CHL and Giuseppe Pizzeria launch fifth year of Practice with a Pro

Minor hockey teams across Canada can share how they give back for a chance to win an on-ice experience at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Guelph, Ontario

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria are proud to announce the return of Giuseppe Practice with a Pro for a fifth year, celebrating minor hockey teams across Canada that make a positive impact in their communities.

The program recognizes teams that give back through fundraising, volunteering, supporting local causes, and everyday acts of generosity, showing how young players support one another on and off the ice. It is delivered in collaboration with the CHL’s Member Leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

One winning minor hockey team will earn an on-ice experience with former NHL All-Star, Olympic gold medallist, and OHL alumnus P.K. Subban at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Guelph, Ontario. Subban played four OHL seasons with the Belleville Bulls from 2005 to 2009 and represented the club at the 2008 Memorial Cup.

Teams can enter from November 2, 2026, through February 26, 2027, at giuseppepracticewithapro.com. The winning team will be announced in April 2027.

“For four years, Giuseppe Practice with a Pro has celebrated young players who show that being a great teammate extends beyond the rink,” says Maureen Kitheka, Executive Head of Marketing, Dr. Oetker Canada. “As the program enters its fifth year, we are excited to continue our partnership with the CHL and welcome P.K. to the team. Together, we want to inspire even more young athletes to make a difference in their communities.”

“Our partnership with Giuseppe Pizzeria connects the CHL with minor hockey communities across the country,” said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships for the CHL. “We’re proud to celebrate the young players who are giving back and to welcome this year’s winning team to Guelph for a memorable experience at the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota.”

The program will also be promoted through Giuseppe product packaging and national broadcast and digital advertising.

How to enter

To enter, minor hockey teams across Canada are invited to share their community story by submitting:

A short written nomination outlining their team’s positive impact in the community.

A short video showing those efforts in action.

Entries will be judged on fun and memorability, togetherness, empowerment, and community support. Full contest details and official rules are available at giuseppepracticewithapro.com.

The 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will take place May 20–30 in Guelph, Ontario, as the city celebrates its bicentennial. The 107th edition of the CHL’s championship will feature the host Guelph Storm and representatives from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL in a four-team, round-robin tournament for junior hockey’s most prestigious trophy.

About Dr. Oetker

Dr. Oetker was established in Canada in 1960. With over 190 products and a culture of innovation, Dr. Oetker Canada has grown to become the market leader in the frozen pizza category. Dr. Oetker’s London facility produces 400,000 pizzas daily, supporting 430 jobs and a thriving agri-food community. The company sources over 24 million pounds of Canadian ingredients, including wheat from Ontario & Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington and cheese from Ontario & Quebec. Through its Giuseppe Pizzeria brand, Dr. Oetker has been investing in local communities across Canada since 2015, championing grassroots hockey and youth development through initiatives like the Practice with a Pro Program. Dr. Oetker Canada remains committed to quality and innovation, bringing people and families together to enjoy deliciously feel-good food moments – and a little ‘taste of home’.

Follow Dr. Oetker on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok (English and French).

About the Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world’s largest development hockey league, featuring 52 Canadian and nine American teams across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) than any other league and supports student-athletes through significant investment in education and scholarship programs. Each year, nearly 1,000 CHL graduates receive support through WHL, OHL, and QMJHL scholarship programs, with CHL clubs investing nearly $10 million annually in player education and scholarship support. During the 2025-26 NHL season, more than 475 CHL alumni were among the 1,038 players to appear in at least one game. At the 2026 NHL Draft, 106 CHL-developed players were selected — the most of any development league worldwide and the CHL’s highest total since 2010 — including 16 first-round picks. For more information, please visit chl.ca.