CHL Daily: Blades, Cougars hit 30-win mark

CHL Three Stars

Tij Iginla‘s second hat-trick of the season led Kelowna to a 5-2 victory over Vancouver. Iginla’s 31 goals are the fourth most in the WHL while his 55 points rank third among Rockets skaters. Iginla is set to take part in next week’s Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Beckett Sennecke, who will also be on display for NHL scouts next week in Moncton, had a season high five points (2G, 3A) as Oshawa beat Peterborough 7-1. In 38 games, Sennecke has 37 points (15 goals).

Cal Ritchie (2G, 3A) continues to show why he was a first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft after he had another five points (2G, 3A) in the Generals’ victory. Ritchie’s 40 points leads all Gens skaters while his 1.67 point-per-game average is fourth best in the OHL.

CHL Top 10

The Saskatoon Blades (1) reached the 30-win mark after a 4-3 win in Calgary. Trevor Wong scored the game-winner 1:17 into the third. The Blades 64 points are the most in the WHL.

In just his second career QMJHL start, Lucas Beckman stopped all 25 he faced as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) blanked Val-d’Or 8-0 to secure a third consecutive win. Baie-Comeau’s 36 wins and 74 points continue to top the CHL.

Riley Heidt (MIN) had the game-winner with just 45 seconds left in regulation as the Prince George Cougars (3) won their 30th game of 2023-24 after a 3-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks (9). Prince George, who are 2-0-1 over their last three, sit atop the Western Conference standings.

Josh Bloom (VAN) and Michael Misa each had a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit (4) took down Ottawa 4-2 to collect a second straight win.

The London Knights’ (7) win streak hit 13 games Friday after a 4-2 win over the Kitchener Rangers (4). Down 2-0, London scored for unanswered goals, two of which came from Easton Cowan (TOR). With the victory, the Knights became the second OHL club to 30 wins this year while the defeat snapped the Rangers’ four-game winning streak.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs’ (8) point streak was extended to 12 games after a 6-4 road triumph over Rimouski. Noah Reinhart scored twice while Sam Oliver had three points (1G, 2A) as the Volts took over sole possession of first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

Dominik Rymon had a goal and three assists while Ben Hemmerling (VGK) had two goals and two assists as the Everett Silvertips (10) beat Spokane 11-1. The victory pushed Everett’s streak to 6-0-1 while their 28 wins are the third most in the WHL.

NHL prospect watch

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) extended his point streak to 17 games as he scored in London’s win against Kitchener. Over his point streak, the Finn has 13 goals and 21 points.

Coulson Pitre (ANA) reached the 20-goal plateau Friday after he registered three points (2G, 1A) as Flint were beaten 5-3 by Guelph. Pitre’s 42 points leads all Firebirds skaters.

Andrew Gibson (DET) chipped in with three points (1G, 2A) in the Soo’s 9-1 victory over Sarnia. Gibson’s 30 points are a new career high while his six goals are one shy of his personal best.

In a 7-3 defeat to Erie, Sudbury’s David Goyette (SEA) scored his 100th career OHL goal. In the process, he becomes the 11th Wolves skater to score at least 100 goals with the franchise.

Baie-Comeau’s Justin Gill (NYI) scored his 100th QMJHL goal and added three assists in their win over Val-d’Or. Gill’s 63 points are the second most in the Q this season.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) registered his fourth hat-trick of 2023-24 as Moose Jaw took down Swift Current 5-3. Firkus continues to lead the CHL in scoring with 80 points and is currently on a 16-game point streak.

Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) recorded his 10th win of the season after he made 38 saves to backstop Seattle to a 3-1 win over Tri-City.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) extended his point streak to 23 games after he had a goal and an assist in Kelowna’s win against Vancouver. During his streak, Cristall has 17 goals and 45 points while his 73 total points in 2023-24 are tied for the fourth most in the WHL.

Nightly notes

Anthony Romani pushed his point streak to 19 games after he scored and tallied an assist in North Bay’s overtime win against the Steelheads. Romani has 18 goals and 37 points over that span and leads the OHL in scoring with 69 points (36 goals).

His teammate, Ethan Procyszyn, had the overtime winner in a 4-3 road win over Mississauga. Procyszyn was recently named the 59th North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings and is set to represent Team Red in next week’s Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Days before he is set to compete in the 2024 #CHLKTP, @OHLBattalion's Ethan Procyszyn had the OT winner Friday night in a 4-3 victory over Mississauga! #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/gVO5lfmc8Q — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 20, 2024

Carter George made 34 saves for Owen Sound as he notched his fourth shutout of the season after a 3-0 win over Kingston. George was recently named the no. 1 North American goaltender in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings and owns a .914 save percentage in 35 games this year.

Donovan Arsenault had his first hat-trick as a member of the Drakkar while Matyas Melovsky had four assists in their 8-0 win against the Foreurs.

Niall Crocker recorded his first WHL hat-trick, albeit in a losing effort to Edmonton. Crocker’s 35 points rank second among Raiders skaters.

OHL results (Jan. 19, 2024)

Owen Sound 3-0 Kingston

London 4-2 Kitchener

North Bay 4-3 Mississauga

Saginaw 4-2 Ottawa

Soo 9-1 Sarnia

Erie 7-3 Sudbury

Guelph 5-3 Flint

Oshawa 7-1 Peterborough

QMJHL results (Jan. 19, 2024)

Shawinigan 4-3 Charlottetown (SO)

Drummondville 6-4 Rimouski

Baie-Comeau 8-0 Val-d’Or

Blainville-Boisbriand 5-3 Quebec

WHL results (Jan. 19, 2024)

Lethbridge 6-2 Regina

Moose Jaw 5-3 Swift Current

Saskatoon 4-3 Calgary

Edmonton 6-4 Prince Albert

Red Deer 3-1 Medicine Hat

Prince George 3-2 Portland

Kelowna 5-2 Vancouver

Everett 11-1 Spokane

Seattle 3-1 Tri-City