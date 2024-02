CHL announces broadcast schedule on NHL Network for the month of February

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is thrilled to announce a schedule of games during the month of February that fans in the United States can enjoy on NHL Network (see schedule below).

Starting this week, on Valentine’s Day (February 14), viewers in the U.S. can catch 2025 NHL Draft prospect Malcolm Spence, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak, Anaheim Ducks’ 2023 second-round pick Carey Terrance, and the Erie Otters welcome the Niagara IceDogs, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Kevin He, and the OHL’s top rookie goal scorer Ryan Roobroeck to Erie Insurance Arena.

The following Wednesday, on February 21, Anaheim Ducks prospect Coulson Pitre and the Flint Firebirds will travel along the I-75 to Saginaw to face the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts, the No. 4-ranked Saginaw Spirit. The Spirit is led by 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa, Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck, and projected 2024 NHL Draft first-round pick Zayne Parekh, who has recorded 12 goals and 29 points in his last 15 games since January 6.

To cap off the month, on February 28, U.S. fans can tune into NHL Network to see Colorado Avalanche 2023 first-round pick Calum Ritchie, Minnesota Wild prospect Rasmus Kumpulainen, and the Oshawa Generals head to London to face Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, and the No.2-ranked Knights, who have earned a point in 23 straight games (21-0-0-2), the longest streak of its kind in the CHL this season.

In addition to airing these games, this spring, NHL Network will also broadcast in the United States the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2. The 2024 Memorial Cup will mark the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the State of Michigan. As hosts, the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) will be one of four teams to participate in the tournament alongside the playoff champion from each of the OHL, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL).

Over February, viewers can also catch several CHL games on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca as part of the CHL Game of the Week program. Additionally, this upcoming spring, TSN will air complete coverage of all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series, while RDS will air complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series. TSN and RDS will also broadcast the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow to viewers in Canada, while fans outside of North America can catch the CHL championship event on CHL TV.

CHL on NHL Network – February 2024 – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Niagara IceDogs vs. Erie Otters on NHL Network

Wed. Feb. 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET – Flint Firebirds vs. Saginaw Spirit on NHL Network

Wed. Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Oshawa Generals vs. London Knights on NHL Network

