Beckett Sennecke scored all three goals for Oshawa, that included the overtime winner, in a 3-2 victory against Peterborough. Sennecke, who was one of 12 Grade A CHL prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, has 14 points (five goals) in 14 games.

Skyler Bruce continued to endear himself to his new teammates in Edmonton as he potted his first WHL hat-trick in a 7-5 win over Moose Jaw. Bruce, who was acquired from Vancouver Oct. 20, has four goals in four games with the Oil Kings.

Saint John captain Peter Reynolds buried his first hat-trick of the season as part of a 6-4 win over Acadie-Bathurst. Reynolds, who was part of Saint John’s Memorial Cup winning team in 2022, leads the team in scoring with 20 points this year.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored the overtime winner as the Halifax Mooseheads (1) took down Rimouski 3-2 to win their fourth straight.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had three points but it was in a losing effort for the Moose Jaw Warriors (2) after they fell 7-5 in Edmonton.

The Prince George Cougars (3) fell 5-3 in Saskatoon as Riley Heidt (MIN) had a goal and an assist.

The Portland Winterhawks (4) collected a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Swift Current. The Broncos’ Rylan Gould had the winner in the fifth round of the shootout.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine (1G, 2A) and Antonin Verreault (2G, 1A) each had three points as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5) doubled up Charlottetown 8-4. With the win, the Huskies became the first team in the QMJHL’s Western Conference to 10 wins.

Max McCue (SJ) had the overtime winner for the London Knights (6) as they beat Brantford 3-2 to secure a second straight win.

Trevor Wong had three assists during the Saskatoon Blades’ (7) 5-3 victory over Prince George. The Blades’ 10 wins are tied for the WHL’s Eastern Conference lead.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (8) won their seventh straight as they defeated Blainville-Boisbriand 5-3. Jules Boilard and Justin Poirier each scored twice for the Drakkar.

Angus MacDonnell scored twice but it was in vain as the Mississauga Steelheads (9) lost 6-5 in Saginaw.

Quentin Miller (MTL) stopped 30 shots as Quebec beat Shawinigan 2-1. Miller is 7-5-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.72 GAA this season.

Carson Rehkopf’s (SEA) incredible season continued Friday as he tallied three more points (2G, 1A) during Kitchener’s 5-2 victory over North Bay. Rehkopf’s 17 goals and 28 points lead the OHL.

Ethan Miedema (BUF) had two points (1G, 1A) as Kingston knocked off Barrie 4-2. Miedema’s 11 points are tied for second in Fronts scoring this year.

Austin Roest (NSH) had three points (2G, 1A) as Everett beat Calgary 6-4 on the road.

Drummondville collected a third straight win as they beat Victoriaville 4-1 as Lukas Landry (1G, 1A) had two points. The defeat snapped the Tigres’ 6-0-2 streak.

Deni Goure had five points (2G, 3A) and Ethan Burroughs had four points (2G, 2A) as Owen Sound beat Sarnia 6-4. Goure’s 10 goals and 20 points leads the Attack in scoring.

During Brantford’s overtime defeat to London, goaltender Matteo Drobac made 52 saves.

In a battle between the Misa brothers, Luke had three assists for Mississauga while Michael scored twice as the Spirit won 6-5.

Carter Yakemchuk was involved in four Calgary goals Friday against Everett as he had two goals and two assists. Another Grade A prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, his 19 points are tied second in WHL scoring among defencemen.

Berkly Catton, one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, scored twice before Conner Roulette had the overtime winner as Spokane beat Seattle 3-2.

OHL results (Nov. 3, 2023)

Erie 4-3 Flint

Kingston 4-2 Barrie

Kitchener 5-2 North Bay

London 3-2 Brantford

Ottawa 4-1 Guelph

Saginaw 6-5 Mississauga

Owen Sound 6-4 Sarnia

Sudbury 3-1 Niagara

Oshawa 3-2 Peterborough (OT)

QMJHL results (Nov. 3, 2023)

Halifax 3-2 Rimouski (OT)

Saint John 6-4 Acadie-Bathurst

Drummondville 4-1 Victoriaville

Quebec 2-1 Shawinigan

Rouyn-Noranda 8-4 Charlottetown

Baie-Comeau 5-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

WHL results (Nov. 3, 2023)

Everett 6-4 Calgary

Edmonton 7-5 Moose Jaw

Lethbridge 4-3 Medicine Hat

Regina 6-1 Brandon

Saskatoon 5-3 Prince George

Swift Current 4-3 Portland (SO)

Kamloops 4-3 Red Deer (SO)

Wenatchee 3-2 Vancouver

Victoria 2-1 Kelowna

Spokane 3-2 Seattle (OT)

