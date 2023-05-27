CHL announces donation of $18,000 in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce today that $18,000 was raised in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Ontario’s Talk Today program from its 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game jersey auction. One hundred percent of the proceeds from that auction are being donated to aid the work of CMHA branches participating in Talk Today across Canada.

“On behalf of the Canadian Hockey League, I’m thrilled to make this donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “Through our Member Leagues, the CHL has established a strong relationship with the CMHA. We recognize the increasing pressures that are placed on the youth of today and we are pleased to partner with the CMHA to deliver education and resources to help CHL players and staff.”

Connor Bedard, the North Vancouver, B.C., native and consensus No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NHL Draft, saw his game-worn jersey fetch a top bid of $7,525. All in all, 11 jerseys were available in the auction that also included Winnipeg’s Zach Benson and Sherbrooke’s Ethan Gauthier, among others.

Following the success of that auction from the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the CHL is seeking to raise more funds for the CMHA, this time by auctioning off game-worn jerseys from players who represented Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships. All proceeds from this auction, which is currently open to fans up until Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, will go to the CMHA.

The auction, which once again features Connor Bedard, also includes game-worn jerseys from eleven players competing in this year’s 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia — a list highlighted by Dylan Guenther, Thomas Milic, Nolan Allan, Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski, and Reid Schaefer of the Seattle Thunderbirds, along with Brennan Othmann of the Peterborough Petes. Fans looking to participate in this auction in support of the CMHA can do so by visiting the following link.

“My colleagues and I are so proud of our relationship with the CHL, and grateful to have the opportunity to support these players,” said Camille Quenneville, CEO, CMHA Ontario. “Thanks to their generous support, these funds will help us to continue to be leaders in promoting positive mental health, on and off the ice.”

The CHL, alongside our member leagues – the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Western Hockey League (WHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – have partnered with CMHA branches across the country in an effort to continue our ongoing commitment to recognizing the importance of mental wellness.

Talk Today is one of the most comprehensive mental health programs for amateur sports in Canada, providing support to players and staff and raising awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. The program’s aim is to promote the mental health of young athletes and to spread awareness about the benefits of positive mental health throughout communities across the country.

Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the OHL in 2014, the Talk Today program is now in its ninth season, with continued growth including partnerships with the WHL and QMJHL. Since its inception, 4,810 players, coaches, billet parents, and staff have participated in Talk Today across the CHL.

BREAKDOWN OF TRAINED PARTICIPANTS IN THE CHL :

Ontario Hockey

League (OHL) Nine

seasons 1,616 players 129 coaches 374 billets/parents 75 office staff members Western Hockey

League (WHL) Seven

seasons 1,043 players 33 coaches 37 billets/parents 45 office staff members Quebec Major Junior

Hockey League (QMJHL) Six

seasons 1,373 players 67 coaches 18 staff

PROGRAM DETAILS :

Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of our athletes across the country. The program has become a valuable platform for CMHA branches, teams, and individual players to encourage open discussion about mental health within the hockey community. Programming at the club level focuses on four implementation areas:

CMHA Mental Health Coaches: Each team is paired with a designated Mental Health Coach from one of the local CMHA branches across the country. They are directly tied to each team to provide resources and supports for the players and the people that surround them.

Mental health and suicide awareness training: Awareness training is a core component of Talk Today. The program teaches players how to recognize if a player may be struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide and how to take action to get support.

Mental Health Champions: Each participating team appoints a Mental Health Champion to help the team connect with their local CMHA Mental Health Coach. Mental Health Champions can be coaches, trainers, staff, or anyone else associated with the team.

Talk Today events: Each team hosts an annual Talk Today game day event to increase awareness about suicide prevention and promote positive mental health in their community.