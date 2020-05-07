CHL Awards of the Decade: Past winners of the Top Scorer of the Year presented by Purolator

The Canadian Hockey League Top Scorer Award, presented this season by Purolator, is for the player with the most points across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The award has been presented annually since 1994 and this season will go to either Adam Beckman of the Spokane Chiefs, Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s, or Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic. But before we find out who the newest recipient is, let’s take a closer look at the last decade of winners.

2018-19: Jason Robertson (Niagara IceDogs)

Robertson’s 117 points counted 48 goals and 69 assists in 62 games split between the Kingston Frontenacs and then the Niagara IceDogs helping guide the latter to a second place finish in the OHL’s Eastern Conference standings. The Northville, Michigan, native graduated following the season and played the majority of 2019-20 with the AHL’s Texas Stars and made his NHL debut with Dallas.

2017-18: Jayden Halbgewachs (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Halbgewahcs scored 70 goals and 59 assists for 129 points in 72 games helping the Moose Jaw Warriors capture a WHL regular season title. The offensive outburst by the overage forward from Emerald Park, Saskatchewan, earned him an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks spending the last two seasons in the AHL with the Barracuda.

2016-17: Sam Steel (Regina Pats)

Steel scored 50 goals and 81 assists for 131 points in 66 games helping the Regina Pats finish atop the WHL’s regular season standings and edging his teammate Adam Brooks by one point to win the award. The 19-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alberta, was drafted in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks where he has played in 87 games over the past two seasons recording 33 points.

2015-16: Conor Garland (Moncton Wildcats)

Garland tallied 39 goals and 89 assists for 128 points in 62 games for the Moncton Wildcats becoming the first back-to-back recipient since Sidney Crosby in 2004 and 2005. The 20-year-old from Scituate, Massachusetts, was a fifth round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft and has played in 115 games with the team over the past two seasons recording 57 points.

2014-15: Conor Garland (Moncton Wildcats) and Dylan Strome (Erie Otters)

Garland and Strome tied for the CHL scoring lead with 129 points with the Moncton Wildcats forward producing 35 goals and 94 assists in 67 games compared to the Erie Otters forward who tallied 45 goals and 84 assists in 68 games. Both players would be selected in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes with Strome going third overall and Garland a fifth round pick. Strome has since moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks and has played in 164 career NHL games with 105 points, while Garland remains with the Coyotes and has played in 115 games recording 57 points over two seasons.

2013-14: Connor Brown (Erie Otters)

Brown scored 128 points including 45 goals and 83 assists in 68 games which at the time established a new Erie Otters record during their first of a CHL record four straight 50-win seasons. The 20-year-old Toronto native was selected by the Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Draft and spent four seasons with the club until joining the Ottawa Senators this season where he brought his career totals to 324 games with 142 points.

2012-13: Brendan Leipsic (Portland Winterhawks) and Nic Petan (Portland Winterhawks)

The first and only time that linemates have tied for the CHL scoring occurred when the Portland Winterhawks pair produced 120 points each. Leipsic, a 19-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and third round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators scored 49 goals and 71 assists in 68 games, while Petan, an 18-year-old from Delta, British Columbia, and 2013 NHL Draft prospect had 46 goals and 74 assists in 71 games. Leipsic is now a member of the Washington Capitals and has appeared in 187 career NHL games recording 59 points, with Petan now a member of the Maple Leafs organization with 129 career games and 27 points to his credit.

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin (Tri-City Americans)

Shinnimin produced the decade’s biggest point total with 134 from 58 goals and 76 assists for the Tri-City Americans holding a 10-point edge on the next highest scorer. The 21-year-old from Winnipeg signed a free agent deal with the Coyotes towards the end of the season and would make his NHL debut during the 2014-15 campaign however spent the majority of his North American professional tenure in the AHL and now plays in the Swedish Elite League.

2010-11: Linden Vey (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Vey finished the season with 116 points including 46 goals and 70 assists in 69 games during his fourth and final season for the Medicine Hat Tigers. The 19-year-old from Wakaw, Saskatchewan, was a fourth round pick by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2009 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut with the club during the 2014-15 season with later stints in Vancouver and Calgary accumulating 138 games and 44 points. He has played the last three seasons in the KHL and represented Canada at the 2018 Olympics.

2009-10: Brandon Kozun (Calgary Hitmen)

Kozun helped the Calgary Hitmen win the 2010 WHL title amassing 107 points with 32 goals and 75 assists in 65 games. The 19-year-old Calgary native was a Kings pick in the sixth round of the 2009 NHL Draft but made his NHL debut with the Leafs in 2014-15 where he played 20 games. The following season he left for the KHL where he has been for five seasons, also representing Canada at the 2018 Olympics.