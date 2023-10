CHL Daily: Blades, Winterhawks extend winning streaks

CHL Three Stars

Luke Misa had a career high five points (3G, 2A) during Mississauga’s 8-3 win over Erie. The hat-trick was the first of Misa’s OHL career while his 14 points this year are tied of the league lead.

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had his second straight four-point (2G, 2A) performance as he helped Kitchener to a dominant 11-2 win versus Windsor. Rehkopf’s 13 points are tied for third in OHL scoring.

William Rousseau recorded his first shutout for Rouyn-Noranda after a 39-save performance against Saint John. Rousseau is 3-4-0 with a .923 save percentage this season.

CHL Top 10

The Portland Winterhawks (1) made quick work of Tri-City after a 7-0 win Sunday that extended their winning streak to six games. Stefan James had three points (2G, 1A) in the victory while Jan Spunar stopped all 22 shots he faced.

The Halifax Mooseheads’ (2) seven-game point streak was ended Sunday afternoon by Chicoutimi in a 3-2 defeat. Halifax, who went 6-0-1 over that stretch, had goals from Mathieu Cataford (VGK) and Liam Kilfoil.

The Saskatoon Blades (6) pushed their winning streak to five games after a 3-2 shootout win against Prince Albert. Recently acquired Easton Armstrong had the winner in the fifth round of the shootout while Egor Sidorov (ANA) and Trevor Wong scored in regulation.

A 4-0 win over Saint John saw the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8) win their second straight. In addition to Rousseau’s shutout, Antonin Verreault had two points (1G, 1A).

The North Bay Battalion (10) took down Oshawa 5-2 behind Owen Van Steensel’s hat-trick while Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely each had three assists.

NHL prospect watch

Hunter Brzustewicz (VAN) had three points (1G, 2A) during Kitchener’s 11-goal output against Windsor. Brzustewicz leads all OHL d-men in scoring with 13 points this season.

Kalan Lind (NSH) had a pair of assists during Red Deer’s 5-2 victory against Edmonton. Lind has six helpers in five games this year.

Nightly notes

Lewis Gendron scored the overtime winner for Sherbrooke to complete a four-point (1G, 3A) game in a 5-4 victory against Shawinigan. The Phoenix are 6-3-1 through 10 games this year.

Despite the defeat, the Cataractes are part of a four-way tie for top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference on 13 points alongside Drummondville and Rouyn-Noranda.

Carson Latimer found the back of the net twice during the Rebels’ victory over the Oil Kings. Latimer, who was acquired during the offseason, leads Red Deer in scoring with nine points.

OHL results (Oct. 15, 2023)

Kitchener 11-2 Windsor

Ottawa 4-0 Sudbury

Mississauga 8-3 Erie

North Bay 5-2 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Oct. 15, 2023)

Gatineau 4-2 Blainville-Boisbriand

Moncton 6-2 Acadie-Bathurst

Quebec 4-3 Chicoutimi (SO)

Rimouski 3-2 Halifax

Sherbrooke 5-4 Shawinigan (OT)

Cape Breton 4-3 Val-d’Or

Rouyn-Noranda 4-0 Saint John

Victoriaville 4-3 Baie-Comeau

WHL results (Oct. 15, 2023)

Red Deer 5-2 Edmonton

Portland 7-0 Tri-City

Saskatoon 3-2 Prince Albert (SO)

