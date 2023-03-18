CHL Daily: Dumais scores 50th goal as 67’s secure OHL regular season crown

CHL Three Stars

Ryan Winterton’s (SEA) first OHL hat-trick earned him Friday’s first start as he led London to a 6-3 win over Kingston. Winterton, who also collected an assist in the win, helped Hamilton to the J. Ross Robertson Trophy a year ago and after he missed the first half of the season through injury, the Kraken prospect has 12 goals and 32 points in 31 games with London.

A second hat-trick of the season from Jagger Firkus (SEA) earned him the night’s second star as Moose Jaw beat Regina 9-5. Firkus’ 36 goals and 80 points match his totals from last season, in four fewer games.

Connor Bedard’s insane season continued Friday as he collected the third star after a five-point (3G, 2A) outing against the Warriors. It was Bedard’s eighth hat-trick of the season as he continues to lead the CHL in goals (66) and points (134).

Nightly notes

OHL

A 4-3 win over Oshawa saw the 67’s claim the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL regular season champions for the third time in four seasons. The victory also meant Ottawa passed the 100-point mark for the sixth time in team history.

Joey Costanzo stopped all 33 shots as Windsor blanked the Soo 3-0. Brett Harrison (BOS) and Matthew Maggio (NYI) both had a goal and an assist in the Spits’ fourth straight win.

Ethan Cardwell’s (SJ) 40 th goal of the season was the overtime winner as Barrie defeated Owen Sound 5-4 to extend its streak to 5-0-1. Evan Vierling had three assists while Brandt Clarke (LA) had a pair of helpers for the Colts.

goal of the season was the overtime winner as Barrie defeated Owen Sound 5-4 to extend its streak to 5-0-1. Evan Vierling had three assists while Brandt Clarke (LA) had a pair of helpers for the Colts. Braeden Bowman had the only goal of the shootout as Guelph beat Sarnia 7-6. In regulation, Bowman had five points (2G, 3A) while Max Namestnikov had two goals and Matthew Poitras (BOS) three assists. Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had three points (1G, 2A) for the Sting who saw their streak move to 11-0-3.

Mitchell Smith’s overtime goal gave Saginaw a 4-3 win in Kitchener while Michael Misa scored his first goal since his return from injury. The win extended the Spirit’s streak to 5-0-1 while they maintain fourth place in the Western Conference as they look to secure home ice.

Adam Zidlicky had the overtime winner at 2:45 as Mississauga took down Erie 4-3 to collect back-to-back wins. Defenceman Kasper Larson had three points (1G, 2A) for the Steelheads.

Landon McCallum’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as Sudbury nudged past Peterborough 3-2 as the Wolves collected a second straight win.

Gavin Hayes (CHI) had a pair of goals as Flint beat Hamilton 3-1.

No better time for #SJSharks prospect Ethan Cardwell to score his 40th goal of the season than in OT! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5rdMZMhwpd — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 18, 2023

#SeaKraken prospect Ryan Winterton's first @OHLHockey hat-trick led the @LondonKnights to their Western Conference leading 43rd win Friday! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kCxOnHRrsP — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 18, 2023

QMJHL

Gatineau’s sensational run saw them collect a 20 th straight victory Friday courtesy of a 6-1 win on the road against Shawinigan. Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored twice, Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had three points (1G, 2A) and Riley Kidney (MTL) pushed his point streak to 24 games after he recorded two assists.

straight victory Friday courtesy of a 6-1 win on the road against Shawinigan. Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored twice, Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had three points (1G, 2A) and Riley Kidney (MTL) pushed his point streak to 24 games after he recorded two assists. Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Nathan Gaucher (ANA) both scored twice as Quebec held off a Victoriaville comeback attempt to claim a 6-5 victory. The Remparts’ 49 wins lead the QMJHL and are third most in the CHL.

Jakub Brabenec (VGK) had four points (2G, 2A) as Sherbrooke took down Rouyn-Noranda 7-1. Jacob Melanson (SEA) had four assists as his point streak was extended to 28 games.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) became just the fourth player in Mooseheads history to score 50 goals in a season as helped Halifax to a 4-3 win over Saint John. Alexandre Doucet’s shorthanded tally stood as the game-winner for the Mooseheads who have now won three straight.

Cam Squires’ two goals led Cape Breton to a 3-1 win over Acadie-Bathurst that also secured the club’s spot in the QMJHL playoffs.

Emile Duquet had the OT winner 1:52 into the extra frame as Chicoutimi downed Rimouski 4-3. s

Xavier Fortin scored twice in Drummondville’s 5-1 victory versus Val-d’Or while Tristan Roy had three assists.

Justin Poirier’s 27 th goal of the year gave Baie-Comeau a 2-1 road win against Blainville-Boisbriand.

goal of the year gave Baie-Comeau a 2-1 road win against Blainville-Boisbriand. Cole Bishop’s shootout goal gave Moncton a 2-1 win over Charlottetown.

WHL

Dylan Guenther’s (ARI) three points (1G, 2A) led Seattle to a 5-2 win over Portland that extended the Thunderbirds’ streak to 16-0-1.

Five different Blazers scored as they took down Kelowna 5-2 to record an eighth straight win. The Blazers’ 46 wins are the third most in the WHL.

Prince George continues to build momentum towards the playoffs as they improved their streak to 6-0-2 after a 7-1 win over Victoria. Riley Heidt, Hudson Thornton and Chase Wheatcroft all had three points (1G, 2A) for the Cougars.

Kyle Kelsey made 34 saves to record his fourth career WHL shutout as Red Deer blanked Swift Current 2-0.

Dru Krebs (WSH) tallied his first career WHL hat-trick in Medicine Hat’s 7-2 win in Edmonton. The victory gave the Tigers a five-point buffer to ninth place in the Eastern Conference with just three games to play.

Tyson Laventure had three points (1G, 2A) as Lethbridge beat Calgary 6-4. The victory was the 34 th of the campaign for the Hurricanes while the Hitmen continue to cling onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

of the campaign for the Hurricanes while the Hitmen continue to cling onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Jordan Gavin, Tyson Greenway and Jalen Luypen (CHI) all scored as Tri-City beat Spokane 3-1 away from home.

Jesper Vikman (VGK) made 32 saves to tally his first shutout of the season as Vancouver defeated Everett 3-0.

Sloan Stanick had the decisive goal for Prince Albert as they won 4-3 against Brandon to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Three goals in the third 😤#ALLCAPS prospect and @tigershockey d-man Dru Krebs recorded his first @TheWHL hat-trick Friday! 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/Wafk182iMA — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 18, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.