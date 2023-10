CHL Daily: Baie-Comeau become first QMJHL club to seven wins

CHL Three Stars

Medicine Hat’s Shane Smith had a career high five points (3G, 2A) that included his first WHL hat-trick in a 9-2 road win over Kelowna. Smith has nine goals in eight games this season.

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) matched a career high with four points (1G, 3A) in Owen Sound’s 4-0 win over the Soo. Guindon had a career high 69 points last season.

Tanner Scott also had a goal and three assists as Victoria beat Swift Current 7-2. The four points also tied his career best outing in a single game.

CHL Top 10

The London Knights’ (3) three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday as they fell 5-3 to Sarnia.

Despite firing 44 shots on goal, the Saginaw Spirit (4) dropped its second straight game after a 4-3 loss to Mississauga. In defeat, Braden Haché scored his first goal with the club.

The Moose Jaw Warriors (5) saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Prince Albert in a 6-3 loss.

Evan Gardner stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Saskatoon Blades (6) blanked Calgary 2-0. The Blades’ six wins are tied for the most in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8) doubled up Cape Breton 4-2 to win their fourth game of the year. William Rousseau made 41 saves for the Huskies, who have lost in regulation just twice in nine contests this year.

The Soo Greyhounds (9) were shutout 4-0 by Owen Sound on home ice Saturday and have now dropped back-to-back contests.

NHL prospect watch

Jeremy Langlois (ARI), who helped Quebec claim a QMJHL and Memorial Cup title last season, scored his first goal of 2023-24 for Rouyn-Noranda.

Jeremy Langlois marque son premier but en tant que membre des @HuskiesRn ! 🚨#MemorialCup champion and #Yotes prospect Jeremy Langlois has his first with Rouyn-Noranda! pic.twitter.com/0TOly118bY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 14, 2023

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had three points (1G, 2A) to lead the offence for Sarnia in their win over London.

In London’s loss to Sarnia, Denver Barkey (PHI) scored his first OHL hat-trick. Barkey has 13 points (seven goals) in eight games this year.

Eduard Sale (SEA) scored his first OHL goal during Barrie’s 7-1 win over Oshawa. Sale, the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has seven points in six games for the Colts.

Eduard Sale is off the mark! 🚨 The #SeaKraken prospect found the back of the net for the first time during @OHLBarrieColts' 7-1 win over Oshawa! pic.twitter.com/SDSKr5Ks4V — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2023

Martin Misiak (CHI), the first overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, had three points (1G, 2A) as Erie beat Windsor 7-1 for their second consecutive win.

In Tri-City’s 5-2 win over Kamloops, Parker Bell (CGY) collected three points (1G, 2A).

Nightly notes

Baie-Comeau became the first QMJHL club to seven wins after a 3-2 victory over Sherbrooke. Justin Gill (NYI) had the game-winner for the Drakkar, who are 7-1-2.

The Steelheads‘ win over Saginaw was their sixth of the season, the most int he OHL. In addition to Ryerson Leenders‘ 41 saves, Luka Misa had three assists.

Carter George made 34 saves for Owen Sound in their 4-0 win over the Soo while Owen Flores stopped 23 shots as Niagara blanked Kingston 4-0.

Cole Beaudoin had a hat-trick and Connor Punnett had four assists during Barrie’s dominant 7-1 win over Oshawa.

Ben Gaudreau made 37 saves in his second start with Erie as the Otters beat Windsor 7-1.

Berkly Catton scored twice as Spokane beat Brandon 3-2 to collect a second straight win and move over .500.

Gavin McKenna had three more points (1G, 2A) in Medicine Hat’s victory versus Kelowna. In eight games this year, the 15-year-old has 14 points (five goals).

OHL results (Oct. 14, 2023)

Mississauga 4-3 Saginaw

Erie 7-1 Windsor

Guelph 2-1 Flint

Niagara 4-0 Kingston

Peterborough 3-2 Brantford (OT)

Sarnia 5-3 London

Owen Sound 4-0 Soo

Barrie 7-1 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Oct. 14, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-2 Drummondville

Saint John 5-1 Val-d’Or

Charlottetown 3-2 Moncton (OT)

Baie-Comeau 3-2 Sherbrooke

Rouyn-Noranda 4-2 Cape Breton

WHL results (Oct. 14, 2023)

Prince Albert 6-3 Moose Jaw

Regina 3-1 Lethbridge

Saskatoon 2-0 Calgary

Spokane 3-2 Brandon

Tri-City 5-2 Kamloops

Victoria 7-2 Swift Current

Medicine Hat 9-2 Kelowna

