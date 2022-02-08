Chiefs officially retire forward Tyler Johnson’s jersey

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs officially retired NHL forward and Spokane native Tyler Johnson’s jersey in a pre-game ceremony at Spokane Arena on Friday night. The number nine will no longer be issued by the club.

“This is an unbelievable day,” said Johnson in a Friday afternoon press conference. “I always dreamed of playing for Spokane when I was growing up. It was the best four years of my life. I never thought I’d be able to join Ray Whitney with a retired jersey.”

Born and raised in Spokane Valley, Johnson had a prolific junior career with the Chiefs, piling up 128 goals and 282 points in 266 games. He helped the team win a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup (CHL) in 2008, earning MVP honors during the Ed Chynoweth Cup Final. He won the WHL’s Brad Hornung Trophy as Most Sportsmanlike Player for the 2010-11 season as he capped his Chiefs tenure with a 115-point campaign, including a league-best 53 goals, helping the club return to the Western Conference Final. During his junior career he also represented the United States, winning a gold medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship.

After two years in the American Hockey League, including a Calder Cup Championship and league MVP award, Johnson made his NHL debut on March 14, 2013. He became an NHL regular the next year. Since then, he has turned in 162 goals and 202 assists for 364 NHL points in 597 career regular season games spanning 10 seasons. He won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning and now plays for the Chicago Blackhawks.

“We’re proud of this day,” added longtime Chiefs Managing Partner Bobby Brett. “The Johnson family, from parents to grandparents, has been the biggest supporter of our team and that has been passed down to Tyler. He’s always a gentleman.

“Tyler has earned every bit of this celebration.”

Attendees of the on-ice ceremony also included Johnson’s parents and girlfriend, former Chiefs General Manager Tim Speltz and former Chiefs Head Coach Bill Peters. Current forward and team captain Bear Hughes — born and raised nearby in Post Falls, Idaho — switched jerseys from number nine to number eight.