CHL Daily: Dumais stars in Mooseheads return

CHL Three Stars

Jordan Dumais‘ (CBJ) return to the Halifax lineup was sensational as he had five points in a 6-4 win over Rouyn-Noranda. Dumais, who was named QMJHL MVP last season after a 140-point campaign, scored his seventh Q hat-trick in Friday’s win.

Justin Gill (NYI) had a season high four points (1G, 3A) in Baie-Comeau’s 8-4 triumph over Shawinigan. Over his last four games, Gill has 10 points.

Wenatchee’s Daniel Hauser stopped all 39 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Vancouver. Hauser, who went an incredible 37-4-1 a year ago, owns .906 save percentage in nine games this year.

CHL Top 10

Win no. 908 in Dale Hunter’s legendary coaching career will have to wait a little longer after the London Knights (2) were beaten 5-3 by Erie.

While Dumais led the offensive charge for the Halifax Mooseheads (3), goaltender Mathis Rousseau had an evening to remember in their 6-4 win. In addition to his 38 saves, Rousseau became the first goaltender in franchise history to score a goal as found the back of the empty net with 3:22 to play.

MATHIS ROUSSEAU GOALIE GOAL‼️ pic.twitter.com/Co9QjpiGAs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8) saw its three-game winning streak snapped in Halifax. Antonin Verreault had two points (1G, 1A) in the loss.

Luca Pinelli (CBJ) had the lone goal for the Ottawa 67’s (10) as they saw a three-game winning streak ended in a 4-1 loss to Peterborough.

NHL prospect watch

In his CHL debut with Sudbury, Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) scored his first OHL goal in a 4-3 loss to Flint. Dvorsky, the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was chosen with the 68th selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft.

Dalibor Dvorsky has arrived! The #StlBlues prospect scored his first goal for the @Sudbury_Wolves tonight in his @OHLHockey debut! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7SiNtOichc — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

Carey Terrance (ANA) scored twice in Erie’s 5-3 win over London while the Knights’ Oliver Bonk (PHI) had three assists.

Arttu Karki (VGK) scored his OHL leading ninth goal by a defenceman during the Soo’s 6-0 win over Kingston.

Hunter Brzustewicz’s (VAN) continued his torrid start to the season as he had three more points (1G, 2A) to take his season total to 19, the most among all CHL d-men.

Jeremy Hanzel (COL) buried the overtime winner for Seattle as they won 3-2 in Calgary.

#GoAvsGo prospect Jeremy Hanzel finished off a 2-on-1 rush in OT to give the @SeattleTbirds a 3-2 win over Calgary Friday night! pic.twitter.com/gxutMGRO5G — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

Nightly notes

Baie-Comeau‘s victory over Shawinigan was their eighth of the season, the most in the QMJHL. In addition to Gill’s four points, Justin Poirier (2G, 1A), Niks Fenenko (1G, 2A) and Matyas Melovsky (3A) all contributed offensively.

Alexandre Blais had the first hat-trick of his QMJHL career during Rimouski’s 6-4 win over Quebec. Blais’ eight goals this year are already a new career.

Cape Breton’s Nicolas Ruccia recorded his third career shutout as he made all 29 saves in a 2-0 win over Val-d’Or.

The Soo’s Landon Miller recorded his first OHL shutout after making 26 saves against Kingston. The Greyhounds’ seven wins are tied for the Western Conference lead.

Wenatchee’s Kenta Isogai, the 60th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft out of Japan, had three points (1G, 2A) in the Wild’s victory over Vancouver.

Medicine Hat’s Evan May had 25 saves to register his first WHL shutout. May is 5-2-1 this season in the Tigers net.