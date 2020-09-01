MENU
September 1, 2020

Checking in on #GrowStronger Gardens with Kubota Canada

 

Over the last month, the Canadian Hockey League has continued to share the #GrowStronger message in partnership with Kubota Canada.

Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings), Braden Hache (Kingston Frontenacs), and Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes) started their gardens one month ago with help from Kubota Canada. Each participating player was provided thirteen seeds, gloves, and helpful instructions to guide them through the early stages. Each player has demonstrated that all Canadians can start their own garden to grow food and appreciation regardless of their property size, space, or gardening experience.

Kubota Canada has partnered with Food Banks Canada to donate one meal for every person who shares their #GrowStronger social media message below and spreads the call to gardening. Kubota Canada will also donate five meals for every new garden built. Canadians are encouraged to tag @KubotaCanada and hashtag #GrowStronger in their garden updates on social media in order to donate meals to Food Banks Canada.

For more information and to donate to Food Banks Canada, visit www.kubota.ca/growstronger.

Follow Jake, Braden, and Mavrik and join the #GrowStronger movement across Canada on CHL, WHL, OHL, QMJHL and Kubota Canada social media platforms all summer!

