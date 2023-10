CHL Daily: Drakkar, Tigres, Wildcats and Wild continue winning ways

CHL Three Stars

Andrew Belchamber recorded his first QMJHL hat-trick Saturday during Sherbrooke’s 6-2 win over Chicoutimi. Belchamber, who also added an assist to register a career high four points, has 11 points in 13 games this year.

Justin Larose scored all three goals for Victoriaville in a 3-1 road win over Shawinigan. Larose’s 12 goals are a new career high while his 21 points are three shy of a new personal best. The victory extended the Tigres’ streak to 6-0-2.

Porter Martone also scored three times as Mississauga doubled up Kingston 4-2. Martone’s 11 goals are the third most in the OHL this year.

CHL Top 10

Marcus Nguyen scored twice but the Portland Winterhawks (1) suffered a second straight loss after a 5-4 defeat in Edmonton.

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) scored the game-winner for the Halifax Mooseheads (2) as they beat Acadie-Bathurst 5-4 on the road. The victory was Halifax’s 10th of the season.

Bullseye for Jordan 🎯 🚨 Dumais (6) PP 6:58 3rd period

🍎 Schultz, Vidicek | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/bJhw1tSVJ6 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) October 28, 2023

The Saskatoon Blades (3) were beaten 2-1 by Brandon as they dropped a third straight contest.

The Prince George Cougars’ (4) mini two-game winning streak was ended by Moose Jaw in a 5-1 defeat.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) collected a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to Drummondville. The Huskies’ 20 points are tied for the QMJHL’s Western Conference lead.

Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had a pair of goals for the Moose Jaw Warriors (7) as they beat Prince George 5-1. The Warriors’ nine wins are tied for the WHL lead.

Marc Boudreau had the Mississauga Steelheads’ (8) other goal in their 4-2 win over Kingston. The Steelheads have won three of their last four games.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had the lone goal for the Saginaw Spirit (9) in a 3-1 loss to Sarnia.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (10) extended its winning streak to five games courtesy of a 6-4 victory versus Rimouski. Julien Paille and Justin Poirier each scored twice for the Drakkar.

NHL prospect watch

Justin Gill (NYI) added three helpers during the Drakkar’s victory over Rimouski. Gill is currently riding an eight-game point streak where he’s amassed 19 points.

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A) during Owen Sound’s 5-3 win against Kitchener.

Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) scored the overtime winner for the Soo in a 6-5 victory over Flint. Kudryavtsev also added two assists and has 15 points this season from the Greyhounds blue line.

KIRILL THE THRILL! 🔥 Kudryavtsev does it all himself, going upstairs for the overtime winner! @OHLHoundPower | @Canucks pic.twitter.com/g2bElwrtyv — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 29, 2023

Connor Levis (WPG) had three assists and Emmitt Finnie (DET) had a pair of helpers as Kamloops took down Tri-City 5-2. In defeat, Parker Bell (CGY) scored both goals for the Americans.

Nightly notes

Moncton’s win streak hit six games as they beat Quebec 5-2 behind a pair of goals from Julius Sumpf.

Nathan Levesque (2G, 2A) and Charles Boutin (1G, 3A) each had four points as Gatineau beat Val-d’Or 8-5.

Mathieu Paris had the best game of his OHL career as he five points (2G, 3A) during Niagara’s 7-6 win over Windsor. Paris, who had eight points in 45 game with London last year, has played at a point-per-game average in 11 games this year.

Wenatchee collected a fifth straight win behind Daniel Hauser‘s 30-save shutout while Graham Sward (NSH) had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Kelowna.

Liam Sztuska made a season high 42 saves to backstop Peterborough to a 2-1 win over Erie.

Ethan Chadwick stopped 41 shots as Everett defeated Spokane 6-2.

OHL results (Oct. 28, 2023)

Mississauga 4-2 Kingston

Owen Sound 5-3 Kitchener

Peterborough 2-1 Erie

Soo 6-5 Flint (OT)

Sarnia 3-1 Saginaw

Niagara 7-6 Windsor

Barrie 5-1 Brantford

QMJHL results (Oct. 28, 2023)

Halifax 5-4 Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton 2-1 Blainville-Boisbriand

Baie-Comeau 6-4 Rimouski

Victoriaville 3-1 Shawinigan

Gatineau 8-5 Val-d’Or

Moncton 5-2 Quebec

Sherbrooke 6-2 Chicoutimi

Drummondville 2-1 Rouyn-Noranda (SO)

WHL results (Oct. 28, 2023)

Brandon 2-1 Saskatoon

Calgary 7-4 Red Deer

Edmonton 5-4 Portland

Kamloops 5-2 Tri-City

Medicine Hat 6-3 Seattle

Moose Jaw 5-1 Prince George

Prince Albert 4-2 Swift Current

Wenatchee 4-0 Kelowna

Everett 6-2 Spokane

Vancouver 3-2 Victoria (SO)

