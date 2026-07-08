CHL coaches and support staff named to Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team for 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL) will serve as Team Canada’s head coach, while Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Brad MacKenzie (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL) will join him as assistant coaches

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to congratulate several coaches and hockey operations staff members from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) who have been named to Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will be held Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton, Alberta.

Ryan Oulahen (North Bay Battalion / OHL), who served as an assistant coach when Canada won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, will lead Team Canada as head coach as the country looks to capture its 26th summer U18 gold medal.

Oulahen will be joined behind the bench by assistant coaches Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Brad MacKenzie (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) and Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings / WHL), along with goaltending coach Jeff Harvey (Saskatoon Blades / WHL) and video coach Matthew Smith (Newfoundland Regiment / QMJHL).

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan, Ryan, Brad and Kyle to the staff for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup,” said Alan Millar, general manager of the Program of Excellence. “Each brings a pedigree of coaching experience, particularly in short-term international competition, which will be a tremendous asset as we prepare for the tournament. We’re excited to continue the process of building a team and working with a group of players who will proudly represent Canada and showcase their talent to hockey fans in Edmonton in August.”

Oulahen, from Newmarket, Ontario, recently completed his seventh season as head coach of the OHL’s North Bay Battalion and his second season as the club’s assistant general manager. Prior to returning to North Bay, he spent three seasons as head coach of the OHL’s Flint Firebirds and six seasons as an assistant coach with the Battalion. A former Battalion captain during his playing days, Oulahen spent three seasons as a forward with the franchise before being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round of the 2003 NHL Draft and playing four seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Internationally, Oulahen has won two gold medals as an assistant coach with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team, helping Canada capture gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2024 and 2018. He has also served behind the bench at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge on three occasions, including as an assistant coach with Canada Red in 2014 and Canada Black in 2015, and as head coach of Canada White in 2017. Additionally, Oulahen served as an assistant coach for Team CHL at the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, helping guide the CHL to a series victory over the U.S. National Under-18 Team.

McDonald, from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, completed his first full season as head coach of the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders in 2025-26, guiding the club to its first 50-win season since 2018-19 and an appearance in the WHL Championship Series. Prior to being named head coach, McDonald served as an assistant coach with the Raiders before being named interim head coach in March 2025. A former WHL forward, McDonald spent five seasons with the Regina Pats and Prince Albert Raiders from 2004-09, appearing in more than 300 regular-season games. Internationally, he won gold as an assistant coach alongside MacKenzie with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge and also captured silver as an assistant coach with Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

MacKenzie, from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, was promoted to head coach of the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads in July 2025 and guided the club to the playoffs in his first season behind the bench. He previously served as associate coach with the Mooseheads in 2024-25 after three seasons as an assistant coach with the club. Before joining Halifax, MacKenzie was head coach of the Grand Falls Rapids of the Maritime Hockey League, where he earned MHL Coach of the Year honours in 2020-21. He also won gold as an assistant coach with Canada White at the 2024 U17 World Challenge.

Chipchura, from Westlock, Alberta, recently completed his second season as an assistant coach with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings after previously serving as the club’s development coach in 2023-24. Prior to joining the Oil Kings’ coaching staff, Chipchura spent two seasons with the Northern Alberta Xtreme of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, including one season as head coach of the U17 Prep team. A former WHL forward, Chipchura spent four seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders and was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2004 NHL Draft. In his final season with the Raiders, he served as team captain and also captained Canada to gold at the 2006 IIHF World Junior Championship. He went on to play 15 seasons of professional hockey from 2006-20, including 482 regular-season games in the NHL. Internationally, Chipchura also served as an assistant coach with Canada White at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.

The support staff for Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team will also include several representatives from across the CHL:

Head athletic therapist Colton Reiley (Cape Breton Eagles / QMJHL)

Athletic therapist Taylor Cochrane (Kamloops Blazers / WHL)

Team physician Dr. Danielle Kelton (London Knights / OHL)

Head equipment manager Andrew MacNeill (Charlottetown Islanders / QMJHL)

Equipment manager J.R. Grant (Windsor Spitfires / OHL)

The coaching staff was selected by Program of Excellence general manager Alan Millar, Yanick Lemay (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), assistant general manager of Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team, Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, and Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations.

Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team will hold a training camp from July 27-30 at NAIT Arena in Edmonton, which will include practices and a game against Sweden on July 30. Canada will also face Czechia on Aug. 1 as part of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup pre-tournament schedule.

Canada will open the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. MT against Switzerland before facing Slovakia on Aug. 4 and Sweden on Aug. 5 to close out the preliminary round. The tournament will conclude with the medal games on Aug. 8.

The roster for Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team training camp will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.