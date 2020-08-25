CHL Alumni Roundup – First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Canadian Hockey League was well represented as the Stanley Cup Playoffs officially opened on August 11 with 265 alumni competing across all 16 teams in Edmonton and Toronto.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights.

Just days after the excitement of the qualifiers, first round action began in the most dramatic of fashions as Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors) ended the fourth-longest game in NHL history scoring a fifth overtime goal to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Point would strike again just over a week later with an OT winner to clinch the series.

Brayden Point scored with 9:33 remaining in the fifth overtime to give the @TBLightning a 1-0 series lead. This marks the fourth-longest game in NHL #StanleyCup Playoffs history (150:27). https://t.co/7JonIJopyQ #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/eZve1PR8Jn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 12, 2020

Brayden Point continues to leave his mark on the #StanleyCup Playoffs: ▪ 18th player in NHL history with multiple OT goals in a single series

▪ 2nd player in @TBLightning history with a series-clinching goal in OT (Martin St. Louis 2x)#NHLStats: https://t.co/W0roRBhz9R pic.twitter.com/jc5qDIuM10 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 19, 2020

Not lost in the Game 1 marathon was the incredible display of endurance from Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks) who logged an NHL record 65:06 in time on ice showing many around the hockey world just how valuable the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft can be.

DYK? @seth_jones3 logged the NHL’s highest single-game TOI total by a skater since 1997-98. Overall, skaters from Game 1 between the @TBLightning and @BlueJacketsNHL now account for 3 of the top 8 single-game totals on record. https://t.co/ZusmMTkD4Y #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/RDQGcjnWSE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 12, 2020

Another superstar from the 2013 NHL Draft, first overall pick Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) finished the first round tied for the lead in playoff scoring and is currently riding a 10-game point-streak which ties the Colorado Avalanche franchise record.

Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 10 games and matched the @Avalanche / Nordiques franchise record for longest in a postseason, a mark set by Marian Stastny in 1982 and equaled by Joe Sakic in 1996. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/g8EsWCUKXY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 25, 2020

Contributing to the Avalanche offense is Nazem Kadri (London Knights) who has been especially proficient on the power-play with a league-leading five goals scored with the man advantage.

Despite the first round exit, 2019 CHL grad Nick Suzuki (Guelph Storm) made his mark for the Montreal Canadiens by tying for the team lead in playoff scoring with seven points including goals in consecutive elimination games.

Nick Suzuki, who also scored in Game 5, became the second @CanadiensMTL rookie in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68) to score in consecutive elimination games within a single series, joining Stephan Lebeau in Game 4 and Game 5 of the 1990 DF. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/K3OrNLB2Xv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 22, 2020

Fellow 2019 CHL grad Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades) also impressed in his playoff debut with the Chicago Blackhawks posting six points including five assists which puts him among the club’s all-time elite to contribute as a teenager.

Kirby Dach (1-5—6 in 8 GP) became the second teenager in @NHLBlackhawks history to collect five career playoff assists, joining Eddie Olzcyk (6-5—11 in 18 GP). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0943Fw8b6N — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 16, 2020

Another admirable playoff performance cut short came from Tobias Rieder (Kitchener Rangers) who scored three shorthanded goals for the Calgary Flames becoming just the seventh player in NHL history to do so in a single post-season.

Tobias Rieder of the @NHLFlames is the seventh player in NHL history to score three shorthanded goals in a postseason. https://t.co/YcU3Uzv6id #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jUsK2DrFov — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 16, 2020

Alex Belzile (Rimouski Oceanic) made his NHL debut for Montreal during the post-season and even contributed with his first career point which puts the 28-year-old in a special class of late blooming journeymen.

Alex Belzile became the first skater in @CanadiensMTL history to record his first career NHL point in the postseason at age 28 or older and the second skater to do so in the NHL’s modern era (1943-44). The other: Eric Perrin (Game 1 of 2004 CF w/ TBL). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/BQU1b5sNCI — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 15, 2020

Dillon Dube (Kelowna Rockets) did everything he could to help the Flames start strong by scoring three straight game-opening goals which hasn’t happened since 2008.

Dillon Dube has scored three straight game-opening goals, a first by any player in the #StanleyCup playoffs in over 12 years. The last three instances: Andrew Brunette: 2008 w/ COL

Rob Blake: 2002 w/ COL

Mike Modano: 2000 w/ DAL #NHLStats: https://t.co/Ikze4P3UbN pic.twitter.com/dIp4nux9Hl — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 14, 2020

Sticking with Canadian teams, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat (London Knights) helped set the tone in a first round upset over the defending champion St. Louis Blues with back-to-back two-goal games to open the series.

Bo Horvat scored in overtime to mark his sixth goal in as many playoff games this year. Only one player in @Canucks history has recorded more goals through their first six games of a postseason: Mikael Samuelsson (7-4—11 in 6 GP in 2010). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/10zXVwdfeY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 15, 2020

Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler (Kelowna Rockets) logged his 75th career playoff game which set a new team record on the blue line.

Alexander Edler is skating in his 75th career playoff game with Vancouver, eclipsing Sami Salo (74) for the most by a defenseman in @Canucks franchise history. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/oAkH2sZW5X — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 22, 2020

The New York Islanders also pulled off a first round upset over the 2018 champion Washington Capitals stamped by a series-clinching goal by Anthony Beauvillier (Shawinigan Cataractes) who remains clutch in deciding games.

Anthony Beauvillier scored his second series-clinching goal of the 2020 postseason (also Game 4 of SCQ). Only two players in NHL history have scored more in a single postseason: Martin Gelinas in 2004 (CQF, CSF & CF) and Ken Linseman in 1984 (DF, CF & SCF). #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/4m4axjxrxf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 21, 2020

Perhaps the biggest clutch performer during the first round played between-the-pipes as Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips) posted two shutout victories for the Philadelphia Flyers against Montreal. Not only is Hart the youngest goaltender in Flyers history to earn a playoff shutout, he became the second youngest in NHL history to do it back-to-back in playoffs. The two-time CHL Goaltender of the Year also happened to achieve the feat across the ice from another former Goaltender of the Year in Carey Price (Tri-City Americans) which surely made the milestones extra special.

Carter Hart became the fifth different active netminder to earn a series-clinching win at age 22 or younger: Carey Price (Gm. 7 2008 CQF)

Semyon Varlamov (Gm. 7 2009 CQF)

Matt Murray (4x; last: Gm. 6 2016 SCF)

Braden Holtby (Gm. 7 2012 CQF) #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/cI00JPjLVD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 22, 2020

“It was a really special moment. Obviously I look up to him and for him to come over…It was a hell of a series and it was really special. It’s something I’ll never forget.”- Hart on postgame 🤝 with Price. #AnytimeAnywhere | #PHIvsMTL pic.twitter.com/McJP1EO8EB — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 22, 2020

Carter Hart is perfect yet again, leading the @NHLFlyers to a 3-1 series lead while becoming the second-youngest goaltender in NHL history to record consecutive shutouts in the #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/h6eyDCxLfM pic.twitter.com/GJrTYSbJVN — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 18, 2020