CHL Daily: Cougars rookie Ravensbergen records sixth shutout of season

CHL Three Stars

Dominik Rymon had a career high five points (2G, 3A) in Everett’s 8-7 win over Vancouver. The Czechia native has 18 goals and 43 points in 32 games this year.

Nick Lardis (CHI) capped Brantford’s comeback win over Kitchener with the overtime winner that completed his hat-trick in a 5-4 win. Lardis’ 23 goals are tied for the second most in the OHL this season.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had four points (2G, 2A) and scored the game-winner with 1:26 left in regulation as Everett beat Vancouver. Hemmerling has 33 points (12 goals) in 30 games.

CHL Top 10

Joshua Ravensbergen made 16 saves to record his sixth shutout of the season as the Prince George Cougars (2) blanked Victoria 1-0 on Terik Parascak’s third period goal. In the process, Ravensbergen tied the WHL’s record for most shutouts in a season by a rookie goaltender.

Matthew Andonovski (OTT) and Luca Romero had a goal and an assist in the Kitchener Rangers’ (3) overtime defeat to Brantford. With a point earned, the Rangers are 5-0-2 in their last seven.

Zayne Parekh had four points (1G, 3A) as the Saginaw Spirit (4) beat Flint in the latest I-75 Divide Cup matchup. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect sits second in OHL scoring among defencemen with 40 points.

Morgan Tastad’s first career WHL goal proved to be the game-winner as the Saskatoon Blades (6) edged past the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3 in an all-Saskatchewan matchup to win their fifth straight.

The Halifax Mooseheads (7) saw its two-game winning streak snapped by Saint John in a 3-2 home defeat. The Sea Dogs’ Noah Reinhart scored the game-winner with 1:48 to play.

The Wenatchee Wild (8) saw its 8-0-2 streak end in emphatic fashion after a 9-3 defeat to Tri-City.

The Moncton Wildcats (9) collected a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Shawinigan to extend its streak to 3-0-1. Miles Mueller scored twice for the Wildcats.

Antonin Verreault had three assists while Anthony Turcotte scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) beat Victoriaville 7-2 to collect a fourth straight win. The Huskies’ 18 wins and 40 points are tied for the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) had three points (1G, 2A) in the Voltigeurs’ 5-1 victory against the Eagles. Lamoureux leads all Volts d-men with 27 points thus far.

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had three assists in Brantford’s come from behind win over Kitchener while Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) achieved the same feat in Saginaw’s victory against Flint.

Dec. 8: Brantford lose 6-5 in overtime to Kitchener after leading 5-1 👎🏻 Dec. 9: Brantford wins 5-4 in overtime against Kitchener after trailing 4-1 👍🏻#Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis completed his hat-trick in OT Saturday for @BulldogsOHL to cap a wild home-and-home! pic.twitter.com/24u0K9BUW1 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 10, 2023

Parker Bell (CGY) had three points (2G, 1A) in the Americans’ triumph over Wenatchee. Bell’s 12 goals are second most among Tri-City skaters.

Jaden Lipinski (CGY) had two goals and two assists in Vancouver’s loss to Everett. Lipinski’s 26 points leads all Giants skaters.

Nightly notes

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Justin Carbonneau scored three times in a 5-3 victory against Val-d’Or. Carbonneau has already established new career high’s with 11 goals and 25 points in 2023-24.

Peter Repcik had four points (2G, 2A) to lead Drummondville to a 5-1 win over Cape Breton. The Slovakian native, who is set to represent his country for the third time at the World Juniors later this month, has 38 points (18 goals) this year.

Shawinigan’s Felix Lacerte had the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over Moncton. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 12 goals in 20 games this year.

Cedric Masse stopped 17 shots to record his second shutout of the season as Rimouski beat Quebec 4-0.

Connor Lockhart tallied his fourth OHL hat-trick during Oshawa’s 6-3 win over Windsor. Lockhart, who was traded to Oshawa Nov. 3, has played at a point-per-game pace with the Gens in 12 contests.

Jake Sloan had four assists while Jordan Gavin had three points (2G, 1A) as Tri-City put nine past Wenatchee.

Parker Berge recorded his first WHL hat-trick in Regina’s 5-4 loss to Kelowna.

Ty Halaburda had a career high five points (1G, 4A) during Vancouver’s contest against the Silvertips.

OHL results (Dec. 9, 2023)

Brantford 5-4 Kitchener (OT)

Erie 4-1 Guelph

Saginaw 7-1 Flint

Owen Sound 5-4 Sarnia

Oshawa 6-3 Windsor

Barrie 4-3 Mississauga (OT)

QMJHL results (Dec. 9, 2023)

Blainville-Boisbriand 5-3 Val-d’Or

Chicoutimi 2-1 Acadie-Bathurst

Rimouski 4-0 Quebec

Shawinigan 4-3 Moncton (OT)

Rouyn-Noranda 7-2 Victoriaville

Drummondville 5-1 Cape Breton

Saint John 3-2 Halifax

WHL results (Dec. 9, 2023)

Brandon 6-2 Kamloops

Saskatoon 4-3 Moose Jaw

Red Deer 2-1 Prince Albert

Kelowna 5-4 Regina

Swift Current 3-1 Lethbridge

Medicine Hat 3-2 Edmonton

Portland 7-2 Seattle

Prince George 1-0 Victoria

Tri-City 9-3 Wenatchee

Everett 8-7 Vancouver

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.