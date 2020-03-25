CHL Celebrates Graduating Overage Class of 2020
Every year the Canadian Hockey League has a large number of players who graduate following their overage season with many moving on to pursue opportunities at the next level both professionally and academically.
This year’s group is no different in that sense, however given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the abrupt cancellation of the league’s regular season and playoffs, the players in this group competed in their last ever CHL game sadly without even knowing it.
And for that, we’d like to celebrate the league’s overage graduating class of 2020 that features 173 players, all born in 1999, who competed among our 60 teams from coast-to-coast this season.
This special group played in a collective 40,985 regular season games over their decorated careers with 101 forwards and 57 defencemen who accumulated 21,230 points and 15 goaltenders who won 982 games.
We say goodbye to players like Rafael Harvey-Pinard of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, one of 32 overage captains hoping to hoist a trophy with their team in May. 25 other overage players had previously won a league title, but he’s the only one to do it twice as a member of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in 2016 and 2019. He’s also one of just nine overage players graduating with a Memorial Cup championship.
It wasn’t just team success for Harvey-Pinard who is one of just four overage players who produced more than a point-per-game average over their regular season careers. That list also includes Moncton Wildcats forward Jeremy McKenna, who leads the 99-born class with 137 career goals, and Ottawa 67’s Joseph Garreffa and Austen Keating who finished with 315 and 325 career points respectively making them the only graduating 99-born talents to top 300 points.
Another dynamic veteran duo on display this season were forwards Felix Robert and Alex-Olivier Voyer of the top ranked Sherbrooke Phoenix. Robert’s 92 points were tied for most among the 99-born group during the 2019-20 campaign while setting a new franchise single season mark. Voyer’s 44 goals also set a franchise record and trailed only Brett Neumann of the Oshawa Generals by one for the 99-born lead.
No player in the league today has been in more games than Tyler Preziuso who finished the season with the Vancouver Giants and 327 career contests to his credit. He’s one of just 27 players to reach the prestigious 300 career games mark this season, edging his former Medicine Hat Tigers teammate James Hamblin who played in 324 career games and is one of just 17 players who played their entire five-year CHL careers with one team. Hamblin made his last season count with a career-high 92 points that tied Robert for the overage lead.
Of all our franchise fixtures, five set new benchmarks for career games played including Luke Boka of the Windsor Spitfires (313), Macauley Carson of the Sudbury Wolves (304), Cole Coskey of the Saginaw Spirit (302), Ryan McGregor of the Sarnia Sting (286), and Jake Durham of the Flint Firebirds (265).
However there was no greater presence in any lineup than Charlottetown Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh who set a QMJHL record for most minutes played which now stands at 13,080:20.
Between the minutes played, the points produced, and the games recorded are surely countless more memories for these players. Same too for the fans who sadly bid farewell to the season and to these stars.
Players gone are graduates gained and the CHL’s alumni family is proud to welcome 173 new members.
CHL Graduating Overage Class of 2020:
# indicates five full years with the team
* indicates team captain
^ indicates league champion
Italics indicates Memorial Cup champion
(Career Games/Career Points) for Skaters
Bolded numbers are those above 300.
(Career Games/Career Wins) for Goalies
Draft Round/Draft Position followed by Team
All players chosen in 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, 2015 QMJHL Draft, 2015 OHL Priority Selection unless the year is listed otherwise. No draft details indicates Free Agent signings or waiver additions.
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League:
Acadie-Bathurst Titan:
Rémy Anglehart C (203/137) 10/179 BLB
*Yan Aucoin D (319/96) 2/31 BAC
Tristan Bérubé G (153/57) 6/93 DRU
Baie-Comeau Drakkar:
Charles-Antoine Giguère LW (181/76) 13/223 BLB 2016
^Keenan MacIsaac D (276/96) 1/19 CHI
Gabriel Proulx C (185/110) 8/139 CAP 2016
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada:
Antoine Demers C (249/128) 8/131 SHA 2016
Yann-Félix Lapointe D (218/76) 11/185 SHE 2016
Emile Samson G (98/51) BLB 2016
Cape Breton Eagles:
Shawn Boudrias RW (286/226) 1/13 CHA
*Derek Gentile RW (310/228) 4/70 QUE
^Tyler Hinam RW (241/155) 4/73 ROU 2016
Charlottetown Islanders:
*Brendon Clavelle D (178/48) CHA 2017
^Ethan Crossman LW (236/120) 3/54 MON
#Matthew Welsh G (224/125) 2/37 CHA
Chicoutimi Sagueneens:
^Félix Bibeau C (245/214) 2/27 ROU
*^^Rafaël Harvey-Pinard LW (248/262) 8/130 ROU
Patrick Kyte D (169/77) HAL 2017
Drummondville Voltigeurs:
Mathieu Charlebois D (240/48) 3/48 HAL
Anthony Morrone G (86/45) VIC 2016
Brandon Skubel RW (178/115) DRU 2017
Gatineau Olympiques:
Adam Capannelli LW (200/113) 3/38 BAC
Vincent Martineau D (130/32) 3/51 SNB
Halifax Mooseheads:
Kevin Gursoy RW (187/114) SNB 2017
D’Artagnan Joly C (258/204) 2/35 GAT
Denis Toner D (85/23) 8/134 HAL
Moncton Wildcats:
Mika Cyr C (212/186) 2/29 MON
Christian Huntley D (303/122) 7/120 QUE
Jeremy McKenna RW (259/282) 5/86 MON
Quebec Remparts:
Tristan Côté-Cazenave G (153/72) 4/63 VIC 2016
*Anthony Gagnon RW (278/131) 2/25 GAT
Darien Kielb D (249/104) QUE 2016
Rimouski Oceanic:
Walter Flower D (261/76) 2/26 HAL
Nicolas Guay C (266/240) 2/32 CHI
^Cédric Paré C (261/191) 1/10 SNB
Rouyn-Noranda Huskies:
^Louis-Filip Côté C (300/155) 1/8 ROU
^Vincent Marleau C (194/114) ROU 2016
Shaun Miller RW (248/152) 4/65 BLB
Saint John Sea Dogs:
Zachary Bouthillier G (143/55) 2/23 SHA
Nick Deakin-Poot C (127/69) + (62/21 OHL) SNB 2017
Jeffrey Durocher LW (311/170) 3/47 GAT
Shawinigan Cataractes:
Jordan Lepage D (230/70) 3/44 HAL
Maxim Trépanier LW (175/147) 5/91 RIM
Sherbrooke Phoenix:
Félix Robert C (219/216) SHE 2016
Charles-Antoine Roy RW (191/115) GAT 2016
*Alex-Olivier Voyer RW (289/203) 1/15 RIM
Val-d’Or Foreurs:
Peyton Hoyt RW (249/124) 1/6 CAP
*David Noël D (233/138) 2/34 CHI
Nicolas Ouellet RW (217/153) 9/147 VDO
Victoriaville Tigres:
Thomas Ethier LW (241/86) 6/99 BLB
Jérôme Gravel D (256/87) 3/41 BAT
*Anthony Poulin C (250/107) 2/24 BLB
Ontario Hockey League:
Barrie Colts:
#Aidan Brown RW (275/106) 3/46 BAR
Christopher Cameron D (227/39) 10/198 BAR 2016
Josh Nelson C (234/92) LDN 2016
Erie Otters:
Jacob Golden D (212/60) 15/295 LDN
Drew Hunter D (212/73) 12/232 NIAG 2016
Flint Firebirds:
Jake Durham RW (265/159) 7/128 HAM
Jack Phibbs C (233/58) 7/133 FLNT
^Anthony Popovich G (189/95) 7/134 GUE
Guelph Storm:
^Fedor Gordeev D (253/105) 3/59 HAM
^Cedric Ralph C (241/137) 7/140 GUE
^Josh Wainman D (254/56) 4/71 ER
Hamilton Bulldogs:
Bradey Johnson C (219/64) 13/252 NIAG
^Kade Landry D (248/133) 7/123 BAR
*^Isaac Nurse RW (221/92) 11/208 HAM
Kingston Frontenacs:
#*Jakob Brahaney D (262/95) 2/37 KGN
Nick King D (217/89) 10/193 OS
Christian Propp G (162/62) 5/98 BAR
Kitchener Rangers:
^Liam Hawel RW (313/233) 1/22 SSM
#*Greg Meireles C (244/239) 1/12 KIT
Jonathan Yantsis RW (214/149) KIT 2017
London Knights:
Dylan Myskiw G (23/12) + (85/43 WHL) SAR 2019 & 6/112 VIC
^Markus Phillips D (284/131) 1/9 OS
Jason Willms C (264/181) 3/43 BAR
Mississauga Steelheads:
*Liam Ham D (228/107) 6/112 NIAG
Nick Isaacson LW (224/82) 5/86 PBO
Calvin Martin RW (191/86) 6/121 SSM
Niagara IceDogs:
Oliver Castleman LW (254/165) 4/78 NIAG 2016
*^Ivan Lodnia RW (272/262) 1/20 ER
Elijah Roberts D (294/108) 2/32 KIT
North Bay Battalion:
Shane Bulitka C (259/160) 2/28 SBY
Nick Grima D (289/107) 2/25 PBO
Oshawa Generals:
#*Kyle MacLean C (278/156) 4/78 OSH
Brett Neumann C (318/244) 3/52 ER
Cole Resnick LW (115/19) OSH 2017
Ottawa 67’s:
Joseph Garreffa RW (297/315) 3/44 KIT
#Noel Hoefenmayer D (298/222) 2/36 OTT
#Austen Keating LW (309/325) 1/16 OTT
Owen Sound Attack:
Brady Lyle D (295/175) 1/18 NB
Matthew Philip LW (227/118) 9/172 NIAG
Matthew Struthers C (298/217) 3/55 OS
Peterborough Petes:
#*Zach Gallant C (254/172) 1/5 PBO
Jacob Paquette D (296/84) 2/31 KGN
Hudson Wilson D (266/59) 3/52 OTT
Saginaw Spirit:
DJ Busdeker RW (235/146) SAG 2016
#Cole Coskey RW (302/235) 3/47 SAG
Reilly Webb D (198/41) 2/33 HAM
Sarnia Sting:
Kelton Hatcher D (209/37) 4/69 SAR
Sean Josling RW (250/189) SAR 2016
#*Ryan McGregor C (286/228) 2/24 SAR
Soo Greyhounds:
Bailey Brkin G (31/17) + (89/44 WHL) KGN 2019 & SC 2016
Jaden Peca RW (244/134) 6/102 BAR
Sudbury Wolves:
#*Macauley Carson C (304/182) 2/41 SBY
Brad Chenier LW (263/177) 4/77 NB
#David Levin C (259/227) 1/1 SBY
Windsor Spitfires:
#*Luke Boka RW (313/140) 5/95 WSR
Cole Purboo RW (263/165) 9/163 WSR
Thomas Stevenson D (178/32) 10/183 WSR
Western Hockey League
Brandon Wheat Kings:
#*^Connor Gutenberg C (312/184) 5/106 BDN
Jiri Patera G (89/46) 2/104 BDN 2018 IMPORT
Dom Schmiemann D (258/54) 1/12 SC
Calgary Hitmen:
#*Mark Kastelic C (321/235) 2/41 CGY
Dakota Krebs D (308/62) TC 2015
Kyle Olson C (219/187) 3/45 TC
Edmonton Oil Kings:
Ethan McIndoe LW (321/161) 3/58 SPO
Riley Sawchuk C (259/160) 6/116 TC
Beck Warm G (150/71) TC 2015
Everett Silvertips:
#Jake Christiansen D (297/152) 5/105 EVT
*Bryce Kindopp RW (266/197) 3/49 EVT
Wyatte Wylie D (272/152) 6/128 EVT
Kamloops Blazers:
*Zane Franklin RW (269/213) 2/43 LET
Ryan Hughes LW (304/249) POR 2015
^Max Martin D (271/164) 2/27 PG
Kelowna Rockets:
Conner McDonald D (303/147) 2/24 KAM
Kyle Topping C (227/196) 11/220 KEL
^Matthew Wedman C (310/211) 2/38 SEA
Lethbridge Hurricanes:
Brett Davis C (309/200) 4/78 LET
*Ty Prefontaine D (255/70) 5/95 PA
Koletrane Wilson D (190/63) 4/84 LET
Medicine Hat Tigers:
Parker Gavlas D (123/37) REG 2017
#*James Hamblin C (324/284) 1/17 MH
Dylan Plouffe D (307/145) 2/29 VAN
Moose Jaw Warriors:
*Owen Hardy LW (274/102) 2/42 VAN
Chase Hartje D (178/73) MJ 2017
Carson Sass D (254/41) 3/47 RD
Portland Winterhawks:
Lane Gilliss C (261/97) POR 2016
Jake Gricius C (271/160) POR 2016
Matthew Quigley D (227/55) POR 2016
Prince Albert Raiders:
*^Zack Hayes D (272/79) 9/184 PA
^Jeremy Masella D (228/49) VIC 2016
Brayden Watts LW (315/161) 3/62 MJ
Prince George Cougars:
*Josh Maser LW (218/143) 4/74 PA
Vladislav Mikhalchuk RW (168/115) 1/54 PG IMPORT
Ryan Schoettler D (258/99) 7/137 PG
Red Deer Rebels:
Cameron Hausinger RW (317/161) 7/135 SAS
*Ethan Sakowich D (268/63) 3/46 RD
Regina Pats:
Robbie Holmes LW (231/114) 11/232 REG
*Austin Pratt RW (317/174) 4/75 RD
Zach Wytinck D (221/114) MH 2015
Saskatoon Blades:
Riley McKay LW (243/87) SPO 2016
Nolan Kneen D (310/139) 1/3 KAM
Scott Walford D (290/174) 1/18 VIC
Seattle Thunderbirds:
*Conner Bruggen-Cate LW (263/105) 6/120 KEL
Andrej Kukuca RW (122/114) 1/29 SEA 2018 IMPORT
^Max Patterson C (320/116) 4/77 KTN
Spokane Chiefs:
Filip Kral D (154/120) 2/78 SPO 2017 IMPORT
^Noah King D (199/59) 10/210 SC
Leif Mattson RW (241/194) 8/163 BDN
Swift Current Broncos:
D-Jay Jerome RW (233/105) RD 2016
*Jaxan Kaluski LW (174/55) MJ 2016
Hayden Ostir RW (245/94) 2/36 SPO
Tri-City Americans:
*Krystof Hrabik C (105/82) 1/41 TC 2018 IMPORT
Jadon Joseph C (253/133) 5/98 LET
Vancouver Giants:
Tyler Preziuso RW (327/167) 3/61 MH
Milos Roman C (160/139) 1/6 VAN 2017 IMPORT
David Tendeck G (145/72) 6/130 VAN
Victoria Royals:
Shane Farkas G (112/65) 4/67 LET
Gary Haden C (232/170) 9/189 REG
Will Warm D (207/54) 5/108 EDM
Winnipeg ICE:
^Reece Harsch D (240/83) 8/170 SEA
Liam Hughes G (110/50) 7/152 EDM
Isaac Johnson RW (161/153) TC 2017
CHL 2020 Overage Player Summary:
- 173 players including 64 WHL, 57 OHL, 52 QMJHL.
- 101 forwards, 57 defencemen, 15 goalies.
- 135 players chosen via WHL Bantam Draft, OHL Priority Selection, and QMJHL Entry Draft including 18 first round picks.
- 40,985 regular season games played.
- 21,230 regular season points (skaters only).
- 982 regular season wins.
- 32 current team captains or co-captains.
- 27 players who reached 300 career game milestone.
- 26 league playoff titles.
- 17 players who spent full five seasons with one team.
- 9 Memorial Cup champions.