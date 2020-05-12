CHL Awards of the Decade: Past winners of the Humanitarian of the Year presented by Kia

The Canadian Hockey League’s Humanitarian of the Year Award, presented this season by Kia, is for the player judged to have made the most notable contribution to his community.

Presented annually since 1993, this year’s award will go to either Riley Fiddler-Schultz of the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen, Jacob Ingham of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, or Xavier Simoneau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Drummondville Voltigeurs. But before we find out who the newest recipient is, let’s take a closer look at the last decade of winners.

2018-19: Charle-Edouard D’Astous (Rimouski Oceanic)

D’Astous excelled on the ice while also serving as an ambassador in his hometown community of Rimouski, Quebec, in helping to raise $3,500 for the Rimouski Regional Hospital Foundation, for which he also served as a spokesperson. On the ice, the 21-year-old fourth-year player led all QMJHL defencemen with 66 points, including a league-leading 25 assists on the power play.

2017-18: Garrett McFadden (Guelph Storm)

McFadden won the 2018 award after being a finalist in 2017 establishing himself as an exceptional ambassador for the Storm and the league both on and off the ice. The 20-year-old captain from Kincardine, Ontario, continued his tremendous work with “McFadden’s Movement” in support of youth mental health awareness. The initiative took new heights in 2017-18 with the introduction of an Ambassadors Program along with fundraising efforts that totaled $20,000 to local mental health resources.

2016-17: Tyler Wong (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Wong also won the national award one year after being a finalist. The 21-year-old Hurricanes captain from Cochrane, Alberta, carried forward the ‘Canes KidSport program he introduced the year before which donated $5 to KidSport Lethbridge & Taber for each goal he scores. Powered by 51 goals of his own and with the help from teammates, alumni, and the community, the initiative surpassed all expectations and raised over $13,000.

2015-16: Will Petschenig (Saginaw Spirit)

Petschenig made an immediate and lasting impact in the Saginaw community as a member of the Spirit during the 2015-16 campaign creating the program “A Heart Like Mine” with the hope of reaching out to children and families who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The 21-year-old from Manotick, Ont., developed friendships and memories with over 50 kids, ‘Will’s Warriors’, sharing an unfortunate common bond through his program and in his countless hours volunteering at the Great Lakes Bay Region Grief Center.

2014-15: Danick Martel (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Martel, a 20-year-old from Drummondville, Que., was heavily involved in the Blainville-Boisbriand community as a leader in team activities as well as creating his own initiatives to make sure his community involvement would leave a lasting impact. He signed a free agent entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in March of that season and finished second in QMJHL scoring with 102 points in 64 games.

2013-14: Sam Fioretti (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Fioretti made a big impact both on the ice and in the Moose Jaw community in his fourth and final WHL season. The 20-year-old captain from Calgary, Alta., was the driving force behind the Warriors’ partnership with the Moose Jaw Police Service to visit local schools to speak out against bullying. He also made it a goal to help educate area students about the importance of physical activity and was a key participant in the club’s Read to Succeed Program.

2012-13: Ben Fanelli (Kitchener Rangers)

Fanelli was the 2013 recipient for his tireless efforts in raising funds and awareness for head injuries. The 20-year-old Rangers defenceman from Oakville, Ont, began an initiative called Head Strong: Fanelli 4 Brain Injury Awareness in March, 2011, and by the time of his award recognition had contributed over $18,000 to the Brain Injury Association of Canada and other beneficiaries.

2011-12: Vincent Barnard (Quebec Remparts)

Barnard, a 21-year-old from Sept-Iles, Que., was involved in his community from the beginning of his junior career, however he outdid himself this year participating in a variety of community initiatives in the city where he played the final two of his four-year QMJHL career.

2010-11: Spencer Edwards (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Edwards was involved in many community programs throughout the year including a “Captain’s Care” program which he created himself. The program saw the 20-year-old from Coquitlam, British Columbia, make regular visits to the Moose Jaw Union Hospital to spend time with sick children. The captain also played a large role in the Warriors “Get Gutsy” campaign, which saw the team raise thousands of dollars for Crohn’s and Colitis.

2009-10: Ryan Hayes (Plymouth Whalers)

Hayes, a 20-year-old from Syracuse, New York, led the Whalers organization in his third OHL season with 54 official community appearances representing participation in nearly a quarter of the team’s total community events. This season Hayes took on a leadership role for the Whalers in the “Friends of Jaclyn” program which supported the non-profit charitable organization that improves the quality of life for children with pediatric brain tumors.