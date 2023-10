CHL Daily: Drakkar, Cougars continue impressive starts

CHL Three Stars

Gavin McKenna‘s overtime winner for Medicine Hat secured his first WHL hat-trick and Friday’s first star. The 2026 NHL Draft prospect also added an assist in the 8-7 win against Swift Current and he has 11 points (four goals) in six games this year.

Sarnia’s Marko Sikic earned the night’s second star after he too recorded his first career hat-trick. Sikic found the back of the net three times, and had an assist, for the Sting in a 7-4 win over the Soo. Sikic had a career high 49 points last year.

Krzysztof Macias collected the third star after he tallied his first WHL hat-trick for Prince Albert in a 6-2 win over Red Deer. The Polish native, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, has five goals in six games as a rookie.

CHL Top 10

The London Knights (1) were beaten 4-1 by North Bay Friday as they suffered their first defeat of the season. Sam Dickinson, one of the top defensive prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, had London’s only goal.

The Portland Winterhawks (2) beat Everett 4-1 Friday behind two goals from Stefan James to win their third straight.

Harrison Meneghin stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Moose Jaw Warriors (4) were shutout 4-0 by Lethbridge.

Brody Fournier had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Halifax Mooseheads (6) to a 5-3 win over Victoriaville. The Herd have now won four straight.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs (7) suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the defending QMJHL and Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts. Evan Dépatie scored his first Q goal in a 3-1 loss.

The Sudbury Wolves (8) made it two wins in two nights as they won 5-2 in Kingston.

In addition to McKenna’s hat-trick, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Andrew Basha had five points (2G, 3A) for the Medicine Hat Tigers (10) in their wild overtime win over Swift Current.

2026 #NHLDraft prospect Gavin McKenna completes his first WHL hat-trick in overtime as @tigershockey win 8-7 in Swift Current❗️ pic.twitter.com/nAv9IjJjx6 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 7, 2023

NHL prospect review

David Goyette (SEA) buried his first two goals of the season, and added an assist, as part of Sudbury’s win over Kingston.

Colby Barlow (WPG), in his return to the Owen Sound lineup, had three points (2G, 1A) in a 5-2 road win over Kitchener.

Ty Nelson (SEA) hammered home his first goal of the season during North Bay’s victory versus London.

Colby Barlow 🤝 Ty Nelson The @NHL prospects each rip home a one-timer for their first 🚨 of 2023-24! pic.twitter.com/VRwjIDln2Z — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 7, 2023

Conor Geekie (ARI) made his season debut for Wenatchee where he had three points (1G, 2A) in a losing effort against Prince George.

Nightly notes

Louis-Félix Charrois collected his first QMJHL win, and shutout, as he backstopped Drummondville to a 4-0 win over Gatineau. The Voltigeurs are 4-0-1 early on this season.

Niks Fenenko, the first overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, scored twice as Baie-Comeau beat Charlottetown 5-2 to move to 5-0-1 this year.

Brayden Gillespie recorded his first shutout of 2023-24 after a 33-save performance in Guelph’s 8-0 win over Erie. Offensively, Braeden Bowman had three points (1G, 2A) for the Storm who are the only OHL club not to have lost in regulation this year.

Prince George’s electric start continued Friday as they made it five straight wins after a 6-4 victory over the Wild. Zac Funk had five points (2G, 3A) while Terik Parascak scored twice to take his season total to 12 in just seven games. In five of the Cougars’ seven games this year, they’ve scored at least five times.

Former Oshawa Generals forward Dave Andreychuk had his no. 9 jersey retired by the franchise Friday. Andreychuk played 148 games with the Gens before he skated in 1,639 NHL games and scored 640 goals. He won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.

Portland head coach Mike Johnston became the 11th head coach in WHL history to win 500 games after the Winterhawks’ 4-1 victory over Everett.

The 11th head coach in the history of @TheWHL to reach 500 wins. Take a bow, Mike! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EQ4WTl3dyp — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) October 7, 2023

OHL results (Oct. 6, 2023)

Sudbury 5-2 Kingston

Owen Sound 5-2 Kitchener

North Bay 4-1 London

Sarnia 7-4 Soo

Guelph 8-0 Erie

Oshawa 4-1 Mississauga

QMJHL results (Oct. 6, 2023)

Saint John 3-1 Acadie Bathurst

Cape Breton 5-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Halifax 5-3 Victoriaville

Baie-Comeau 5-2 Charlottetown

Drummondville 4-0 Gatineau

Quebec 3-1 Val-d’Or

Sherbrooke 3-1 Rimouski

Shawinigan 4-1 Chicoutimi

WHL results (Oct. 6, 2023)

Lethbridge 4-0 Moose Jaw

Prince Albert 6-2 Red Deer

Medicine Hat 8-7 Swift Current (OT)

Victoria 4-1 Kamloops

Portland 4-1 Everett

Prince George 6-4 Wenatchee

Seattle 4-2 Spokane

