CHL Daily: Drummondville score 11 in Moncton

Three Stars

Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) had a career high four points (2G, 2A) from the Drummondville blue line in an 11-1 victory over Moncton. In four games this year, Lamoureux has eight points while his three goals are just two shy of his career high.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) continues to impress in a Drummondville jersey as he had a season high four points (1G, 3A) against the Wildcats. Gauthier, who was acquired from Sherbrooke in the offseason, has seven points this year.

Gage Heyes helped lead Kingston to a 6-4 road win over Windsor after a three-point (2G, 1A) outing. Heyes, who had a career high 15 points last year, has five points early on in 2023-24.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads (2) won their sixth straight after a 3-2 overtime win in Baie-Comeau. Liam Kilfoil scored the OT winner at 1:54 while Brady Schultz and Yannik Ponzetto each had two assists.

In his return to Peterborough, Michael Simpson made 40 saves as the London Knights (3) won 3-2 in overtime. Isaiah George (NYI) scored the game-winner at 3:35 as the Knights moved to 4-1-1.

NHL prospect watch

Luca Pinelli (CBJ) scored twice for Ottawa as they doubled up North Bay 4-2. Pinelli has four goals in four games this season.

Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had a goal and an assist in Kingston’s 6-4 win in Windsor.

In London’s win in Peterborough, Denver Barkey (PHI) chipped in with two assists. Barkey’s eight points leads all Knights skaters this year.

Cam Squires (NJ) had two points (1G, 1A) as Cape Breton pushed its winning streak to three games after a 4-3 win in Gatineau.

Nightly notes

Matthew Schaefer, the first overall pick in the 2023 OHL Draft, scored his first career goal as Erie won their first game of 2023-24 after a 3-2 overtime win over Niagara. Pano Fimis scored the winner while Ben Gaudreau made 30 saves in his Eries debut.

In addition to Lamoureux and Gauthier, Loic Goyette, Peter Repcik, Justin Cote and Luke Woodworth all had four points in Drummondville’s huge win over Moncton. Additionally, goaltender Riley Mercer turned aside 42 shots in the victory. The Voltigeurs’ 12 points are the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference this season.

OHL results (Oct. 12, 2023)

Erie 3-2 Niagara (OT)

Ottawa 4-2 North Bay

London 3-2 Peterborough (OT)

Kingston 6-4 Windsor

QMJHL results (Oct. 13, 2023)

Drummondville 11-1 Moncton

Halifax 3-2 Baie-Comeau (OT)

Blainville-Boisbriand 4-1 Saint John

Cape Breton 4-3 Gatineau

Sherbrooke 2-1 Quebec

