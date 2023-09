CHL announces CHL TV pricing with packages now available for the 2023-24 season

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), in collaboration with the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is pleased to announce that its CHL TV packages for the 2023-24 season are now available for purchase online at watch.chl.ca.

Among the many packages available this season (the complete list can be found in the table below), which can also be obtained through the CHL’s official app, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, fans can catch every regular season game from their favourite league over the duration of the 2023-24 campaign by purchasing a WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Regular Season Pass for $124.99 plus applicable taxes.

Viewers can also alternatively enjoy complete access to both the 2023-24 regular season and the 2024 playoffs from all three member leagues of the CHL with the purchase of a CHL All-Access Pass for $274.99 plus applicable taxes. Only with this exclusive CHL TV pass can fans watch more than 2,200 regular season and playoff games from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL.

CHL TV PASS TYPES & PRICING FOR THE 2023-24 SEASON

Pass Name Description Price 2023-24 CHL All-Access Pass Complete access to the 2023-24 regular season and the 2024 playoffs from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) $274.99 plus taxes 2023-24 CHL Regular Season All-Access Pass Access to every 2023-24 regular season game from all three member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) $184.99 plus taxes 2023-24 WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Regular Season Pass Access to 2023-24 regular season action from a single league (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) $124.99 plus taxes WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Monthly Pass** Access to regular season action from a single league for 30 days (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) $29.99 plus taxes WHL, OHL, or QMJHL Daily Pass** Access to regular season action from a single league for 24 hours (either the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL) $9.99 plus taxes

**Only available for purchase starting on Thursday, September 21 for both the WHL and the QMJHL, along with being made available on Thursday, September 28 for the OHL

Please note : If you are a 2023-24 season seat ticket holder for a CHL club or plan on becoming one for this season, please contact your club first before making a purchase to find out whether or not your season ticket package includes a discounted rate on a CHL TV pass.

​​Available to viewers from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

With the preseason still in progress across all three member leagues of the CHL, fans can catch more than 20 preseason games for free on CHL TV over the next couple of weeks. The full 2023 preseason freeview schedule on CHL TV can be found online here. In order to gain access to these preseason games, fans simply need to either log in or create a free account on CHL TV.

The 2023-24 CHL regular season is also right around the corner and officially begins on Friday, September 22 with 16 games on the schedule — seven of them will help usher in a new QMJHL season, while the other nine highlighted by the debut of the Wenatchee Wild will kick start the latest WHL campaign. Less than a week later, the OHL will begin its regular season on Thursday, September 28 with a pair of contests that feature the reigning OHL champion Peterborough Petes raising their J. Ross Robertson Cup championship banner prior to puck drop against the Kingston Frontenacs.