CHL Celebrates Graduating Overage Class of 2020

Every year the Canadian Hockey League has a large number of players who graduate following their overage season with many moving on to pursue opportunities at the next level both professionally and academically.

This year’s group is no different in that sense, however given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the abrupt cancellation of the league’s regular season and playoffs, the players in this group competed in their last ever CHL game sadly without even knowing it.

And for that, we’d like to celebrate the league’s overage graduating class of 2020 that features 173 players, all born in 1999, who competed among our 60 teams from coast-to-coast this season.

This special group played in a collective 40,985 regular season games over their decorated careers with 101 forwards and 57 defencemen who accumulated 21,230 points and 15 goaltenders who won 982 games.

We say goodbye to players like Rafael Harvey-Pinard of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, one of 32 overage captains hoping to hoist a trophy with their team in May. 25 other overage players had previously won a league title, but he’s the only one to do it twice as a member of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2016 and 2019. He’s also one of just nine overage players graduating with a Memorial Cup championship.

It wasn’t just team success for Harvey-Pinard who is one of just four overage players who produced more than a point-per-game average over their regular season careers. That list also includes Moncton Wildcats forward Jeremy McKenna, who leads the 99-born class with 137 career goals, and Ottawa 67’s Joseph Garreffa and Austen Keating who finished with 315 and 325 career points respectively making them the only graduating 99-born talents to top 300 points.

Another dynamic veteran duo on display this season were forwards Felix Robert and Alex-Olivier Voyer of the top ranked Sherbrooke Phoenix. Robert’s 92 points were tied for most among the 99-born group during the 2019-20 campaign while setting a new franchise single season mark. Voyer’s 44 goals also set a franchise record and trailed only Brett Neumann of the Oshawa Generals by one for the 99-born lead.

No player in the league today has been in more games than Tyler Preziuso who finished the season with the Vancouver Giants and 327 career contests to his credit. He’s one of just 27 players to reach the prestigious 300 career games mark this season, edging his former Medicine Hat Tigers teammate James Hamblin who played in 324 career games and is one of just 17 players who played their entire five-year CHL careers with one team. Hamblin made his last season count with a career-high 92 points that tied Robert for the overage lead.

Of all our franchise fixtures, five set new benchmarks for career games played including Luke Boka of the Windsor Spitfires (313), Macauley Carson of the Sudbury Wolves (304), Cole Coskey of the Saginaw Spirit (302), Ryan McGregor of the Sarnia Sting (286), and Jake Durham of the Flint Firebirds (265).

However there was no greater presence in any lineup than Charlottetown Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh who set a QMJHL record for most minutes played which now stands at 13,080:20.

Between the minutes played, the points produced, and the games recorded are surely countless more memories for these players. Same too for the fans who sadly bid farewell to the season and to these stars.

Players gone are graduates gained and the CHL’s alumni family is proud to welcome 173 new members.

CHL Graduating Overage Class of 2020:

# indicates five full years with the team

* indicates team captain

^ indicates league champion

Italics indicates Memorial Cup champion

(Career Games/Career Points) for Skaters

Bolded numbers are those above 300.

(Career Games/Career Wins) for Goalies

Draft Round/Draft Position followed by Team

All players chosen in 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, 2015 QMJHL Draft, 2015 OHL Priority Selection unless the year is listed otherwise. No draft details indicates Free Agent signings or waiver additions.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League:

Acadie-Bathurst Titan:

Rémy Anglehart C (203/137) 10/179 BLB

*Yan Aucoin D (319/96) 2/31 BAC

Tristan Bérubé G (153/57) 6/93 DRU

Baie-Comeau Drakkar:

Charles-Antoine Giguère LW (181/76) 13/223 BLB 2016

^Keenan MacIsaac D (276/96) 1/19 CHI

Gabriel Proulx C (185/110) 8/139 CAP 2016

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada:

Antoine Demers C (249/128) 8/131 SHA 2016

Yann-Félix Lapointe D (218/76) 11/185 SHE 2016

Emile Samson G (98/51) BLB 2016

Cape Breton Eagles:

Shawn Boudrias RW (286/226) 1/13 CHA

*Derek Gentile RW (310/228) 4/70 QUE

^Tyler Hinam RW (241/155) 4/73 ROU 2016

Charlottetown Islanders:

*Brendon Clavelle D (178/48) CHA 2017

^Ethan Crossman LW (236/120) 3/54 MON

#Matthew Welsh G (224/125) 2/37 CHA

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:

^Félix Bibeau C (245/214) 2/27 ROU

*^^Rafaël Harvey-Pinard LW (248/262) 8/130 ROU

Patrick Kyte D (169/77) HAL 2017

Drummondville Voltigeurs:

Mathieu Charlebois D (240/48) 3/48 HAL

Anthony Morrone G (86/45) VIC 2016

Brandon Skubel RW (178/115) DRU 2017

Gatineau Olympiques:

Adam Capannelli LW (200/113) 3/38 BAC

Vincent Martineau D (130/32) 3/51 SNB

Halifax Mooseheads:

Kevin Gursoy RW (187/114) SNB 2017

D’Artagnan Joly C (258/204) 2/35 GAT

Denis Toner D (85/23) 8/134 HAL

Moncton Wildcats:

Mika Cyr C (212/186) 2/29 MON

Christian Huntley D (303/122) 7/120 QUE

Jeremy McKenna RW (259/282) 5/86 MON

Quebec Remparts:

Tristan Côté-Cazenave G (153/72) 4/63 VIC 2016

*Anthony Gagnon RW (278/131) 2/25 GAT

Darien Kielb D (249/104) QUE 2016

Rimouski Oceanic:

Walter Flower D (261/76) 2/26 HAL

Nicolas Guay C (266/240) 2/32 CHI

^Cédric Paré C (261/191) 1/10 SNB

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies:

^Louis-Filip Côté C (300/155) 1/8 ROU

^Vincent Marleau C (194/114) ROU 2016

Shaun Miller RW (248/152) 4/65 BLB

Saint John Sea Dogs:

Zachary Bouthillier G (143/55) 2/23 SHA

Nick Deakin-Poot C (127/69) + (62/21 OHL) SNB 2017

Jeffrey Durocher LW (311/170) 3/47 GAT

Shawinigan Cataractes:

Jordan Lepage D (230/70) 3/44 HAL

Maxim Trépanier LW (175/147) 5/91 RIM

Sherbrooke Phoenix:

Félix Robert C (219/216) SHE 2016

Charles-Antoine Roy RW (191/115) GAT 2016

*Alex-Olivier Voyer RW (289/203) 1/15 RIM

Val-d’Or Foreurs:

Peyton Hoyt RW (249/124) 1/6 CAP

*David Noël D (233/138) 2/34 CHI

Nicolas Ouellet RW (217/153) 9/147 VDO

Victoriaville Tigres:

Thomas Ethier LW (241/86) 6/99 BLB

Jérôme Gravel D (256/87) 3/41 BAT

*Anthony Poulin C (250/107) 2/24 BLB

Ontario Hockey League:

Barrie Colts:

#Aidan Brown RW (275/106) 3/46 BAR

Christopher Cameron D (227/39) 10/198 BAR 2016

Josh Nelson C (234/92) LDN 2016

Erie Otters:

Jacob Golden D (212/60) 15/295 LDN

Drew Hunter D (212/73) 12/232 NIAG 2016

Flint Firebirds:

Jake Durham RW (265/159) 7/128 HAM

Jack Phibbs C (233/58) 7/133 FLNT

^Anthony Popovich G (189/95) 7/134 GUE



Guelph Storm:

^Fedor Gordeev D (253/105) 3/59 HAM

^Cedric Ralph C (241/137) 7/140 GUE

^Josh Wainman D (254/56) 4/71 ER

Hamilton Bulldogs:

Bradey Johnson C (219/64) 13/252 NIAG

^Kade Landry D (248/133) 7/123 BAR

*^Isaac Nurse RW (221/92) 11/208 HAM

Kingston Frontenacs:

#*Jakob Brahaney D (262/95) 2/37 KGN

Nick King D (217/89) 10/193 OS

Christian Propp G (162/62) 5/98 BAR

Kitchener Rangers:

^Liam Hawel RW (313/233) 1/22 SSM

#*Greg Meireles C (244/239) 1/12 KIT

Jonathan Yantsis RW (214/149) KIT 2017

London Knights:

Dylan Myskiw G (23/12) + (85/43 WHL) SAR 2019 & 6/112 VIC

^Markus Phillips D (284/131) 1/9 OS

Jason Willms C (264/181) 3/43 BAR

Mississauga Steelheads:

*Liam Ham D (228/107) 6/112 NIAG

Nick Isaacson LW (224/82) 5/86 PBO

Calvin Martin RW (191/86) 6/121 SSM

Niagara IceDogs:

Oliver Castleman LW (254/165) 4/78 NIAG 2016

*^Ivan Lodnia RW (272/262) 1/20 ER

Elijah Roberts D (294/108) 2/32 KIT

North Bay Battalion:

Shane Bulitka C (259/160) 2/28 SBY

Nick Grima D (289/107) 2/25 PBO

Oshawa Generals:

#*Kyle MacLean C (278/156) 4/78 OSH

Brett Neumann C (318/244) 3/52 ER

Cole Resnick LW (115/19) OSH 2017

Ottawa 67’s:

Joseph Garreffa RW (297/315) 3/44 KIT

#Noel Hoefenmayer D (298/222) 2/36 OTT

#Austen Keating LW (309/325) 1/16 OTT

Owen Sound Attack:

Brady Lyle D (295/175) 1/18 NB

Matthew Philip LW (227/118) 9/172 NIAG

Matthew Struthers C (298/217) 3/55 OS

Peterborough Petes:

#*Zach Gallant C (254/172) 1/5 PBO

Jacob Paquette D (296/84) 2/31 KGN

Hudson Wilson D (266/59) 3/52 OTT

Saginaw Spirit:

DJ Busdeker RW (235/146) SAG 2016

#Cole Coskey RW (302/235) 3/47 SAG

Reilly Webb D (198/41) 2/33 HAM

Sarnia Sting:

Kelton Hatcher D (209/37) 4/69 SAR

Sean Josling RW (250/189) SAR 2016

#*Ryan McGregor C (286/228) 2/24 SAR

Soo Greyhounds:

Bailey Brkin G (31/17) + (89/44 WHL) KGN 2019 & SC 2016

Jaden Peca RW (244/134) 6/102 BAR

Sudbury Wolves:

#*Macauley Carson C (304/182) 2/41 SBY

Brad Chenier LW (263/177) 4/77 NB

#David Levin C (259/227) 1/1 SBY

Windsor Spitfires:

#*Luke Boka RW (313/140) 5/95 WSR

Cole Purboo RW (263/165) 9/163 WSR

Thomas Stevenson D (178/32) 10/183 WSR

Western Hockey League

Brandon Wheat Kings:

#*^Connor Gutenberg C (312/184) 5/106 BDN

Jiri Patera G (89/46) 2/104 BDN 2018 IMPORT

Dom Schmiemann D (258/54) 1/12 SC

Calgary Hitmen:

#*Mark Kastelic C (321/235) 2/41 CGY

Dakota Krebs D (308/62) TC 2015

Kyle Olson C (219/187) 3/45 TC

Edmonton Oil Kings:

Ethan McIndoe LW (321/161) 3/58 SPO

Riley Sawchuk C (259/160) 6/116 TC

Beck Warm G (150/71) TC 2015

Everett Silvertips:

#Jake Christiansen D (297/152) 5/105 EVT

*Bryce Kindopp RW (266/197) 3/49 EVT

Wyatte Wylie D (272/152) 6/128 EVT

Kamloops Blazers:

*Zane Franklin RW (269/213) 2/43 LET

Ryan Hughes LW (304/249) POR 2015

^Max Martin D (271/164) 2/27 PG

Kelowna Rockets:

Conner McDonald D (303/147) 2/24 KAM

Kyle Topping C (227/196) 11/220 KEL

^Matthew Wedman C (310/211) 2/38 SEA

Lethbridge Hurricanes:

Brett Davis C (309/200) 4/78 LET

*Ty Prefontaine D (255/70) 5/95 PA

Koletrane Wilson D (190/63) 4/84 LET

Medicine Hat Tigers:

Parker Gavlas D (123/37) REG 2017

#*James Hamblin C (324/284) 1/17 MH

Dylan Plouffe D (307/145) 2/29 VAN

Moose Jaw Warriors:

*Owen Hardy LW (274/102) 2/42 VAN

Chase Hartje D (178/73) MJ 2017

Carson Sass D (254/41) 3/47 RD

Portland Winterhawks:

Lane Gilliss C (261/97) POR 2016

Jake Gricius C (271/160) POR 2016

Matthew Quigley D (227/55) POR 2016

Prince Albert Raiders:

*^Zack Hayes D (272/79) 9/184 PA

^Jeremy Masella D (228/49) VIC 2016

Brayden Watts LW (315/161) 3/62 MJ

Prince George Cougars:

*Josh Maser LW (218/143) 4/74 PA

Vladislav Mikhalchuk RW (168/115) 1/54 PG IMPORT

Ryan Schoettler D (258/99) 7/137 PG

Red Deer Rebels:

Cameron Hausinger RW (317/161) 7/135 SAS

*Ethan Sakowich D (268/63) 3/46 RD

Regina Pats:

Robbie Holmes LW (231/114) 11/232 REG

*Austin Pratt RW (317/174) 4/75 RD

Zach Wytinck D (221/114) MH 2015

Saskatoon Blades:

Riley McKay LW (243/87) SPO 2016

Nolan Kneen D (310/139) 1/3 KAM

Scott Walford D (290/174) 1/18 VIC

Seattle Thunderbirds:

*Conner Bruggen-Cate LW (263/105) 6/120 KEL

Andrej Kukuca RW (122/114) 1/29 SEA 2018 IMPORT

^Max Patterson C (320/116) 4/77 KTN

Spokane Chiefs:

Filip Kral D (154/120) 2/78 SPO 2017 IMPORT

^Noah King D (199/59) 10/210 SC

Leif Mattson RW (241/194) 8/163 BDN

Swift Current Broncos:

D-Jay Jerome RW (233/105) RD 2016

*Jaxan Kaluski LW (174/55) MJ 2016

Hayden Ostir RW (245/94) 2/36 SPO

Tri-City Americans:

*Krystof Hrabik C (105/82) 1/41 TC 2018 IMPORT

Jadon Joseph C (253/133) 5/98 LET

Vancouver Giants:

Tyler Preziuso RW (327/167) 3/61 MH

Milos Roman C (160/139) 1/6 VAN 2017 IMPORT

David Tendeck G (145/72) 6/130 VAN

Victoria Royals:

Shane Farkas G (112/65) 4/67 LET

Gary Haden C (232/170) 9/189 REG

Will Warm D (207/54) 5/108 EDM

Winnipeg ICE:

^Reece Harsch D (240/83) 8/170 SEA

Liam Hughes G (110/50) 7/152 EDM

Isaac Johnson RW (161/153) TC 2017

CHL 2020 Overage Player Summary: