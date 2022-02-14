Celebrate Family Day with the CHL TV Freeview Pass

Family is at the heart of hockey at community rinks from coast to coast.

And on Monday, Feb. 21, the Canadian Hockey League is doing its part to bring families together with the launch of the CHL TV Family Day Freeview Pass that provides free access for fans for the day.

With 17 games on the schedule, fans can live stream any game slated for Family Day, in addition to 24-hour access to video-on-demand content:

2:00 AT – Moncton Wildcats vs. Halifax Mooseheads

2:00 ET – Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights

2:00 ET – Soo Greyhounds vs. Guelph Storm

2:00 ET – Sudbury Wolves vs. Mississauga Steelheads

2:00 ET – Ottawa 67’s vs. Kingston Frontenacs

2:00 ET – Erie Otters vs. Hamilton Bulldogs

2:05 ET – Flint Firebirds vs. Sarnia Sting

2:05 ET – Barrie Colts vs. Peterborough Petes

2:05 ET – Niagara IceDogs vs. Oshawa Generals

2:05 ET – Saginaw Spirit vs. Windsor Spitfires

2:00 CT – Swift Current vs. Regina Pats

2:00 MT – Prince Albert Raiders vs. Medicine Hat Tigers

2:00 MT – Winnipeg ICE vs. Edmonton Oil Kings

2:00 PT – Everett Silvertips vs. Kamloops Blazers

2:00 PT – Victoria Royals vs. Vancouver Giants

2:05 PT – Tri-City Americans vs. Kelowna Rockets

5:00 PT – Spokane Chiefs vs. Portland Winterhawks

As a hallmark to all CHL club fan bases, we are celebrating the importance of families and their lives in their communities. Experience hockey as a family by registering for a free account at watch.chl.ca.