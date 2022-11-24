CHL Daily: Barlow and Petrovsky lead the way for Owen Sound

CHL Three Stars

Colby Barlow’s four-point game (3G, 1A) earned him the first star as Owen Sound won 6-3 in Windsor. It was Barlow’s second hat-trick of the season and his second four-point effort. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect’s 15 goals this year lead the Attack while his 28 points are the second most.

Servac Petrovsky (MIN) also contributed a hat-trick in Owen Sound’s victory to take home the second star. It too was his second three-goal game of the season as the Slovak has 21 points in 19 games this year for the Midwest Division leading Attack.

Marcus Limpar-Lantz claimed the third star after he had two goals and an assist as Sarnia took down Mississauga 6-2. The first-year Swede has 21 points (eight goals) in 22 contests this year.

OHL

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) also had three points (2G, 1A) as the Sting beat the Steelheads. In four games with the Sting since he was acquired from Guelph, the American has eight points (three goals).

Michael Misa scored the first overtime winner of his OHL career to lead Saginaw to a 4-3 road win over Flint. It was the Spirit’s seventh straight win as they continue to lead the West Division.

That's 9⃣ goals in the last 5⃣ games for Colby Barlow! 🎩🎩🎩 The top 2023 #NHLDraft prospect has goals in five straight and a hat trick for the @AttackOHL in Windsor tonight! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/h0hnoudUjr — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 24, 2022

Bad night to bring your hat to Windsor if you're an @AttackOHL fan! 🧢🧢🧢 Make that TWO Attack hat tricks on Wednesday night, the second for @mnwild prospect Servac Petrovsky as the Bears skated away to a big road win! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/OSbgVxGBxe — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 24, 2022

QMJHL

Quebec suffered its second straight defeat as they fell 4-1 to Victoriaville. The Tigres’ Pier-Olivier Roy had three assists while Egor Goriunov had three points (1G, 2A).

Sherbrooke made it three straight wins courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Gatineau. Joshua Roy (MTL) had a pair of goals in the battle between the QMJHL’s top two Western Conference teams.

Simon Hughes, Jeremy Lapointe and Drew Elliott all scored for Drummondville while Jacob Goobie stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Rémi Delafontaine registered his first career QMJHL shutout as he made 27 saves for Shawinigan in a 2-0 win over Baie-Comeau.

WHL

In the CHLTV Game of the Week, Vancouver won 6-4 in Spokane courtesy of two-goal efforts from Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) and Cayden Langkow. The victory kept the Giants in sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Dawson Pasternak and Josh Zakreski each had 1-1 as Portland won 5-2 in Everett. The Winterhawks are the only team in the CHL that has suffered just one regulation loss this season (17-1-2).

After Lethbridge snapped their 15-game winning streak Tuesday, the ICE got revenge last night with a 3-2 win as Zach Benson had 1-1.

Caeden Bankier (2G) and Logan Stankoven (1G, 2A) led the way for Kamloops in a 6-1 road win over Tri-City. Stankoven (DAL) extended his point streak to 14 games in the process while the Americans’ d-man Lukas Dragicevic saw his streak hit 15 games.

Caden Brown had three points (2G, 1A) in Prince George’s 5-2 win over Moose Jaw. With an assist, Koehm Zimmer’s point streak hit 14 points as the Cougars won their fourth in a row. The Warriors’ Ryder Korczak scored his first goal of the season after he was recently returned from the AHL while Jagger Firkus (SEA) extended his point streak to 15 games.

Jared Davidson (MTL) had a pair of goals for Seattle in a 4-2 win over Kelowna.

Brayden Boehm, Tomas Mrsic and Oasiz Wiesblatt each had one goal and one assist as Medicine Hat took down Edmonton 6-1. Andrew Basha and Tyler MacKenzie had three assists a piece in the victory.

Stutter Stepping Stank!🔥 The @DallasStars prospect records his NINTH multi-point game of the season (p.s. he's only played in 14 games). @blazerhockey pic.twitter.com/l5KMFQjucM — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 24, 2022

