

Peterborough 4-1 Owen Sound

QMJHL results (March 3, 2024)

Cape Breton 3-2 Acadie-Bathurst (SO)

Rimouski 7-1 Shawinigan

Chicoutimi 9-3 Val-d’Or

Sherbrooke 5-3 Drummondville

WHL results (March 3, 2024)

Calgary 2-0 Medicine Hat

Vancouver 5-2 Seattle

Moose Jaw 3-0 Wenatchee

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.