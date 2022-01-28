Chiefs GM Scott Carter to step down at conclusion of 2021-22 season

Spokane, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that General Manager Scott Carter will not return for the 2022-23 season for health and family reasons. Carter will remain with the organization during the transition, assisting with the search and hiring process for his replacement.

“I want to thank the Brett Family and Bobby (Brett) especially for giving me this fantastic opportunity,” said Carter. “I have greatly enjoyed my work with the Chiefs organization and deeply appreciate all the hard work our coaches, players and scouts have put in during my time here.”

“I would also like to thank our fans and all the terrific people of Spokane for your kindness to me and my family. Unfortunately, some health issues prevent me from staying on, but I hope you will continue to support our young team as they grow into a contender in the near future.”

Carter was hired in 2016 and has overseen immense success in Spokane, helping the club reach the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference Finals in 2019. The 2019-20 team was 41-18-4-1 and had won 10-straight games before the COVID pandemic hit, cancelling the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

During Carter’s tenure, the Chiefs have had eight players drafted to the National Hockey League, including two first-round picks (Kailer Yamamoto, Ty Smith) and two second-round picks (Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Jack Finley). Two coaches hired by Carter have also made the jump to the professional ranks as Dan Lambert (Spokane 2017-19) is now an assistant with the Nashville Predators (NHL) and Manny Viveiros (2019-20) now heads the Henderson Silver Knights (AHL).

Chiefs players have earned multiple league awards since Carter’s hiring, including Player of the Year (Adam Beckman; 2019-20), Defenseman of the Year (Smith; 2018-19 and 2019-20), Scholastic Player of the Year (Smith; 2017-18), Most Sportsmanlike Player (Eli Zummack; 2020-21), Top Scorer (Beckman; 2019-20) and Plus-Minus Award (Noah King; 2019-20). The team also earned the WHL’s Scholastic Team of the Year award for the 2015-16 season.

Since 2016, the club has posted a 165-129-24-15 record (as of Jan. 27), with three 40-win seasons.

“We cannot thank Scott enough for his commitment and what he has brought to the organization these past six years,” said Chiefs President Mark Miles. “Under his leadership, the Chiefs achieved tremendous success on and off the ice.

“Scott will always be part of the organization. We wish him and his wife Serena all the best as he moves on to his next chapter.”

