On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible women across the Canadian Hockey League that make a difference on a day-to-day basis.

At the CHL office, 10 women hold impactful roles in a variety of departments within the CHL office where they act as difference-makers in their areas of expertise.

Carla Keller, Tiffany Gordon, Nikki deCarle, Elicia Stevens, Alysia Olsen, Caroline Vanasse, Andrea Crema, Steph Keller, Stephanie Friedman and Lee-Anne Pastushak direct efforts in the area of finance, events, marketing, digital and corporate partnerships.

Furthermore, women also hold prominent roles across the OHL, QMJHL and WHL in officiating as well as hockey and business operations.

The CHL recognizes the incredible women in our league office:

Director, National Events & League Programs – Carla Keller

Director, Partnerships – Tiffany Gordon

Director, Marketing & Media – Nikki deCarle

Director, Technology & Data – Elicia Stevens

Regional Director, Sales (WHL) – Alysia Olsen

Regional Director, Sales (QMJHL) – Caroline Vanasse

Manager, National Events & League Programs – Andrea Crema

Manager, Partnerships – Steph Heller

Accounting Analyst – Stephanie Friedman

Sr. Administrative Assistant – Lee-Anne Pastushak

Around the CHL on International Women’s Day: