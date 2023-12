CHL Daily: Drakkar becomes first team to 30 wins

CHL Three Stars



Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall (WSH) had four points (3G, 1A) as Kelowna beat Calgary 7-6. It was Cristall’s first hat-trick of 2023-24, and the third of his WHL career, while he sits tied fourth in WHL scoring with 59 points. Cristall’s 2.03 point-per-game average is the second best in the West.

Justin Poirier had a hat-trick and added an assist in the Drakkar’s 7-3 win against Chicoutimi. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has already matched his goals total of 28 from a year ago in 19 fewer games this year.

Nikita Prishchepov had a career high five points (1G, 4A) to lead Victoriaville to a 6-3 win over Sherbrooke. With his 16th goal of the season, the Russian established a new single season best.

CHL Top 10

While Poirier led the way offensively, Jules Boilard also had three points (1G, 2A) as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) beat Chicoutimi 7-3. With the victory, the Drakkar became the first CHL club to reach 30 wins in 2023-24.

Riley Heidt (MIN) scored twice and added an assist as the Prince George Cougars (2) beat Kamloops 4-1. The Cougars’ 26 wins are the most in the WHL.

Marco Mignose had the Soo Greyhounds’ (3) lone goal as they were beaten 5-1 by Sudbury.

Rookie forward Luke Ellinas had a pair of goals to help lead the Kitchener Rangers (4) to a 5-2 win over Owen Sound. The win was the Rangers’ 25th of the season, the most in the OHL.

Alex Chirstopoulos buried the overtime winner at 2:43 as the Saginaw Spirit (5) beat Windsor 5-4. Since he was acquired from the Spitfires, Chirstopoulos has eight goals in 13 games with the Spirit.

Jeremy Langlois (ARI) scored the overtime winner at 1:01 as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7) took down Val-d’Or 5-4. The win took the Huskies to the 50-point mark, the most in the Q’s Western Conference. Langlois’ 29 points are tied for the most among QMJHL defencemen.

Caleb Desnoyers and Ryan Hackett each had three assists as the Moncton Wildcats (8) defeated Saint John 7-2. Captain Yoan Loshing also had three points (1G, 2A) in the victory.

Markus Vidicek scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads (9) beat Cape Breton 3-1. Vidicek’s 26 goals are the second most in the QMJHL this year.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs (10) extended its streak to 4-0-1 after a 4-1 victory over Blainville-Boisbriand.

NHL prospect watch

Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had three assists as Kingston won 7-4 in Ottawa. Ludwinski has 37 points this year in just 29 games and is just three points shy of matching his career high set in 2021-22.

Michael Buchinger (STL) recorded an assist on all three of Guelph’s goals in a 3-2 road win over Flint. Buchinger has played at a point-per-game in 2023-24 in 32 contests.

Sawyer Mynio (VAN) tallied three assists from the Seattle blue line in a 5-4 defeat to Everett. Mynio’s eight goals this year are a new career high.

Brett Hyland (WSH) scored and added two assists as Brandon collected their third straight victory after a 5-3 road win over Regina. Hyland’s 19 goals leads all Wheat Kings skaters.

Justin Kipkie’s (ARI) second goal of the night was the overtime winner as Victoria beat Edmonton 4-3. Kipkie’s nine goals in 2023-24 are a new career high.

Nightly notes

Erie’s Malcolm Spence had a career high four points (2G, 2A) in a 6-3 victory over Niagara. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 34 points (eight goals) in 32 games.

Val-d’Or’s Nathan Drapeau recorded his first Q hat-trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Rouyn-Noranda. Drapeau’s nine goals this year are a career high. His teammate, rookie Philippe Veilleux, added four points (1G, 3A).

Tommy Cormier had a four-point (2G, 2A) outing as Victoriaville doubled up Sherbrooke. Cormier’s 47 points leads all Tigres skaters.

One of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, Berkly Catton had four assists in Spokane’s 6-2 win against Tri-City. Catton is eighth in WHL scoring with 51 points. His teammate Chase Bertholet also added four points (2G, 2A) to reach double digit goals for the third straight year.

Kelowna captain Gabriel Szturc had two goals and two assists in Kelowna’s wild 7-6 win over Calgary. The Czechia native is third in Rockets scoring with 45 points.

OHL results (Dec. 30, 2023)

Kingston 7-4 Ottawa

Brantford 6-1 Barrie

Erie 6-3 Niagara

Guelph 3-2 Flint

Kitchener 5-2 Owen Sound

Saginaw 5-4 Windsor (OT)

Sudbury 5-1 Soo

QMJHL results (Dec. 30, 2023)

Halifax 3-1 Cape Breton

Baie-Comeau 7-3 Chicoutimi

Drummondville 4-1 Blainville-Boisbriand

Rimouski 5-2 Quebec

Victoriaville 6-3 Sherbrooke

Rouyn-Noranda 5-4 Val-d’Or (OT)

Moncton 7-2 Saint John

WHL results (Dec. 30, 2023)

Moose Jaw 2-1 Prince Albert

Brandon 5-3 Regina

Red Deer 5-4 Swift Current (OT)

Prince George 4-1 Kamloops

Lethbridge 4-2 Medicine Hat

Everett 5-4 Seattle

Spokane 6-2 Tri-City

Victoria 4-3 Edmonton

Kelowna 7-6 Calgary

