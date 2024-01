CHL Daily: Blades point streak hits 15 games

CHL Three Stars

Japanese rookie Kenta Isogai continues to star for Wenatchee as he had a career high five points that included his first WHL hat-trick. In 37 games, Isogai has 57 points (20 goals) to sit ninth in WHL scoring.

Brett Mirwald made 48 saves for Vancouver to blank Brandon. It was Mirwald’s second shutout of the season.

Connor Lockhart recorded his second hat-trick as a member of the Generals as part of a 10-2 win over Flint. Since he was acquired from Peterborough, Lockhart has scored 17 goals in 21 games with Oshawa.

CHL Top 10

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) collected a fourth straight win courtesy of a 5-4 road win over Rimouski. Isaac Dufort scored the game-winner for the Drakkar who continue to lead the CHL in wins with 33.

Zac Funk scored his CHL leading 41st goal of the season but the Prince George Cougars (2) fell 4-3 to the Portland Winterhawks (10). James Stefan was in on all four Portland goals with a goal and three assists.

The Kitchener Rangers (3) saw a 5-2 lead over Sudbury disappear as the Wolves scored five unanswered to secure a 7-5 victory.

The Saskatoon Blades’ (4) point streak hit 15 games after they collected a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to Prince Albert. Over that stretch, the Blades are 11-0-4 and have not loss in regulation since Nov. 22.

Zayne Parekh had four points (2G, 2A) as the Saginaw Spirit (5) won their fourth in a row after a 6-2 victory against Peterborough. Saginaw’s 24 wins are the fourth most in the OHL this year.

Despite a 5-4 shootout loss to Gatineau, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) pushed its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). The Huskies’ .724 winning percentage is the second best in the QMJHL.

Jack Beck had the Soo Greyhounds’ (7) lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Barrie.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (8) extended its streak to 8-0-1 with a 6-2 victory against Acadie-Bathurst. The Volts’ 26 wins are the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. With his two goals, Gauthier extended his point streak to 10 games.

After they saw their seven-game winning streak snapped Friday night, the Victoriaville Tigres (9) rebounded Saturday with a 4-3 win over Cape Breton. Egor Goriunov’s 13th goal of the season stood as the game-winner.

NHL prospect watch

Despite Kitchener’s defeat to Sudbury, Carson Rehkopf (SEA) marked his return to the Rangers lineup with a four-point (3G, 1A) showing. It was Rehkopf’s third hat-trick of the season while his 34 goals leads the OHL.

Cal Ritchie (COL) had five assists during Oshawa’s 10-2 win over Flint. Injuries have limited Ritchie’s playing time this year but in 18 games, he’s tallied 26 points (19 assists).

Alex Pharand (CHI) and David Goyette (SEA) each had three points in Sudbury’s come from behind win over Kitchener. Goyette’s 56 points lead all Wolves skaters and ranks tied fifth in the OHL.

Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) made 54 saves in his first start since the World Juniors as the Thunderbirds fell 4-2 in Everett.

Martin Rysavy (CBJ) had four points (1G, 3A) in Moose Jaw’s 7-6 loss to Swift Current.

Nightly notes

Yoan Loshing had three points (2G, 1A) as Moncton beat Halifax 4-1. Loshing has 47 points (25 goals) in just 31 games this year for a Wildcats team that sits third in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

Sam Dickinson scored the game-winner for London as they extended their winning streak to nine games after a 5-3 road win over Mississauga. The Knights’ 26 wins are tied for the OHL lead.

Stuart Rolofs contributed three points (2G, 1A) in Oshawa’s thumping of Peterborough. The ’03 forward has is third among Generals skaters with 14 goals this season.

Gavin McKenna continues to show why he is the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft as he had five assists in Medicine Hat’s 12-1 victory over Tri-City. In 32 games, the 16-year-old has 13 goals and 29 assists.

His teammate Hunter St. Martin scored a hat-trick in the Tigers’ massive win, the first of his WHL career, while Hayden Harsanyi, another 16-year-old, had four points (2G, 2A).

OHL results (Jan. 6, 2024)

Kingston 4-3 Ottawa (OT)

London 5-3 Mississauga

Erie 4-3 Windsor (SO)

Oshawa 10-2 Flint

Guelph 5-2 Owen Sound

Saginaw 6-2 Peterborough

Sudbury 7-5 Kitchener

Barrie 5-1 Soo

QMJHL results (Jan. 6, 2024)

Baie-Comeau 5-4 Rimouski

Blainville-Boisbriand 2-1 Val-d’Or (OT)

Victoriaville 4-3 Cape Breton

Drummondville 6-2 Acadie-Bathurst

Moncton 4-1 Halifax

Gatineau 5-4 Rouyn-Noranda (OT)

WHL results (Jan. 6, 2024)

Vancouver 4-0 Brandon

Prince Albert 2-1 Saskatoon (SO)

Regina 2-1 Victoria (OT)

Swift Current 7-6 Moose Jaw

Medicine Hat 12-1 Tri-City

Portland 4-3 Prince George

Wenatchee 6-3 Kelowna

Everett 4-2 Seattle

