CHL Daily: Bulldogs win home opener in Brantford

CHL Three Stars

Jordan D’Intino had the best game of his OHL career Saturday after a five-point (3G, 2A) effort in the Soo’ 7-3 win over Flint to claim the first star. After he had 24 goals a year ago, it was the first hat-trick of D’Intino’s career.

Tig Iginla collected Saturday’s second star after he too registered the first hat-trick of his WHL career in a 6-3 win over Spokane. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect also added an assist in the win. A year ago, Iginla won a WHL championship with Seattle.

Diego Buttazzoni completed a trio of maiden hat-trick’s Saturday as he earned the third star after a four-point (3G, 1A) outing in Portland’s 6-2 win over Vancouver. Buttazzoni has five goals in five games this year for the Winterhawks.

CHL Top 10

Denver Barkey (PHI) had three points (2G, 1A) as the London Knights (1) handed Guelph their first loss of the season after a 4-1 victory.

Buttazzoni’s four-point showing led the Portland Winterhawks (2) to a fourth straight win after a 6-2 win over the Giants.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (3) got back into the win column Saturday after a 6-2 win over Shawinigan. Anthony Turcotte had three points (2G, 1A) Huskies while Alex Carr had two assists.

Brayden Yager (PIT) had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors (4) to a 4-3 win over Medicine Hat.

The Saginaw Spirit (5) made it back-to-back wins after an 8-2 victory over Kitchener. Calem Mangone had four points (1G, 3A) in the win.

Mathieu Catarford (VGK) had two points (1G, 1A) and Mathis Rousseau stopped 19 shots as the Halifax Mooseheads (6) won 3-1 against Blainville-Boisbrian to push their win streak to five.

The Val-d’Or Foreurs (7) were beaten again by Quebec although they collected a point in a 3-2 shootout loss. Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) had the shootout winner for the Remparts in the fifth round.

The Sudbury Wolves (8) concluded their 3-in-3 with a 5-2 defeat to Ottawa as Jack Dever led the way with three points (2G, 1A) for the 67’s.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades (9) took down Regina 6-1.

The Medicine Hat Tigers (10) were narrowly beaten 4-3 by Moose Jaw on home ice. 2024 NHL Draft prospect Cayden Lindstrom scored his fifth goal of the year in the loss.

NHL prospect review

Hunter Haight (MIN) tallied the first hat-trick of his OHL career as part of Saginaw’s 8-2 win over Kitchener.

Carter Sotheran (PHI) had three points (1G, 2A) while Luca Cagnoni (SJ) scored his first goal of the season during Portland’s victory versus Vancouver.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) added three assists in Moose Jaw’s win over Medicine Hat. Firkus has 10 points (three goals) in five games this year.

Graham Sward (NSH) tallied three helpers in the Wild’s 6-3 victory against Prince George.

Nightly notes

Emile Duquet and Alexis Morin each had three points (2G, 1A) as Chicoutimi beat Charlottetown 6-3.

The Brantford Bulldogs were victorious in their home-opener Saturday as they beat Oshawa 5-2. Nick Lardis (CHI) scored twice in the third period while Florian Xhekaj (MTL) scored the first home goal in club history.

In addition to D’Intino’s first star performance, Justin Cloutier had three points (2G, 1A) and Owen Allard had three assists as the Greyhounds won their OHL best fourth game of the season.

Jacob Frasca scored the overtime winner for Barrie just 24 seconds into the extra frame as the Colts downed Niagara 7-6. Beau Jelsma and Roenick Jodoin each added three points in the win.

Ethan Burroughs had four points (1G, 3A) that was capped with an overtime winner as Owen Sound beat Niagara 7-6.

One of the top defencemen that will be available at the 2024 NHL Draft, Zayne Parekh, had four assists in Saginaw’s win over Kitchener.

Prince George’s five-game winning streak was snapped by Wenatchee Saturday after a 6-3 defeat as Easton Armstrong scored twice.

OHL results (Oct. 7, 2023)

Ottawa 5-2 Sudbury

Sarnia 6-3 Windsor

Brantford 5-2 Oshawa

Soo 7-3 Flint

London 4-1 Guelph

Owen Sound 6-5 Erie (OT)

Saginaw 8-2 Kitchener

Barrie 7-6 Niagara (OT)

QMJHL results (Oct. 7, 2023)

Chicoutimi 6-3 Charlottetown

Quebec 3-2 Val-d’Or (SO)

Rouyn-Noranda 6-2 Shawinigan

Halifax 3-1 Blainville-Boisbriand

Moncton 4-2 Saint John

WHL results (Oct. 7, 2023)

Calgary 4-3 Brandon

Prince Albert 4-1 Edmonton

Moose Jaw 4-3 Medicine Hat

Portland 6-2 Vancouver

Wenatchee 6-3 Prince George

Red Deer 3-1 Lethbridge

Saskatoon 6-1 Regina

Tri-City 3-1 Everett

Kelowna 6-3 Spokane

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.