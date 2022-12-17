CHL Daily: Filmon scores six for Swift Current

CHL Three Stars

Josh Filmon (NJ) became the first WHL player to score six goals in a game since Tyler Ennis in 2009 as he deservedly claimed the night’s first star. Filmon would also add an assist in Swift Current’s 8-4 win over Edmonton as he also set a new career high with seven points. In 25 games this year, Winnipeg native has 20 goals and 34 points.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) recorded his second hat-trick in three games to collect Friday’s second star. Lisowsky also added two assists in Saskatoon’s 8-5 win over Spokane and now has a team high 18 goals in 28 games.

James Hardie scored three times in the third to give Mississauga a 4-3 road win in Sudbury to claim the third star. It was Hardie’s third three-goal game of the year, the most in the OHL, as he took his season points total to 38.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Brad Gardiner, who had a goal and an assist in regulation, had the shootout decider in the sixth round as Ottawa nudged Oshawa 5-4 to collect their OHL best 23 rd win of the season.

win of the season. Marcus Limpar-Lantz had the third period game-winner as Sarnia beat Flint 4-3. Chandler Romeo (OTT) scored his first goal of the season for the Sting while Christian Kyrou (DAL) made it goals in back-to-back games since Wednesday’s trade.

Paul Ludwinski (CHI) scored the overtime winner at 1:14 as the Frontenacs took down Hamilton 3-2 to win their fourth straight. Kingston’s Ivan Zhigalov (COL) stopped 44 shots in the win while Bulldogs captain Logan Morrison had two assists to extend his point streak to 17 games.

London extended its lead atop the Midwest Divison courtesy of a 5-2 victory over Owen Sound. Ruslan Gazizov scored twice, Oliver Bonk had a goal and an assist and Brett Brochu made 42 saves.

Francesco Pinelli (LA) had five points (1G, 4A) while Francesco Arcuri scored in his Kitchener debut in a 9-0 victory over Sault Ste. Marie. In all, the Rangers had goals from nine different skaters while 14 players registered at least one point.

Roenick Jodoin had the overtime winner for Barrie as they left Guelph with the two points in a 3-2 victory. The victory pushed the Colts’ unbeaten streak to 4-0-2.

QMJHL

The Remparts collected its 25 th win of the season as they erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat Chicoutimi 5-3. Zachary Bolduc (STL) scored twice while Theo Rochette had 1-1.

win of the season as they erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat Chicoutimi 5-3. Zachary Bolduc (STL) scored twice while Theo Rochette had 1-1. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had a pair of goals for the second consecutive game to lead Halifax to a 7-3 win over Charlottetown. Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) had three points (1G, 2A) while Josh Lawrence added three assists as the Mooseheads’ streak moved to 6-0-1.

Gatineau used a four-goal second period en route to a 5-1 win over Baie-Comeau. Tristan Luneau (ANA) and Robert Orr (CAR) each notched a goal and an assist for the Olympiques who are 4-0-3 over their last seven.

Sherbrooke saw a 4-1 lead against Victoriaville disappear before they scored three unanswered in the third period to win 7-5. Justin Gill had two goals to take his season total to 26 while Tigres captain Maxime Pellerin had a hat-trick in defeat.

Moncton captain Alexis Daniel scored twice and added an assist in a 7-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst while Francesco Iasenza and Preston Lounsbury each had three points (1G, 2A) as the Wildcats jumped up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Justin Robidas penalty shot overtime winner gave Val d’Or a 4-3 win over Drummondville. Robidas, who had two points in regulation (1G, 1A), scored the winner just 13 seconds into the extra frame after Oscar Plandowski (DET) had been called for hooking.

Bill Zonnon scored the go-ahead goal with just 29 seconds left in regulation as Rouyn-Noranda beat Shawinigan 2-1 to claim a second straight victory.

Maxime Coursol gave Rimouski a 5-4 overtime victory against Blainville-Boisbriand as the Oceanic secured its fifth straight win.

Brady Burns scored the game-winner for Saint John with just 1:23 to play to give his side a 4-3 win over Cape Breton as the defending Memorial Cup champions collected its 10th win of the year.

WHL

Kyle Crnkovic, Sam Popowich, Luke Prokop and Gracy Sawchyn each scored as Seattle beat Everett 4-1 as their streak hit 7-0-1.

Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Egor Sidorov each added three points (1G, 2A) as Saskatoon won their eighth in a row against Spokane.

Jan Spunar stopped 40 shots as Portland edged past Vancouver 2-1 to maintain first place in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Jace Isley had two goals while Craig Armstrong and Kai Uchacz each had 1-1 as Red Deer defeated Medicine Hat 6-4 to win their fourth in a row.

Fraser Minten (TOR) had the overtime winner for Kamloops as they beat Prince George 6-5. Ashton Ferster contributed three points (2G, 1A) in the victory while Shea Van Olm had a goal and two helpers as the Blazers won their third straight.

Moose Jaw’s Ryder Korczak (NYR) had three points (2G, 1A), while Ben Ritchie and Brayden Yager chipped in a pair of assists, in a 6-2 win over Regina. The win pushed the Warriors into fourth place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Teague Patton had the shootout winner in the fifth round as Victoria took down Tri-City 7-6. In regulation, Patton had three points (2G, 1A) while five other skaters also tallied multi-point efforts. In defeat, Lukas Dragicevic’s point streak was extended to 23 games courtesy of a third period assist with 50 seconds left in regulation.

Andrew Cristall and Carson Golder each had four points (1G, 3A) as Kelowna beat Lethbridge 6-0. The Rockets’ Talyn Boyko stopped all 35 shots to earn his first shutout of the season.

Winnipeg’s game in Brandon was postponed due to adverse weather. A makeup date for the game has yet to be announced.

