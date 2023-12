CHL Daily: Drakkar head into break on 13-game winning streak

Photo credit: Kassandra Blais

CHL Three Stars

Val-d’Or rookie forward Philippe Veilleux had the best game of his young career Saturday as he had five points (3G, 2A) in a 10-6 victory over Sherbrooke. Veilleux has 22 points (seven goals) in 32 games this year.

Teammate Nathan Baril also had a night to remember as he scored three times and added an assist in the Foreurs’ victory. Baril has 10 goals and 23 points this campaign.

Pier-Olivier Roy had a career high five points (2G, 3A) as Victoriaville defeated Rimouski 8-5. Roy, who had 68 points a year ago, has tallied 26 points this season from the Tigres’ blue line.

CHL Top 10

Justin Poirier scored the overtime winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) extended its winning streak to 13 games after a 4-3 win against Quebec. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 25 goals in 34 games this year.

Matthew Sop buried the OT winner 27 seconds into the extra frame as the Kitchener Rangers (2) downed Barrie 4-3. Sop’s 52 points are the third most in the OHL this season.

The Prince George Cougars (3) collected its second straight win after a dominant 9-2 road win against Vancouver. Zac Funk had four more points (1G, 3A) to take his season total to 63, tied for the CHL lead alongside teammate Riley Heidt (MIN).

The Soo Greyhounds’ (4) winning streak was snapped at six games but they pushed their point to seven after a 3-2 shootout loss to Guelph.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades (5) collected a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to Kelowna.

Sebastien Gervais’ third period goal stood as the game-winner as the Saginaw Spirit (6) took down Sudbury 4-3 to win their fourth straight.

The Halifax Mooseheads (7) collected a point after a 3-2 overtime loss to Saint John.

Despite a 4-3 shootout loss to Cape Breton, the Moncton Wildcats (8) extended its point streak to six games (4-0-2).

Jeremy Langlois (ARI) had the overtime winner as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) won their third straight after a 4-3 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand.

#Yotes prospect Jeremy Langlois steals the puck and then buries the OT winner for @HuskiesRn! Les Huskies remportent la victoire en prolongation sur le but de Langlois ! pic.twitter.com/8AUVXYb2DL — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 17, 2023

NHL prospect watch

Joey Willis (NSH) had three assists in Saginaw’s overtime victory versus Sudbury. In 30 games, Willis has 26 points this year.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) also tallied three helpers as Everett beat beat Seattle 7-1. Hemmerling has amassed 41 points in just 27 games in 2023-24.

Nightly notes

In addition to Veilleux and Baril’s offensive performances, Alexandre Guay had four points (2G, 2A) in the Foreurs’ victory against the Phoenix. Guay’s 24 points this year have tied his career high while his 16 goals are one shy of his personal best.

Hugo Primeau scored his first QMJHL hat-trick and had a career best five points during Sherbrooke’s defeat to Val-d’Or. Primeau’s eight goals and 20 points are already a new personal best.

Maxime Pellerin scored his third QMJHL hat-trick as part of Victoriaville’s win over Rimouski. Pellerin, who scored 40 times a year ago, has 17 goals in 35 contests in 2023-24.

Peter Reynolds scored the overtime winner for Saint John in their 3-2 victory over Halifax. Reynolds’ 20 goals are already a new career high while he has matched his single season personal best with 44 points.

Saginaw head coach Chris Lazary recorded his 155th win behind the Spirit bench, the most in team history.

Prince George defenceman Hudson Thornton became the franchise’s new leader in points by a d-men with 157 after he had three points (1G, 2A) in their 9-2 win over Vancouver. Dan Hamhuis was the previous record holder.

Andrew Basha had four assists in Medicine Hat’s 7-2 victory versus Lethbridge. Basha, who is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, has 16 goals and 45 points this season.

OHL results (Dec. 16, 2023)

Guelph 3-2 Soo (SO)

Ottawa 4-2 Erie

Sarnia 5-2 Flint

North Bay 3-2 Niagara

Windsor 4-3 Owen Sound (SO)

Saginaw 4-3 Sudbury

Kitchener 4-3 Barrie (OT)

QMJHL results (Dec. 16, 2023)

Baie-Comeau 4-3 Quebec (OT)

Drummondville 7-3 Chicoutimi

Shawinigan 7-2 Gatineau

Val-d’Or 10-6 Sherbrooke

Victoriaville 8-5 Rimouski

Acadie-Bathurst 7-3 Charlottetown

Saint John 3-2 Halifax

Cape Breton 4-3 Moncton (SO)

Rouyn-Noranda 4-3 Blainville-Boisbriand (OT)

WHL results (Dec. 16, 2023)

Moose Jaw 4-3 Brandon

Kelowna 5-4 Saskatoon (OT)

Medicine Hat 7-2 Lethbridge

Spokane 3-1 Portland

Red Deer 5-4 Regina (SO)

Everett 7-1 Seattle

Victoria 4-3 Tri-City

Prince George 9-2 Vancouver

