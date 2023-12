CHL Daily: Attack’s Goure has franchise record eight points

CHL Three Stars

It was a record-setting night for Owen Sound’s Deni Goure as he recorded a franchise best eight points in a 10-2 win over Niagara. Goure had a hat-trick and added five assists in the victory and now has 46 points (19 goals) in 32 games.

Ethan Burroughs also exploded offensively for Owen Sound as he had a career high six points (2G, 4A) in their win over Owen Sound. Burroughs, who has totalled 100 points over the past two seasons, has 37 points (15 goals) in 32 games.

Denver Barkey (PHI) had five points (1G, 4A) in London’s 6-2 victory over Sarnia. Barkey sits tied fifth in OHL scoring with 49 points this year.

CHL Top 10

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) saw its 13-game winning streak snapped as they dropped a 3-1 decision on home ice to Shawinigan. Felix Gagnon scored the Drakkar’s lone goal in defeat.

Hudson Thornton had the game-winner with 1:40 left in regulation as the Prince George Cougars (2) took down Calgary 3-2. When coming off of a loss this year, the Cougars are now 10-0-0.

The Soo Greyhounds (3) got the better of the Saginaw Spirit (5) 5-2 behind a three-point (2G, 1A) effort from Jack Beck. The Greyhounds are 7-0-1 over their last eight games dating back to Dec. 2.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7) to a 7-4 road win over Gatineau. It was the fourth straight win for the Huskies, who sit atop the Western Conference standings with 48 points.

The Moncton Wildcats (8) were beaten 6-2 by Acadie-Bathurst but remain in third place in the Q’s Eastern Conference with 46 points.

The Halifax Mooseheads (9) made it three straight games with at least a point after they fell 2-1 to Charlottetown in a shootout. Markus Vidicek scored the Mooseheads’ lone goal, his 24th of the season.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs’ (10) three-game winning streak was ended by Chicoutimi after Loic Usereau scored the overtime winner in a 5-4 victory.

NHL prospect watch

London’s Max McCue (SJ) tallied his first career OHL hat-trick in London’s 6-2 win over Sarnia. McCue has 15 goals and 30 points in as many games in 2023-24.

Roman Schmidt (TB) recorded three points (2G, 1A) in Kingston’s 9-1 win over the Petes. In four games since he was acquired from Kitchener Dec. 12, Schmidt has six points (two goals) in four games with the Fronts.

Cape Breton’s Cam Squires (NJ) had three points (1G, 2A) in a 10-3 romp over Saint John. Squires has 18 goals and 34 points in 33 games this year.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) notched his second hat-trick of the season after he had four points (3G, 1A) during Drummondville’s overtime defeat to Chicoutimi. Gauthier has 19 goals and 37 points in 31 games for the Volts.

Nightly notes

Joseph Henneberry (2G, 2A) and Donovan Arsenault (1G, 3A) each had four points in Acadie-Bathurst’s win over Moncton. Arsenault’s 17 goals leads all Titan skaters this year.

Jakub Chromiak had a career best five points (1G, 4A) in Kingston’s victory against Peterborough. The Slovakian d-man has tallied 11 points in 17 games since he was acquired from Sudbury.

Olivier Houde recorded his first QMJHL hat-trick Thursday during Cape Breton’s 10-3 win over Saint John. Houde, who also added an assist, sits third in Eagles scoring with year with 24 points.

OHL results (Dec. 28, 2023)

Barrie 4-3 Sudbury (SO)

Guelph 3-1 Erie

Kingston 9-1 Peterborough

Windsor 5-3 Mississauga

North Bay 5-3 Ottawa

Owen Sound 10-2 Niagara

Brantford 5-4 Oshawa

Soo 5-2 Saginaw

London 6-2 Sarnia

QMJHL results (Dec. 28, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 6-2 Moncton

Cape Breton 10-3 Saint John

Charlottetown 2-1 Halifax (SO)

Rouyn-Noranda 7-4 Gatineau

Quebec 4-3 Sherbrooke (SO)

Victoriaville 3-1 Rimouski

Shawinigan 3-1 Baie-Comeau

Chicoutimi 5-4 Drummondville

WHL results (Dec. 28, 2023)

Wenatchee 3-2 Victoria

Portland 8-5 Seattle

Prince George 3-2 Calgary

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.