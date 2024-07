Catton first CHL player from 2024 NHL Draft class to sign NHL contract

Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Catton had an explosive 2023-24 campaign where he finished fourth in WHL scoring with 116 points while his 54 goals ranked third. He was subsequently named to the WHL’s U.S. First All-Star Team.

Captain of Canada’s gold medal winning team at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the 18-year-old was the first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Draft and has amassed 175 points in 140 games with the Chiefs.

Seattle chose the Saskatoon, SK., native eighth overall in last week’s 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas.