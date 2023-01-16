CHL Daily: DiVincentiis and McDonald lead Battalion to sixth straight win

CHL Three Stars

Kyle McDonald’s first hat-trick of the season earned him first star honours as North Bay beat Flint 7-3. In 17 games this year, McDonald has 16 goals to rank third on the Central Division leading Battalion.

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) shattered his previous career high in saves Sunday as he stopped 47 shots in North Bay’s win to take the second star. Previously, DiVincentiis’ career high in saves was 38 before he stopped 47 of 50 shots yesterday. DiVincentiis is 22-6-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Brandt Clarke’s (LA) return to the OHL continues to go swimmingly as he had four points (2G, 2A) in the Colts’ 6-2 win over Mississauga. In three games, Clarke has six points.

Nightly notes

OHL

Shane Wright (SEA) had his first multi-goal game of the season as he led Windsor to a 4-1 road win over London. Brett Harrison (BOS) added two points to register his third straight multi-point game as the Spits won their fourth in a row.

Ty Nelson (SEA) had two goals for the Battalion to register his 100 th OHL point. Nelson’s 49 points are the second most among OHL defencemen.

OHL point. Nelson’s 49 points are the second most among OHL defencemen. Max Donoso stopped all 30 shots while Matthew Mayich and Brady Stonehouse scored as the 67’s beat Sarnia 2-0 to win their OHL best 30 th

Reid Valade had two goals while Hunter Brzustewicz had two assists as Kitchener beat Saginaw 4-3 on the road to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) and Kalvyn Watson each scored in the shootout as the Greyhounds beat Sudbury 3-2.

Jacob Frasca scored twice and Beau Jelsma had three points (1G, 2A) in support of Clarke’s four-point effort against Mississauga.

QMJHL

Josh Lawrence pushed his point streak to 10 games as he scored and had two assists in Halifax’s 6-4 win over Moncton while Alexandre Doucet scored for the eighth straight game. The victory extended the Mooseheads’ streak to 14-0-2 while their 189 goals are the most in the QMJHL.

Joshua Roy (MTL) had three points (2G, 1A) as Sherbrooke won 4-1 in Charlottetown to move into a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference.

Maxime Pellerin buried the overtime winner as Victoriaville beat Blainville-Boisbriand 4-3 made it back-to-back wins.

Niks Fenenko had the shootout winner in the fifth round as Baie-Comeau beat Rouyn-Noranda 3-2.

WHL

Cole Shepard scored twice in the first period as Lethbridge collected a 4-1 win in Calgary to pass the 50-point plateau.

Seven different skaters scored for Tri-City as the Americans won 7-3 in Vancouver.

