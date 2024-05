CHL announces disciplinary action at the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

The Memorial Cup Games Committee today announced that the London Knights have been fined $1,000 and player Sawyer Boulton has been suspended for one game for a pregame warmup violation against the Moose Jaw Warriors on May 27, 2024.

Boulton made unnecessary contact with a Moose Jaw player while exiting the ice following the completion of the warm-up.

The suspension will be served on May 29, 2024, during London’s game against the Saginaw Spirit.