CHL Daily: Cougars, Greyhounds score 11

CHL Three Stars

The Cougars’ Terik Parascak continued his incredible start to the season Friday after he earned the night’s first star after a six-point (4G, 2A) showing against Victoria in an 11-2 win. The 17-year-old leads all CHL scorers this season with 11 points.

Riley Heidt‘s (MIN) season debut couldn’t have gone for Prince George as he collected the second star with a five-point (2G, 3A) outing. Heidt, who had 97 points last season, established a new career high with five points in a game.

Andrew Gibson (DET) earned the third star after he had a personal best four assists in the Soo’s 11-3 victory over Flint.

CHL Top 10 recap

The top-ranked Rouyn-Noranda Huskies erased a 3-0 deficit against Drummondville before Louis-Philippe Fontaine had the only goal of the shootout to secure the two points. In defeat, the Voltigeurs’ Riley Mercer made 44 saves.

The no.2 London Knights opened their 2023-24 campaign with a 2-1 win over Niagara. Michael Simpson, who was acquired from Peterborough earlier in the week, stopped 34 shots in his Knights debut.

Ranked fourth in the CHL Top 10, the Saginaw Spirit were beaten 4-3 in Kitchener after Antonino Pugliese had the game-winner with 2:08 to play. The Spirit’s Michael Misa, who was the OHL’s Rookie of the Year last season, had a pair of goals.

Jackson Unger made 35 saves and Atley Calvert scored twice as the no. 5 ranked Moose Jaw Warriors beat Brandon 5-2.

Nikita Prishchepov (2G, 1A) led the seventh ranked Victoriaville Tigres to a convincing 7-2 win over Chicoutimi Friday. D-man Benjamin Vigneault also added three points (1G, 2A) in the win.

Chase Coughlin scored twice, Kocha Delic had three points (1G, 2A) and David Goyette (SEA) had four assists as the no. 8 Sudbury Wolves beat Brantford 6-2 in their home-opener.

Deni Goure had two goals but they were in vain as the 10th placed Owen Sound Attack fell 4-2 to Guelph.

NHL Prospect review

David Goyette (SEA) showcased his playmaking skills Friday with a four-assist performance in Sudbury’s victory over Brantford. Last season, Goyette had two games where he registered at least four helpers.

Angus MacDonnell (DAL) had three points (1G, 2A) as he led Mississauga to a 5-0 win over Erie on opening night.

Sarnia took down Windsor 8-2 Friday as Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) registered three helpers in the win.

Another Soo d-men starred in their 11-3 win over Flint as Arttu Karki (VGK) had three assists in his OHL debut.

Finland’s Kasper Halttunen (SJ), the 41st overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, scored in his OHL debut with London.

Brayden Yager (PIT) made an impression in his WHL season debut as he had three points (2G, 1A) for Moose Jaw in their win over the Wheat Kings. Teammate Jagger Firkus (SEA) had four points (1G, 3A) and now has seven points in two games this year.

Emmitt Finnie (DET) got his 2023-24 season off to a nice start with a three-point (1G, 2A) performance as Kamloops beat Vancouver 5-1.

Finally, Swift Current’s Connor Hvidston (ANA) had a pair of goals as the Broncos blanked Calgary 3-0.

Nightly notes

While Karki and Gibson racked up a combined seven assists, nine different skaters found the back of the net in the Greyhound’s impressive opening night victory. Julian Fantino and Travis Hayes both scored twice while Alex Kostov also had three assists.

Jax Dubois, who had a goal and two assists Thursday, continued his hot start to the campaign with a four-point (1G, 3A) performance in Peterborough’s 5-2 victory against Ottawa.

Mississauga’s Ryerson Leenders blanked Erie 5-0 after he stopped all 34 shots he faced while Luke Misa led the offensive charge with four points (1G, 3A).

Israel Mianscum (2G, 1A) had three points for Sherbrooke while Samuel St-Hilaire made 17 saves to record his second career QMJHL shutout.

Moncton’s Jacob Steinman made 36 saves and captain Yoan Loshing had two assists as the Wildcats beat Charlottetown 6-2 to move to 3-0-0.

Ondrej Becher also got in on the scoring for Prince George as he had a career high five points (1G, 4A) in their win over Victoria.

Joey Rocha made 33 saves in the Swift Current net to record his second career WHL shutout.

OHL results (Sept. 29, 2023)

Kingston 4-2 Oshawa

Kitchener 4-3 Saginaw

London 2-1 Niagara

Mississauga 5-0 Erie

Barrie 3-1 North Bay

Peterborough 5-2 Ottawa

Sarnia 8-2 Windsor

Sudbury 6-2 Brantford

Soo 11-3 Flint

Guelph 4-2 Owen Sound

QMJHL results (Sept. 29, 2023)

Cape Breton 4-3 Saint John

Moncton 6-2 Charlottetown

Baie-Comeau 2-1 Rimouski

Rouyn-Noranda 4-3 Drummondville (SO)

Sherbrooke 7-0 Gatineau

Val-d’Or 5-4 Shawinigan

Victoriville 7-2 Chicoutimi

Blainville-Boisbriand 4-2 Quebec

WHL results (Sept. 29, 2023)

Lethbridge 4-3 Edmonton (SO)

Moose Jaw 5-2 Brandon

Prince Albert 4-3 Regina

Medicine Hat 4-2 Red Deer

Swift Current 3-0 Calgary

Kamloops 5-1 Vancouver

Everett 3-2 Wenatchee (OT)

Prince George 11-2 Victoria

