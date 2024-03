CHL Daily: Attack and Otters clinch playoff berths

Photo credit: Tim Austen

CHL Three Stars

Nico Myatovic (ANA) had his first hat-trick of the season as he led Seattle to a 6-5 win against Tri-City. Myatovic, who also added an assist, has played in just 29 games this season for the WHL’s defending champions but has amassed 28 points (nine goals) in the process.

Dylan Andrews had a career high four points (2G, 2A) as Acadie-Bathurst took down Charlottetown 5-2. The fourth-year forward, who had a career high 37 points a year ago, has eight goals and 23 points in 2023-24.

Pano Fimis tallied four points (1G, 3A) as Erie collected a point in a 7-6 shootout loss to Owen Sound. However, more importantly, the point sealed the Otters berth in the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2017. Fimis has a career high 66 points this season and leads the Otters in scoring.

CHL Top 10

Julien Paille had the only goal for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) as they dropped a 4-1 decision to Chicoutimi. The Drakkar, who have lost three of their last four, still lead the CHL with 49 wins and 101 points.

Riley Mercer stopped all 32 shots he saw as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (6) blanked Victoriaville 7-0 for their 42nd win of the season. In the process, the Volts became the second QMJHL club to reach 90 points this year.

William Rousseau made 30 saves as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (9) shutout Shawinigan 4-0. Like the Volts, the Huskies also have 42 wins this year to sit tied first in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Milo Roelens (TB) recorded three points (1G, 2A) during Acadie-Bathurst’s 5-2 win over Charlottetown. Roelens, who signed as a free agent with the Lightning on March 1, has 26 goals and 67 points this year.

Cedric Guindon (MTL) tallied a pair of goals and an assist during Owen Sound’s 7-6 shootout win against Erie. The victory secured the Attack’s berth in the OHL playoffs for a 13th straight year while Guindon reached the 25-goal mark for the second time in his career.

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) scored twice and added a helper for North Bay as they doubled up Sudbury 4-2. Since he was acquired from the Sting, the Latvian forward has 22 goals in 24 games with the Battalion.

Nightly notes

William Rousseau‘s shutout Sunday was his eighth of the season, a new QMJHL record for the most in a single season. Rousseau, who backstopped Quebec to a Q and Memorial Cup title a year ago, leads the QMJHL with 31 wins while he also owns a 2.20 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

Drummondville’s Justin Cote reached the 30-goal mark Sunday after he had three points (1G, 2A) during the Volts’ win against the Tigres. Cote is one four Voltigeurs to have registered at least 60 points this year.

Marek Vanacker had three points (2G, 1A) as Brantford cruised past Peterborough 7-2. The victory moved the Bulldogs into second place in the OHL’s Eastern Conference, one point behind Oshawa. As for Vanacker, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 34 goals and 77 points this year.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (March 10, 2024)

North Bay 4-2 Sudbury

Mississauga 4-2 Ottawa

Kingston 4-1 Sarnia

Brantford 7-2 Peterborough

Owen Sound 7-6 Erie (SO)

Oshawa 5-1 Barrie

QMJHL results (March 10, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-2 Charlottetown

Halifax 3-1 Moncton

Chicoutimi 4-1 Baie-Comeau

Drummondville 7-0 Victoriaville

Rouyn-Noranda 4-0 Shawinigan

WHL results (March 10, 2024)

Seattle 6-5 Tri-City

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.