CHL Daily: 67’s and Winterhawks extend division leads

CHL Three Stars

Cooper Foster scored twice for Ottawa to claim the first star as the 67’s beat Kingston 7-1. Foster also added an assist in the victory and has 10 goals in 17 games this year.

Connor Hvidston (ANA) led the charge for Swift Current to secure the night’s second star. Hvidston, who is second in team scoring with 20 points, had one goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory over Brandon that got the Broncos back to .500 at 9-9-0.

Jayden Grubbe (NYR) had three points (1G, 2A) in Red Deer’s 4-1 win over Edmonton to nab the third star. The victory snapped an 0-3-1 streak while Grubbe’s 22 points are the second most among Rebels skaters.

Nightly notes

OHL

Luca Pinelli added four points (1G, 3A) in Ottawa’s win that saw the 67’s move to 16-1-0. Anthony Costantini, Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) and Derek Smyth all added two assists in the victory while Cameron Tolnai’s 12-game point streak was snapped. Rookie netminder Collin MacKenzie collected the win and has now won his first 10 starts in the OHL, the most consecutive wins to start a career since 1997.

Cooper Foster picks his spot for his 9th of the season, and our 5th of the day.#67s | #OTTvsKGN pic.twitter.com/0JDFP0VFwU — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) November 15, 2022

WHL

Portland extended its lead atop the WHL’s Western Conference with a 4-1 win over Calgary as Kyle Chyzowki scored twice for the 14-1-2 Winterhawks. The loss snapped the Hitmen’s seven-game winning streak.

In addition to Grubbe’s three-point game, Kalen Lind scored twice for the Rebels while Christoffer Sedoff tallied three assists and in the process recorded his 100th WHL point.

Broncos forward Matthew Ward tallied his 100th WHL point thanks to his second period goal. Ward leads Swift Current in scoring this season with 21 points.

Keaton Sorenson and Carson Latimer (OTT) each scored as Prince Albert won 2-1 in Moose Jaw to make it back-to-back wins.

2 fast

2 furious

2 goals for @kyle_chyzowski 🥵 pic.twitter.com/bdRInJvCAu — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) November 16, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

