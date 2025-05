Celebrating 50 years of the Canadian Hockey League

The formation

Today, the Canadian Hockey League celebrates its 50th birthday.

On May 8, 1975, the Canadian Major Junior Hockey League (CMJHL) was formed in Kitchener, ON.

On that day, the Western Canada Hockey League (present-day Western Hockey League / WHL), Ontario Hockey Association Major Junior (present-day Ontario Hockey League / OHL) and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (present-day Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League / QMJHL) announced a constitution to establish the CMJHL (present-day Canadian Hockey League / CHL).

The constitution was drawn up by Toronto-based lawyer Joe Kane with the goal of establishing a linear set of rules for players in all three member leagues.

At the top of the wish-list were standard player contracts, consistent fees to sign any player in the CMJHL as well as a ‘common auction’ where teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) and World Hockey Association (WHA) could alternately select players. Of course, this is now known as the NHL Draft.

“Today marks a significant milestone as the Canadian Hockey League celebrates its 50th anniversary. Over the past half-century, the CHL and its Member Leagues have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of hockey, nurturing talent, and fostering community spirit across Canada and beyond,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. “Our Leagues not only developed world-class athletes but has also been a cornerstone in the lives of countless individuals and communities. As we reflect on our rich history, we are filled with gratitude for the dedication of our players, coaches, staff, and fans who have been integral to our journey.

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to evolving and growing, ensuring that the CHL continues to be a beacon of excellence and opportunity in the hockey world.”

The establishment of the CMJHL also allowed players to return to junior hockey after they have signed a professional contract – something that is an integral part of what makes the present day CHL the best development league in the world.

It also opened the door for junior players to make a professional team out of training camp – and play NHL games – before returning to their junior club. In 2024-25, the Guelph Storm’s Jett Luchanko and Oshawa’s Cal Ritchie were each a beneficiary of that rule.

As of next season, the CHL will be home to 61 teams spanning ten provinces and four U.S. states, proudly representing 52 communities across Canada and nine communities in the United States. Each season, the CHL welcomes talented young players from around the globe, with athletes from more than 15 countries suiting up across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. This broad geographic footprint and international presence underscore the CHL’s unique role in uniting communities and cultures through the shared passion of hockey.

The name and logo

For 11 years, the Canadian Major Junior Hockey League operated under that name with its original logo as of 1975.

But ahead of the 1986-87 season, the league rebranded. It dropped ‘Major Junior’ from its name and took on a new identity.

Gone was the circular bilingual logo that originated with the league in 1975; it was instead replaced by red words ‘CHL’ with a black hockey stick piercing through the middle of the verbiage to where a black puck lay with a red maple leaf inside. The league’s full name sat to its right.

But a decade later, another change took place. The words CHL were merged into a maple leaf that also featured a player silhouette while a black puck shot through the verbiage. The league’s full name was written underneath.

The other notable change in 1996 was the addition of purple as the CHL’s official colour. For the past 29 years, this has been the official logo of the CHL.

The impact

For the past 50 years, the CHL and its Member Leagues have set the global standard for developing elite hockey talent. No league in the world has produced more NHL or U SPORTS players, and its legacy is deeply embedded in the story of the sport.

Some of the greatest names in NHL history got their start in the CHL: Wayne Gretzky (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Mario Lemieux (Laval Voisins / QMJHL), Mike Bossy (Laval National / QMJHL), Ron Francis (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Joe Sakic (Swift Current Broncos / WHL), Ray Bourque (Verdun Black Hawks / QMJHL), Mike Modano (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Steve Yzerman (Peterborough Petes / OHL), Patrick Roy (Granby Bisons / QMJHL), Jarome Iginla (Kamloops Blazers / WHL), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Ryan Getzlaf (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Patrick Kane (London Knights / OHL), Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), and Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) — to name only a few.

That pipeline continues today. In the 2023-24 NHL season, over 410 CHL alumni suited up in at least one NHL game, with more than 200 of them competing in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Over the last two decades, CHL graduates have earned 15 Art Ross Trophies (NHL’s leading scorer), 16 Hart Memorial Trophies (NHL MVP), and 14 Conn Smythe Trophies (Playoff MVP) — highlighting the league’s unmatched ability to develop elite-level players for the game’s biggest stage.

At the 2024 NHL Draft, nearly 40% of all selected players hailed from the CHL. Since the NHL Amateur Draft began in 1969, an astonishing 6,025 players from the CHL’s Member Leagues — the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL — have been drafted, including 894 first-round picks. That’s nearly two-thirds of all first-round selections over that period. In total, 41 CHL players have also been chosen first overall — with 13 of those top picks coming in just the past 20 years.

The CHL’s impact isn’t limited to Canada or the NHL. It has left an undeniable mark on the international stage. Nearly every Canadian gold medal-winning roster at the IIHF World Junior Championship over the past 30 years has featured a core of CHL players. The same holds true for the World U17 Hockey Challenge, the IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Over the last year alone, more than 65 Canadian CHL players helped secure gold medals at those tournaments — and when including CHL players from other nations, that number rises to more than 120 medalists across the most recent editions of the World Juniors, U18s, U17s, and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

But the CHL’s influence extends beyond the ice.

With 61 teams in three Leagues spread across 52 Canadian communities and four U.S. states, the CHL is the No. 1 sports property in more than 45 Canadian markets. The league draws over 8.5 million fans annually — more than any other league in the country — making it a cornerstone of community life and hockey culture across Canada.

CHL teams give back in a big way too. Collectively, clubs raise more than $6 million annually in support of over 1,000 local charities. The Leagues and clubs also invests significantly in education, with more than $7 million provided each year to help over 900 CHL alumni pursue post-secondary studies, while another $3 million goes toward the education of current players.

Each season, the CHL unites communities and fans through its marquee national events. From the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada to the prestigious Memorial Cup, these events showcase the best of junior hockey while providing players with a powerful platform to compete, grow, and inspire.

Few trophies in sport carry the history and meaning of the Memorial Cup. First awarded in 1919 in memory of Canadian soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War — and rededicated in 2010 to honour all fallen Canadian military personnel — the Memorial Cup is now a symbol of both hockey excellence and national pride. The annual tournament features the playoff champions from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with the host team, in a battle to determine the CHL champion.

The CHL USA Prospects Challenge, meanwhile, offers top NHL Draft-eligible talent from the CHL the chance to face off against their peers from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Played in front of hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans, the event is an invaluable opportunity for young players to make their mark on the path to the pros.

Looking ahead

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the CHL will celebrate its 50-year history.

From the grassroots to the global stage, the CHL and it Member Leagues have shaped the game for 50 years — and its impact continues to grow. Whether through its players, its fans, or its values, the CHL remains a vital part of the hockey world, fuelling dreams, building communities, and preparing the next generation of stars.