CHL Awards of the Decade: Past winners of the Scholastic Player of the Year presented by CIBC

The Canadian Hockey League’s Scholastic Player of the Year Award, presented this season by CIBC, is for the player who is best able to combine success on the ice with success in school.

Presented annually since 1988, this year’s award will go to either Dylan Garand of the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, Cole Perfetti of the Ontario Hockey League’s Saginaw Spirit, or Rafael Harvey-Pinard of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens. But before we find out who the newest recipient is, let’s take a closer look at the last decade of winners.

2018-19: Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips)

Wolf excelled both on the ice and in the classroom, where he maintained a 100% average across a Grade 12 workload covering four courses. Between the pipes for the Silvertips, the 18-year-old Californian led the WHL with 41 wins, while also topping the charts with a 1.69 goals-against average and .936 save percentage. He would be selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

2017-18: Alexandre Alain (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Alain excelled in Natural Sciences studies at Cégep St-Jérôme while also serving as captain of the QMJHL regular season champion Armada. The 21-year-old Quebec native recorded 87 points in 65 games and signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens while still carrying plans to study medicine at Laval University. He’s now played two seasons for the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

2016-17: Sasha Chmelevski (Ottawa 67’s)

Chmelevski achieved a 98% average across his six Grade 12 courses through Michigan’s Virtual Charter Academy. The 17-year-old American also recorded 43 points in 58 games for the 67’s and would be selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He’s now played one season of pro for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

2015-16: Alexis D’Aoust (Shawinigan Cataractes)

D’Aoust was a devoted student at Shawinigan College where the 20-year-old from Trois-Rivieres, Que., was enrolled in Natural Sciences. On the ice he finished fourth in QMJHL scoring with 98 points in 68 games and has spent the last three seasons playing professionally for various ECHL and AHL teams.

2014-15: Connor McDavid (Erie Otters)

McDavid became the first back-to-back recipient since Jeff Nelson of the Prince Albert Raiders in 1989 and 1990. The Otters captain achieved an ‘A’ average and scored 120 points in 47 games while also earning the league’s Top Prospect Award and Player of the Year honours. He would be selected first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and has been a superstar in the league ever since.

2013-14: Connor McDavid (Erie Otters)

McDavid’s first academic honour was achieved following his sophomore season where the 17-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., carried an 87% average during his final semester of Grade 11 while scoring 99 points in 56 games for the Otters.

2012-13: Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders)

Morrissey maintained a 92.4% average in his Grade 12 year while producing 47 points in 70 games for the Raiders. The 18-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, was also a top rated defensive prospect for the 2013 NHL Draft and would be selected 13th overall by the Winnipeg Jets. He remains with the organization today having played four full NHL seasons.

2011-12: Jonathan Brunelle (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles)

Brunelle maintained an exemplary academic file and was a role model for his teammates just as much off as on the ice. The 20-year-old from Boisbriand, Que., recorded 85 points in 68 games in his first season with Cape Breton after playing three years for the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The centreman would play the next three seasons with McGill University.

2010-11: Dougie Hamilton (Niagara IceDogs)

Hamilton achieved an impressive academic average of 94% across six Grade 12 level courses and was the top ranked defenceman for the 2011 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old from Toronto, Ont., recorded 58 points in 67 games for the IceDogs and would be selected ninth overall by Boston. He played two more years in the CHL before embarking on a NHL career that is now up to eight seasons between the Bruins, Calgary Flames, and now the Carolina Hurricanes.

2009-10: Dominic Jalbert (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Jalbert led the Sagueneens in scoring with 63 points in 68 games completing his four-year career with national award honours to match his Marcel-Robert Trophy from the QMJHL.