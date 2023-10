CHL Daily: Brandon pair star in road win

CHL Three Stars

Brandon’s Carson Bjarnason (PHI) turned aside all 36 shots he faced to shutout Lethbridge 1-0. It was Bjarnason’s fourth career WHL shutout and the first of 2023-24. Bjarnason is 2-2-0 with a .917 save percentage this season.

Prince George’s Ty Young (VAN) stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 win over Swift Current. Young is 5-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA this year.

Tanner Howe had two points (1G, 1A) in Regina’s 5-4 victory over Calgary. Howe, one of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, has five goals and 11 points in eight games this year.

CHL Top 10 recap

The Saginaw Spirit (4) collected a third straight win as they beat Flint 2-1 in Wednesday’s CHL Game of the Week. Zayne Parekh and Dean Loukus had goals while Andrew Oke made 24 saves.

#VegasBorn prospect Matyas Sapovaliv sets up Dean Loukus and @SpiritHockey have a third period lead in the #CHLGOTW! pic.twitter.com/sh6Bt0FnQB — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 12, 2023

The Saskatoon Blades (6) also won their third consecutive game after a 7-0 win over Edmonton. Austin Elliott made 25 saves to move to 4-0-0 this season.

The Prince George Cougars (7) won their CHL leading seventh game of the season Wednesday courtesy of a 2-1 win over Swift Current. Zac Funk scored the game-winner with 7:34 left in the third.

NHL prospect review

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had two assists in Saginaw’s victory over Flint.

In his season debut, Nate Danielson (DET) scored the overtime winner for Brandon against Lethbridge.

In his season debut Wednesday, #LGRW prospect Nate Danielson netted the overtime winner for the @bdnwheatkings! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GSOqR3atzR — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 12, 2023

Tanner Molendyk (NSH) and Egor Sidorov (ANA) each had a goal and an assist in the Blades’ win over the Oil Kings. Molendyk sits fifth in WHL scoring among d-men with eight points this season.

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) had two points (1G, 1A) in the Cougars’ victory over the Broncos. Ziemmer has six points in five games this year.

Emmitt Finnie (DET) had a goal and an assist as Kamloops fell 3-2 to Spokane. Finnie has played at a point-per-game pace over five contests thus far in 2023-24.

OHL results (Oct. 11, 2023)

Saginaw 2-1 Flint

WHL results (Oct. 11, 2023)

Saskatoon 7-0 Edmonton

Brandon 1-0 Lethbridge (OT)

Regina 5-4 Calgary

Prince George 2-1 Swift Current

Spokane 3-2 Kamloops

