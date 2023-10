CHL Daily: Cougars offence explodes again

CHL Three Stars

Brandon Lisowsky’s (TOR) fifth career WHL hat-trick earned him first star honours Wednesday as he led Saskatoon to a 5-3 win over Edmonton. Last year, Lisowsky had a career high 38 goals for the Blades.

Terik Parascak’s incredible start to the season continued Wednesday as he collected the second star after he had three points (2G, 1A) in Prince George’s 8-1 win against Kelowna. Parascak’s 10 goals and 15 points, in just six games, leads the CHL.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) also got in on the action with Saskatoon as he had three points (2G, 1A) to claim the night’s third star. Sidorov scored 40 times a year ago for the Blades.

CHL Top 10

The CHL’s new no. 1 team, the London Knights, collected a point Wednesday after a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Soo. Max McCue and Sam O’Reilly had goals for the Knights in regulation who are 2-0-1 through three games.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, who hold the third rank, took down Gatineau 7-3 as Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice. The Huskies are 2-0-3 this season.

Logan Crosby and Markus Vidicek scored as the sixth ranked Halifax Mooseheads beat Cape Breton 2-0 on the road. Mathis Rousseau made 26 saves to record his eighth career shutout.

Lisowsky and Sidorov starred for the ninth ranked Saskatoon Blades Wednesday but Tanner Molendyk (NSH) and Trevor Wong also chipped in with two assists each in their 5-3 win over Edmonton.

The 10th ranked Medicine Hat Tigers fell 4-2 to Regina Wednesday. Cayden Lindstrom and Brayden Boehm had third period goals for the Tigers, who were already trailing 4-0.

NHL Prospect Review

Kitchener’s Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had a goal and an assist as the Rangers beat Sarnia 3-1 to move to 3-0-0.

Andrei Loshko (SEA) scored his first goal with Rouyn-Noranda during their win over Gatineau. Loshko, who also had an assist Wednesday, had 70 points a year ago with Chicoutimi.

Plus tôt ce soir, Andrei Loshko a marqué son premier but pour @HuskiesRn! #SeaKraken prospect Andrei Loshko gets his first 🚨 for Rouyn-Noranda! pic.twitter.com/2xeqJCPtT8 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 5, 2023

Nightly notes

Sault Ste. Marie improved to 3-0-0 as Jack Beck had the shootout winner against the Knights.

Justin Poirier‘s fifth goal of the season stood as the game-winner as Baie-Comeau beat Chicoutimi 4-3 to remain unbeaten in regulation (3-0-1).

The Armada‘s 3-2 OT win over Rimouski was their fourth of the season, tied for the most among QMJHL clubs. Alexis Bourque’s second goal of the night sealed the extra point while Charles-Edward Gravel made 37 saves.

On Wednesday, the WHL announced that Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended indefinitely after it was determined through an independent investigation he violated the WHL Standard of Conduct policies by making derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.

Prince George moved to 5-1-0 after an 8-1 win over Kelowna. In addition to Parascak’s three points, Ondrej Becher (1G, 1A) and Oren Shtrom (1G, 2A) also chipped in offensively. The Cougars have averaged 6.60 goals per game this season.